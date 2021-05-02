Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Estre: Porsche Spa WEC triumph was "extremely stressful"
WEC / Spa-Francorchamps News

Corvette's Garcia 'gave it all' for Gavin send-off podium

By:
, News Editor

Corvette Racing's Antonio Garcia says he 'pushed the whole race' in Saturday's FIA World Endurance Championship season opener at Spa to score a podium finish in Oliver Gavin's farewell race.

Corvette's Garcia 'gave it all' for Gavin send-off podium

Garcia and Gavin, who had never previously shared a car despite their long Corvette careers, were paired up for what was the C8.R's first race outing outside of North America in a one-off WEC outing ahead of the team's planned outing in the Le Mans 24 Hours in August.

But the veteran duo struggled for competitiveness in the five-car GTE Pro class against the two-car factory efforts from Ferrari and Porsche.

Garcia qualified the #63 car fifth, 1.8 seconds off the searing pace of polesitter Kevin Estre, while he and Gavin finished fourth in the race, a lap down on the winning Porsche of Estre and Neel Jani.

Read Also:

Gavin announced his retirement from professional racing ahead of the start of the Spa weekend on Thursday, and Garcia said trying to secure a podium place for his teammate was a motivating factor throughout his time at the wheel of the C8.R.

“I really wanted us to finish on the podium," said Garcia. "My main push the whole race was to be up there with him [Gavin], even if we knew getting on the top step was almost impossible. But being up there would have been super-nice.

"I gave all I had to do it. It wasn’t enough for sure, but it was good to share a Corvette with him for once. I would have liked to have to get a better result. But as a team, we can take the good things from this race and the information on the car ahead toward Le Mans.”

#63 Corvette Racing Chevrolet Corvette C8.R: Antonio Garcia, Oliver Gavin

#63 Corvette Racing Chevrolet Corvette C8.R: Antonio Garcia, Oliver Gavin

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Gavin took on the middle portion of his final top-line endurance race, taking over from Garcia just before the two-hour mark before handing back to his co-driver for the final two hours.

The 48-year-old Briton likened the experience to his final outing as a Corvette driver in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship at Sebring in November, which brought down the curtain on a 19-season run with the American manufacturer.

"It's been quite a day," commented Gavin. "I kind of went through all this when I was at Sebring in November for my final race in IMSA. It has brought a lot of those emotions back.

"Those last few laps, I was thinking about everything that is happened, all the of the 20 years I've spent with this team and what we've been able to achieve... I'm so proud of what we've been able to do with four generations of Corvette and all the races we've won.

"To be able to finish here at Spa in the WEC is very special. You can really feel the character and charisma of the track and the race. Those are the things I fell in love with when I went to Le Mans for the first time. I feel very, very fortunate."

shares
comments

Related video

Estre: Porsche Spa WEC triumph was "extremely stressful"

Previous article

Estre: Porsche Spa WEC triumph was "extremely stressful"
Load comments

About this article

Series WEC
Event Spa-Francorchamps
Drivers Antonio Garcia , Oliver Gavin
Teams Corvette Racing
Author Jamie Klein

Trending

1
MotoGP

Spanish MotoGP: Miller wins, Quartararo fades from first to 13th

1h
2
Formula 1

Alfa Romeo wins right to review Raikkonen Imola F1 penalty

4h
3
Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Bottas takes F1 pole in Portugal

12h
4
Formula 1

How tyre choice split could decide the Portuguese GP

3h
5
Formula 1

How Sainz beat Formula 1's new driver curse

2h
Latest news
Corvette's Garcia 'gave it all' for Gavin send-off podium
WEC

Corvette's Garcia 'gave it all' for Gavin send-off podium

1h
Estre: Porsche Spa WEC triumph was "extremely stressful"
WEC

Estre: Porsche Spa WEC triumph was "extremely stressful"

3h
Albuquerque hails "dream week" for United at Spa WEC
WEC

Albuquerque hails "dream week" for United at Spa WEC

4h
Toyota explains Kobayashi's race-deciding Spa off
Video Inside
WEC

Toyota explains Kobayashi's race-deciding Spa off

6h
Spa WEC: Toyota grinds out win on Hypercar debut
Video Inside
WEC

Spa WEC: Toyota grinds out win on Hypercar debut

20h
Latest videos
WEC: Spa race - Kobayashi in the gravel 00:39
WEC
19h

WEC: Spa race - Kobayashi in the gravel

WEC: Spa race - LMP2 battle 01:48
WEC
19h

WEC: Spa race - LMP2 battle

WEC: Spa race - Halfway highlights 02:53
WEC
20h

WEC: Spa race - Halfway highlights

WEC: Spa race - Highlights 02:52
WEC
20h

WEC: Spa race - Highlights

WEC: Spa - Qualifying highlights 02:39
WEC
Apr 30, 2021

WEC: Spa - Qualifying highlights

Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Deletraz to fill in for van der Zande at Inter Europol Algarve
WEC

Deletraz to fill in for van der Zande at Inter Europol

Spa WEC: Toyota Hypercars go fastest ahead of qualifying Spa-Francorchamps
Video Inside
WEC

Spa WEC: Toyota Hypercars go fastest ahead of qualifying

The Super GT champion shaped by two Toyota rejections Prime
Super GT

The Super GT champion shaped by two Toyota rejections

More from
Antonio Garcia
Corvette aces Gavin, Garcia relish unlikely Spa WEC partnership Spa-Francorchamps
WEC

