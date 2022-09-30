Watch Fuji Full Access: Episode 2

Listen to this article

It begins with a unique experience and one that is very popular in Japan, the circuit safari, as the WEC stars and cars complete laps navigating coaches loaded with some lucky fans who explore the true sensation of the track action.

Then it is down to the serious business of practice, with the episode focusing on how co-drivers help each other find improvements. From in-session set-up and track feedback to detailed video analysis between the drivers, it demonstrates the advantage of co-drivers and how to make gains as a team.

The action then switches to the Saturday drivers’ briefing, with a dressing down to the drivers from race director Eduardo Freitas whose patience on drivers’ abusing track limits has run out.

The episode concludes by switching attention back to the fans, with the WEC back in Japan for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, who get up close and personal with the biggest names in the series.

