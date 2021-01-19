Tickets Subscribe
WEC / Breaking news

Serra replaces Rigon on Ferrari GTE Pro WEC roster

By:

Ferrari has announced its drivers for the 2021 FIA World Endurance Championship season, with Daniel Serra replacing Davide Rigon in its two-car GTE Pro assault.

Serra, 36, steps up to join Miguel Molina in the #71 Ferrari 488 GTE full-time, with Rigon settling into a third driver role for the long-distance races.

James Calado and Alessandro Pier Guidi remain a duo in the sister #51 car, but with their third driver for the Sebring 1000 Miles and Le Mans 24 Hours not yet confirmed.

Brazilian driver Serra has made a series of cameos for the AF Corse-run Ferrari team over the past two seasons, notably helping Calado and Pier Guidi to Le Mans victory in 2019.

He also deputised for Pier Guidi in last year's Bahrain finale when the Italian was unable to attend due to a clash with his GT World Challenge Europe duties.

“My goal was to race in the WEC,” said Serra, “and I am delighted to be heading into the 2021 season. I know the team and my teammate very well, and I think we can do well together. I’m preparing myself as best as I can to be ready when the season kicks off."

Molina, who replaced Sam Bird in the Ferrari line-up ahead of the start of the 2019/20 campaign, said: “I’m delighted to be back in the WEC after my first full season, which was very useful for gaining experience. The championship is very competitive, and I’m satisfied with what I achieved.

"I’m happy to share the 488 GTE with Daniel because he is so fast and we have a great relationship. I also want to thank Davide because in these years he has been an exemplary teammate. I have had the chance to learn a lot from him, and he has pushed me to improve."

Rigon will focus on the GT World Challenge Europe and Asian Le Mans Series, as well as his simulator duties for Ferrari's Formula 1 team in 2021.

The Italian driver was part of Ferrari's GTE Pro WEC squad since 2014, picking up four race wins in that time and finishing runner-up in the championship in 2016 with Bird.

About this article

Series WEC
Drivers Daniel Serra
Teams AF Corse
Author Jamie Klein

