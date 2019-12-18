WEC
WEC
R
WEC
Shanghai
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
COTA
Tickets
21 Feb
-
23 Feb
Next event in
64 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Sebring
Tickets
18 Mar
-
20 Mar
Next event in
90 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Tickets
23 Apr
-
25 Apr
Next event in
126 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
WEC / Breaking news

De Vries on Toyota's radar for hypercar seat

shares
comments
De Vries on Toyota's radar for hypercar seat
By:
Dec 18, 2019, 11:32 AM

Toyota has revealed that Mercedes Formula E driver and reigning Formula 2 champion Nyck de Vries is on its radar for a FIA World Endurance Championship race seat in the future.

Toyota Motorsport GmbH technical director Pascal Vasselon stated that it had been evaluating the Dutch driver, who has been driving for Racing Team Nederland in the LMP2 class of the WEC since last year, before he was placed with the Japanese manufacturer for last weekend's rookie test in Bahrain by the WEC organisation. 

"We have definitely been looking at what he has been doing in F2 and LMP2," Vasselon told Motorsport.com.  

"That's why we were happy when we were told that he would be testing with us."

Asked when a seat might become available in Toyota's WEC squad, Vasselon replied: "That is another question - at the moment there are no seats immediately available."

Vasselon added that he believed de Vries would be allowed by Mercedes to race for another manufacturer in the WEC. 

"If he was not available, I don't think he would be on the WEC's list," he explained. 

"It would be a nonsense to give this kind of opportunity to a driver who is already committed for the future." 

De Vries revealed an intention to continue racing in the WEC alongside his FE commitments with Mercedes beyond the end of his current campaign with the TDS Racing-run RTN squad. 

"I'm enjoying the WEC and I think it suits my approach," the 24-year-old told Motorsport.com.

"The FE programme with Mercedes is my priority, but my hope is to continue doing the WEC alongside that as long as there aren't too many [calendar] clashes.

Asked about Toyota's interest, de Vries said: "I don't know how closely they have been following me, but I'm happy that they are.

"There is always a desire to win races outright."

De Vries described his outing in a Toyota TS050 HYBRID in the rookie test on Sunday as a "good day". 

"I drove a lot of laps and got a lot of good experience in a very interesting car."

He set a best time of 1m44.561s, which was just under half a second slower than Toyota-contracted Kenta Yamashita

The Japanese driver, like de Vries, was driving an LMP1 car for the first time, but was given two sets of new Michelins rather than the one for the Dutchman. 

De Vries was only five hundredths behind Toyota test and reserve driver Thomas Laurent, who was making his second appearance in a TS050 after taking part in the pre-season WEC prologue at Barcelona.

#8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota TS050: Thomas Laurent, Nyck De Vries

#8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota TS050: Thomas Laurent, Nyck De Vries

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

 

Next article
Magnussen eyeing full-time WEC switch after Bahrain test

Previous article

Magnussen eyeing full-time WEC switch after Bahrain test
Load comments

About this article

Series WEC
Drivers Nyck de Vries
Teams Toyota Gazoo Racing WEC
Author Gary Watkins

Race hub

COTA

COTA

21 Feb - 23 Feb
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
MotoGP

Lorenzo offered Yamaha MotoGP test role for 2020

3h
2
Formula 1

Red Bull says 2020 F1 car two weeks ahead of schedule

2h
3
Formula 1

Ferrari: Melbourne was a "cold shower" after 0.5s test lead

17m
4
Formula 1

Honda wanted to start 2019 F1 season with Spec 2 engine

3h
5
NASCAR

Hailie Deegan now Ford's newest NASCAR development driver

Latest videos

FIA WEC: 8 Hours of Bahrain - race highlights 03:05
WEC

FIA WEC: 8 Hours of Bahrain - race highlights

FIA WEC: 8 Hours of Bahrain - Hour 7 highlights 03:13
WEC

FIA WEC: 8 Hours of Bahrain - Hour 7 highlights

FIA WEC: 8 Hours of Bahrain - Hour 5 highlights 02:52
WEC

FIA WEC: 8 Hours of Bahrain - Hour 5 highlights

FIA WEC: 8 Hours of Bahrain - Proton Dempsey Porsche crash 00:29
WEC

FIA WEC: 8 Hours of Bahrain - Proton Dempsey Porsche crash

FIA WEC: 8 Hours of Bahrain - Hour 3 highlights 02:54
WEC

FIA WEC: 8 Hours of Bahrain - Hour 3 highlights

Latest news

De Vries on Toyota's radar for hypercar seat
WEC

De Vries on Toyota's radar for hypercar seat

Magnussen eyeing full-time WEC switch after Bahrain test
WEC

Magnussen eyeing full-time WEC switch after Bahrain test

Why the WEC's wait for a real victory fight goes on
WEC

Why the WEC's wait for a real victory fight goes on

Porsche’s double Bahrain implosion feels “really bad”
WEC

Porsche’s double Bahrain implosion feels “really bad”

WEC announces earlier start time for Sebring 1000-mile race
WEC

WEC announces earlier start time for Sebring 1000-mile race

Schedule

WEC
  • WEC
  • Formula 1
Tickets
Powered by
21 Feb
Tickets
18 Mar
Tickets
23 Apr
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.