Corvette aces Gavin, Garcia relish unlikely Spa WEC partnership

Qualifying with GTD “stressful” says GTLM pole winner Garcia Sebring 12 Hours
IMSA

Qualifying with GTD “stressful” says GTLM pole winner Garcia

Corvette enters Spa, hints at increased WEC involvement Spa-Francorchamps
WEC

Corvette enters Spa, hints at increased WEC involvement

More from
Corvette Racing
Corvette star Gavin to retire from racing after Spa WEC
Video Inside
IMSA

Corvette star Gavin to retire from racing after Spa WEC

Corvette C8.R “pretty tough, handles bumps well”, says Tandy Sebring 12 Hours
IMSA

Corvette C8.R “pretty tough, handles bumps well”, says Tandy

Corvette to run special liveries for Sebring 12 Hours Sebring 12 Hours
IMSA

Corvette to run special liveries for Sebring 12 Hours

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
What to expect from sportscar racing's bold new Hypercar era Prime

What to expect from sportscar racing's bold new Hypercar era

A slim field of three cars will be entered in the Hypercar class for the first round of the World Endurance Championship's post-LMP1 age. But there are plenty of reasons for optimism with the new wave of manufacturer entries and competing class philosophies just around the corner

WEC
Apr 29, 2021
How Aston Martin scaled new heights in the Prodrive era Prime

How Aston Martin scaled new heights in the Prodrive era

The 2021 FIA World Endurance Championship kicks off at Spa this weekend, but for the first time since its 2012 inception there will be no factory-run Aston Martins in the GTE Pro class. That's especially notable because as a works entity, the Prodrive era of Aston Martin Racing that began in 2005 has been a success from the very start.

WEC
Apr 27, 2021
How 'Brilliant' Bob Wollek lived up to his nickname Prime

How 'Brilliant' Bob Wollek lived up to his nickname

Sportscar racing lost one of it's greatest talents 20 years ago today when Bob Wollek was knocked from his bicycle prior to the Sebring 12 Hours. The enigmatic Frenchman never won the Le Mans 24 Hours, but many still remember today why 'Brilliant Bob' became a legend

WEC
Mar 16, 2021
How Ferrari's Hypercar project could bolster Leclerc's legacy Prime

How Ferrari's Hypercar project could bolster Leclerc's legacy

Ferrari's planned return to the top category at the Le Mans 24 Hours has further heightened anticipation for the 2023 race. Few concrete details are currently known, but already it has a high-profile superstar angling for involvement, which would make a refreshing change

WEC
Mar 5, 2021
Why Ferrari is ending its 50-year top-flight sportscar racing exile Prime

Why Ferrari is ending its 50-year top-flight sportscar racing exile

Making a return to top-flight sportscar racing after 50 years away, Ferrari will enter the Le Mans Hypercar ranks in 2023. The Italian marque denies the link with Formula 1's new cost cap that frees up resources, but it's certainly no coincidence...

WEC
Feb 25, 2021
The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC Prime

The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s decision to scrap its GT Le Mans class for 2022 raises the question of whether the FIA World Endurance Championship should phase out GTE cars. But it's a much harder decision than it appears on the surface.

WEC
Feb 3, 2021
The ground-up refresh behind Toyota's new Le Mans challenger Prime

The ground-up refresh behind Toyota's new Le Mans challenger

Toyota's new GR010 contender for the World Endurance Championship's Hypercar era has little in common with the LMP1 TS050 that preceded it. But within the confines of the scaled back new rules, its latest challenger will be no less formidable a prospect

WEC
Jan 22, 2021
The tiny increments that decided the final LMP1-era WEC Prime

The tiny increments that decided the final LMP1-era WEC

The system of success handicaps devised by the FIA World Endurance Championship to level the LMP1 playing field in the category's swansong season ended up having a counterproductive effect, as COVID cancellations also played in the champions' favour.

WEC
Dec 5, 2020

Trending Today

Spanish MotoGP: Miller wins, Quartararo fades from first to 13th
MotoGP MotoGP

Spanish MotoGP: Miller wins, Quartararo fades from first to 13th

Grand Prix qualifying results: Bottas takes F1 pole in Portugal
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Bottas takes F1 pole in Portugal

Alfa Romeo wins right to review Raikkonen Imola F1 penalty
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alfa Romeo wins right to review Raikkonen Imola F1 penalty

How tyre choice split could decide the Portuguese GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

How tyre choice split could decide the Portuguese GP

Vettel: Aston Martin "cannot be too greedy" in Portugal
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel: Aston Martin "cannot be too greedy" in Portugal

Three teams against sporting penalties for budget cap breaches
Formula 1 Formula 1

Three teams against sporting penalties for budget cap breaches

Binder: Tyres felt like "a rock" in Jerez MotoGP qualifying
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Binder: Tyres felt like "a rock" in Jerez MotoGP qualifying

FIA rubber stamps sprint race crash damage deal with teams
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA rubber stamps sprint race crash damage deal with teams

Latest news

Corvette's Garcia 'gave it all' for Gavin send-off podium
WEC WEC

Corvette's Garcia 'gave it all' for Gavin send-off podium

Estre: Porsche Spa WEC triumph was "extremely stressful"
WEC WEC

Estre: Porsche Spa WEC triumph was "extremely stressful"

Albuquerque hails "dream week" for United at Spa WEC
WEC WEC

Albuquerque hails "dream week" for United at Spa WEC

Toyota explains Kobayashi's race-deciding Spa off
Video Inside
WEC WEC

Toyota explains Kobayashi's race-deciding Spa off

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.