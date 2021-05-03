Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Corvette's Garcia 'gave it all' for Gavin send-off podium
WEC / Algarve News

Di Resta to make WEC return with United at Portimao

By:
, News Editor

Paul di Resta will make his return to the FIA World Endurance Championship with the United Autosports LMP2 team in next month's Portimao round, replacing Filipe Albuquerque.

Di Resta to make WEC return with United at Portimao

Ex-Formula 1 racer and Peugeot LMH signing di Resta will join Phil Hanson and Fabio Scherer at the wheel of the #22 Oreca 07-Gibson for the Portuguese race, as Albuquerque contests the clashing Detroit round of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship for Wayne Taylor Racing.

United announced the news a day on from its crushing LMP2 victory in last weekend's Spa season opener.

Read Also:

"It's nice to get back racing and I'm looking forward to getting back in the car - I haven't driven the #22 since I raced in Bahrain with United at the end of last year," said di Resta. "It’s exciting to be called up to take Filipe's place at Portimao, so I'm thankful to the team for that.

“It'll be great to be back with Phil and to race with Fabio especially off the back of the win the team have just had in Spa, it'll be good to continue the momentum.”

#22 United Autosports Oreca 07 - Gibson: Philip Hanson, Filipe Albuquerque, Paul Di Resta

#22 United Autosports Oreca 07 - Gibson: Philip Hanson, Filipe Albuquerque, Paul Di Resta

Photo by: Eric Le Galliot

Di Resta was part of United's title-winning line-up in 2019/20, but was effectively forced out of the line-up following Hanson being upgraded from silver to gold status over the winter.

Ex-DTM driver Fabio Scherer was drafted in as the Anglo-American squad's new silver driver for 2021.

Di Resta nonetheless will rejoin United for the Le Mans 24 Hours in the team's #23 car, which he will share with Mahindra Formula E racer Alex Lynn and one more to-be-determined driver.

Albuquerque faces another clash later in the season as the WEC's Fuji round in September overlaps with the revised Long Beach IMSA date, raising the prospect di Resta could be called up for that race as well.

Prior to the Spa race, LMP2 team Inter Europol Competition announced that Louis Deletraz will deputise for Chip Ganassi Racing IMSA driver Renger van der Zande at both Portimao and Fuji.

shares
comments

Related video

Corvette's Garcia 'gave it all' for Gavin send-off podium

Previous article

Corvette's Garcia 'gave it all' for Gavin send-off podium
Load comments

About this article

Series WEC
Event Algarve
Drivers Paul di Resta
Author Jamie Klein

Trending

1
NASCAR XFINITY

Former NASCAR driver Eric McClure dies at 42

6h
2
Formula 1

Marko says "something has to change" on F1 track limits

9h
3
Formula 1

Verstappen: Losing point for fastest lap was "odd"

7h
4
IndyCar

Texas IndyCar: O’Ward beats Newgarden, Rahal to score first win

2h
5
MotoGP

Quartararo “lost” after Jerez MotoGP arm-pump problem

11h
Latest news
Di Resta to make WEC return with United at Portimao
WEC

Di Resta to make WEC return with United at Portimao

1h
Corvette's Garcia 'gave it all' for Gavin send-off podium
WEC

Corvette's Garcia 'gave it all' for Gavin send-off podium

13h
Estre: Porsche Spa WEC triumph was "extremely stressful"
WEC

Estre: Porsche Spa WEC triumph was "extremely stressful"

15h
Albuquerque hails "dream week" for United at Spa WEC
Video Inside
WEC

Albuquerque hails "dream week" for United at Spa WEC

16h
Toyota explains Kobayashi's race-deciding Spa off
Video Inside
WEC

Toyota explains Kobayashi's race-deciding Spa off

18h
Latest videos
Toyota grinds out win on Hypercar debut 00:51
WEC
8h

Toyota grinds out win on Hypercar debut

WEC: Albuquerque hails 'dream week' for United at Spa 00:54
WEC
9h

WEC: Albuquerque hails 'dream week' for United at Spa

WEC: Spa race - Kobayashi in the gravel 00:39
WEC
May 1, 2021

WEC: Spa race - Kobayashi in the gravel

WEC: Spa race - LMP2 battle 01:48
WEC
May 1, 2021

WEC: Spa race - LMP2 battle

WEC: Spa race - Halfway highlights 02:53
WEC
May 1, 2021

WEC: Spa race - Halfway highlights

Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Corvette's Garcia 'gave it all' for Gavin send-off podium Spa-Francorchamps
WEC

Corvette's Garcia 'gave it all' for Gavin send-off podium

Deletraz to fill in for van der Zande at Inter Europol Algarve
WEC

Deletraz to fill in for van der Zande at Inter Europol

The Super GT champion shaped by two Toyota rejections Prime
Super GT

The Super GT champion shaped by two Toyota rejections

More from
Paul di Resta
Di Resta on standby as McLaren F1 reserve
Formula 1

Di Resta on standby as McLaren F1 reserve

Di Resta rejoins United Autosports for Le Mans 24 Hours
Le Mans

Di Resta rejoins United Autosports for Le Mans 24 Hours

Why Kubica should race for Williams in Abu Dhabi Prime
Formula 1

Why Kubica should race for Williams in Abu Dhabi

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
What to expect from sportscar racing's bold new Hypercar era Prime

