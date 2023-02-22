Casagrande joins Risi Ferrari line-up for Sebring 12 Hours

Listen to this article

The Houston, TX.-based Ferrari team is working to defend its 2022 IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup this season with Ferrari Competizioni GT official drivers Davide Rigon and Daniel Serra.

The new driver being announced for the second round of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship is Brazilian Gabriel Casagrande.

The 28-year-old is best known for his exploits in the Brazilian Stock Car Pro Series, where he won the championship in 2021. Prior to entering the Stock Car series, Casagrande competed in Formula 3 and Formula Renault. He’s also raced in the Porsche Cup Brazil and GT Sprint Race Brazil.

Team principal Giuseppe Risi said: “The team will be back at Sebring this year as we race to defend the Michelin Endurance Cup in the GTD Pro class with Davide and Daniel. We’ve added a young Brazilian driver, Gabriel Casagrande, to drive alongside them. Again, this year will be a double weekend with WEC (World Endurance Championship) and we’re looking forward to getting back to a special track that we have some good memories and victories since our first year racing in 1998.”

The squad made its race debut with the new Ferrari 296 GT3 last month in the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona, with Rigon and Serra joined by James Calado and Alessandro Pier Guidi. However, it was forced to withdraw after the halfway point due to floor damage following an incident.

Last year the Risi Competizione Ferrari 488 finished ninth in class at Sebring with Rigon, Serra and Eddie Cheever III driving, with Serra capturing pole for the GTD Pro.