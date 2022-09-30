Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / WEC 2023 calendar expands to seven rounds, Portimao returns
WEC / Fuji Video

Watch Fuji Full Access: Episode 2

The latest peek behind the scenes in the FIA World Endurance Championship resumes with the second episode from the Fuji round.

Listen to this article

It begins with a unique experience and one that is very popular in Japan, the circuit safari, as the WEC stars and cars complete laps navigating coaches loaded with some lucky fans who explore the true sensation of the track action.

Then it is down to the serious business of practice, with the episode focusing on how co-drivers help each other find improvements. From in-session set-up and track feedback to detailed video analysis between the drivers, it demonstrates the advantage of co-drivers and how to make gains as a team.

The action then switches to the Saturday drivers’ briefing, with a dressing down to the drivers from race director Eduardo Freitas whose patience on drivers’ abusing track limits has run out.

The episode concludes by switching attention back to the fans, with the WEC back in Japan for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, who get up close and personal with the biggest names in the series.

Watch the episode here and the full series on Motorsport.tv.

shares
comments
WEC 2023 calendar expands to seven rounds, Portimao returns
Previous article

WEC 2023 calendar expands to seven rounds, Portimao returns

Latest news

Watch Fuji Full Access: Episode 2
Video Inside
WEC WEC

Watch Fuji Full Access: Episode 2

The latest peek behind the scenes in the FIA World Endurance Championship resumes with the second episode from the Fuji round.

WEC 2023 calendar expands to seven rounds, Portimao returns
WEC WEC

WEC 2023 calendar expands to seven rounds, Portimao returns

The FIA World Endurance Championship will expand to seven rounds next year with an additional race at Portimao in April.

Who will race in WEC and IMSA with LMDh/LMH cars in 2023?
Video Inside
WEC WEC

Who will race in WEC and IMSA with LMDh/LMH cars in 2023?

Sportscar racing is set to enter a new golden era from 2023, with new rules bringing back much needed life to a motorsport discipline that has been moribund in recent years. Here’s the full list of manufacturers who are building cars to LMDh and Le Mans Hypercar (LMH) regulations.

Da Costa admits JOTA Porsche LMDh seat would be "logical"
WEC WEC

Da Costa admits JOTA Porsche LMDh seat would be "logical"

Antonio Felix da Costa admits that joining JOTA’s customer Porsche LMDh programme in the FIA World Endurance Championship in 2023 would be “very logical”.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game Prime

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

The 956 set the bar at the dawn of Group C 40 years ago, and that mark only rose higher through the 1980s, both in the world championship and in the US. It and its successor, the longer-wheelbase 962, are arguably the greatest sportscars of all time.

WEC
Aug 25, 2022
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Prime

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

OPINION: While the focus has been on the exciting prospect of Ferrari vs Porsche at the Le Mans 24 Hours next year, BMW’s factory return to endurance racing should not be ignored. It won't be at the French classic next year as it focuses efforts on the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, but could be a dark horse in 2024 when it returns to La Sarthe with the crack WRT squad.

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2022
The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return Prime

The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return

The Peugeot 9X8 will make its FIA World Endurance Championship debut at Monza this weekend. The French manufacturer has gone radical and will be hoping it doesn’t need to overhaul its contender, as it did with its first Le Mans challenger…

WEC
Jul 8, 2022
How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans Prime

How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans

Eight Formula E drivers made the 7,000-mile sprint from the streets of Jakarta to the fabled Circuit de la Sarthe and every one had a story to share at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours. Despite a range of triumphs and disappointments, each driver doubling up on the day job played a key role in their teams' fortunes

Le Mans
Jun 14, 2022
How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future Prime

How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future

Prema remains a colossus in single-seaters, but the serial Formula 2 and Formula 3 title-winning squad has joined forces with top GT squad Iron Lynx for an attack on sportscars in the FIA World Endurance Championship and European Le Mans Series. Ahead of its debut at the Le Mans 24 Hours, its sights are firmly fixed on LMP2 glory – and a future in Hypercars next year...

Le Mans
Jun 8, 2022
The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans Prime

The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans

Three young Britons will make their first starts in the Le Mans 24 Hours this weekend in the highly-competitive 23-car GTE Am field. But how did they get here? Motorsport.com hears their stories.

Le Mans
Jun 7, 2022
The wingless wonder Peugeot hopes will restore it to Le Mans glory Prime

The wingless wonder Peugeot hopes will restore it to Le Mans glory

Peugeot went radical with the initial plan for its Le Mans Hypercar project, and then stuck to its guns. Here’s how things are shaping up a few weeks before the debut of the 9X8 in next month's Monza World Endurance Championship round

WEC
Jun 1, 2022
How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa Prime

How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa

After a chastening opening to the season at Sebring that ended in an enormous accident, Toyota's #7 crew got their World Endurance Championship underway with victory at a treacherously slippery Spa to make up for its sister car's Sebring defeat to Alpine, as Glickenhaus's promising qualifying turned to disaster in the race

WEC
May 9, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.