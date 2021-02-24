WEC
Previous / Laurent scrambling for seat after late Alpine snub
WEC / Breaking news

Ferrari announces top flight Le Mans, Sportscars return

By:

Ferrari has announced it will return to the top flight of endurance racing, including the Le Mans 24 Hours, with its own hypercar from 2023.

Ferrari announces top flight Le Mans, Sportscars return

The Italian manufacturer will line up in the FIA World Endurance Championship with an in-house chassis and take on hypercar competition from Toyota, Peugeot, Glickenhaus and ByKolles, while Audi, Porsche and Acura are building new LMDh prototypes which will also be eligible to compete in a unified Le Mans Hypercar class.

“In over 70 years of racing, on tracks all over the world, we led our closed-wheel cars to victory by exploring cutting-edge technological solutions: innovations that arise from the track and make every road car produced in Maranello extraordinary," said Ferrari President John Elkann.

"With the new Le Mans Hypercar programme, Ferrari once again asserts its sporting commitment and determination to be a protagonist in the major global motorsport events." 

A brief statement also revealed that the track testing programme, the name of the car and the drivers who will make up the official crews, will be part of future announcements.

Jean Todt, FIA President added: “The announcement of Ferrari’s commitment to the FIA World Endurance Championship with a Le Mans Hypercar entry from 2023 is great news for the FIA, the ACO and the wider world of motorsport.

"I believe in the concept of road-relevant Hypercars competing in the FIA WEC and at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. I’m looking forward to seeing this legendary brand taking on this ambitious project.”

Ferrari last won Le Mans outright in 1965 - its ninth overall win - before focusing on class wins at the French endurance classic.

In 2019 the Scuderia took a 27th class win in GTE Pro with a Ferrari 488 GTE car driven by Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado and Daniel Serra.

In recent decades Ferrari focused its efforts in Maranello on its Formula 1 team, but due to the incoming budget cap the team has sought to slim down its F1 workforce and redeploy staff elsewhere. Earlier it announced several team members will move over to customer team Haas in a Maranello-based hub, before embarking on a hypercar programme.

 

Ferrari's yet unnamed hypercar will be the first sportscar prototype by the manufacturer since the Ferrari 333 SP, which raced between 1994 and 2003 but didn't prove successful at Le Mans.

The Italian squad has yet to announce any drivers for the hypercar programme but has a well-stocked factory driver roster. In addition to Le Mans winners Pier Guidi, Calado and Serra, it also has the likes of Davide Rigon, Miguel Molina, Sam Bird and Nicklas Nielsen on the books.

It could also employ some of its Ferrari academy drivers such as FIA Formula 2 runner-up Callum Ilott, or even turn to F1 veteran Kimi Raikkonen. Raikkonen's Alfa Romeo teammate Antonio Giovinazzi, who is employed by Ferrari, might also be available for a Le Mans run.

The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC Prime

The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s decision to scrap its GT Le Mans class for 2022 raises the question of whether the FIA World Endurance Championship should phase out GTE cars. But it's a much harder decision than it appears on the surface.

WEC
Feb 3, 2021
The ground-up refresh behind Toyota's new Le Mans challenger Prime

The ground-up refresh behind Toyota's new Le Mans challenger

Toyota's new GR010 contender for the World Endurance Championship's Hypercar era has little in common with the LMP1 TS050 that preceded it. But within the confines of the scaled back new rules, its latest challenger will be no less formidable a prospect

WEC
Jan 22, 2021
The tiny increments that decided the final LMP1-era WEC Prime

The tiny increments that decided the final LMP1-era WEC

The system of success handicaps devised by the FIA World Endurance Championship to level the LMP1 playing field in the category's swansong season ended up having a counterproductive effect, as COVID cancellations also played in the champions' favour.

WEC
Dec 5, 2020
Why Audi’s shock return promises a new age for sportscars Prime

Why Audi’s shock return promises a new age for sportscars

OPINION: The news that Audi will return to Le Mans means we'll at last get to see the fight promised in 2012 against Peugeot and Toyota. It also gives LMDh a tangible form, which could open the floodgates for more like-minded marques to follow suit…

WEC
Dec 1, 2020
The eternal debate revived after the 2019/20 WEC season Prime

The eternal debate revived after the 2019/20 WEC season

It may have been missed amid the clamour over Lewis Hamilton's seventh F1 title, but Britain had another world champion crowned last weekend. Mike Conway's WEC crown raises an old conundrum - does title glory make up for the pain of Le Mans defeat?

WEC
Nov 19, 2020
The 10 greatest LMP1 races ranked Prime

The 10 greatest LMP1 races ranked

As the LMP1 class prepares to bow out of top-line sportscar racing at the World Endurance Championship season finale in Bahrain this weekend, Motorsport.com looks back over the past two decades to pick out the 10 of its best contests

Endurance
Nov 9, 2020
Why COVID-19 didn't stop Peugeot's Le Mans commitment Prime

Why COVID-19 didn't stop Peugeot's Le Mans commitment

When the global pandemic hit, Peugeot was given the perfect excuse to back out of its stated intention to return to Le Mans in 2022. That it hasn't done so is telling both of its unfinished business and the opportunities presented by the Hypercar rulebook

Le Mans
Oct 8, 2020
Why Le Mans magic will miss a crucial ingredient in 2020 Prime

Why Le Mans magic will miss a crucial ingredient in 2020

The Le Mans 24 Hours is a visceral experience unlike any other in motorsport, and that's partly down to the atmosphere provided by teeming masses of passionate fans. Their absence from this year's event will rob it of a core part of its enduring appeal.

Le Mans
Aug 12, 2020