What to expect from sportscar racing's bold new Hypercar era

A slim field of three cars will be entered in the Hypercar class for the first round of the World Endurance Championship's post-LMP1 age. But there are plenty of reasons for optimism with the new wave of manufacturer entries and competing class philosophies just around the corner

WEC
Apr 29, 2021
How Aston Martin scaled new heights in the Prodrive era Prime

How Aston Martin scaled new heights in the Prodrive era

The 2021 FIA World Endurance Championship kicks off at Spa this weekend, but for the first time since its 2012 inception there will be no factory-run Aston Martins in the GTE Pro class. That's especially notable because as a works entity, the Prodrive era of Aston Martin Racing that began in 2005 has been a success from the very start.

WEC
Apr 27, 2021
How 'Brilliant' Bob Wollek lived up to his nickname Prime

How 'Brilliant' Bob Wollek lived up to his nickname

Sportscar racing lost one of it's greatest talents 20 years ago today when Bob Wollek was knocked from his bicycle prior to the Sebring 12 Hours. The enigmatic Frenchman never won the Le Mans 24 Hours, but many still remember today why 'Brilliant Bob' became a legend

WEC
Mar 16, 2021
How Ferrari's Hypercar project could bolster Leclerc's legacy Prime

How Ferrari's Hypercar project could bolster Leclerc's legacy

Ferrari's planned return to the top category at the Le Mans 24 Hours has further heightened anticipation for the 2023 race. Few concrete details are currently known, but already it has a high-profile superstar angling for involvement, which would make a refreshing change

WEC
Mar 5, 2021
Why Ferrari is ending its 50-year top-flight sportscar racing exile Prime

Why Ferrari is ending its 50-year top-flight sportscar racing exile

Making a return to top-flight sportscar racing after 50 years away, Ferrari will enter the Le Mans Hypercar ranks in 2023. The Italian marque denies the link with Formula 1's new cost cap that frees up resources, but it's certainly no coincidence...

WEC
Feb 25, 2021
The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC Prime

The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s decision to scrap its GT Le Mans class for 2022 raises the question of whether the FIA World Endurance Championship should phase out GTE cars. But it's a much harder decision than it appears on the surface.

WEC
Feb 3, 2021
The ground-up refresh behind Toyota's new Le Mans challenger Prime

The ground-up refresh behind Toyota's new Le Mans challenger

Toyota's new GR010 contender for the World Endurance Championship's Hypercar era has little in common with the LMP1 TS050 that preceded it. But within the confines of the scaled back new rules, its latest challenger will be no less formidable a prospect

WEC
Jan 22, 2021
The tiny increments that decided the final LMP1-era WEC Prime

The tiny increments that decided the final LMP1-era WEC

The system of success handicaps devised by the FIA World Endurance Championship to level the LMP1 playing field in the category's swansong season ended up having a counterproductive effect, as COVID cancellations also played in the champions' favour.

WEC
Dec 5, 2020

Trending Today

Former NASCAR driver Eric McClure dies at 42
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY

Former NASCAR driver Eric McClure dies at 42

Marko says "something has to change" on F1 track limits
Formula 1 Formula 1

Marko says "something has to change" on F1 track limits

Verstappen: Losing point for fastest lap was "odd"
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: Losing point for fastest lap was "odd"

Texas IndyCar: O’Ward beats Newgarden, Rahal to score first win
IndyCar IndyCar

Texas IndyCar: O’Ward beats Newgarden, Rahal to score first win

Quartararo “lost” after Jerez MotoGP arm-pump problem
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo “lost” after Jerez MotoGP arm-pump problem

Six-car shunt mars start of second Texas IndyCar race
IndyCar IndyCar

Six-car shunt mars start of second Texas IndyCar race

O’Ward excited by Formula 1 test but "heart's with IndyCar"
IndyCar IndyCar

O’Ward excited by Formula 1 test but "heart's with IndyCar"

Marquez “destroyed” after Jerez MotoGP race
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez “destroyed” after Jerez MotoGP race

Latest news

Di Resta to make WEC return with United at Portimao
WEC WEC

Di Resta to make WEC return with United at Portimao

Corvette's Garcia 'gave it all' for Gavin send-off podium
WEC WEC

Corvette's Garcia 'gave it all' for Gavin send-off podium

Estre: Porsche Spa WEC triumph was "extremely stressful"
WEC WEC

Estre: Porsche Spa WEC triumph was "extremely stressful"

Albuquerque hails "dream week" for United at Spa WEC
Video Inside
WEC WEC

Albuquerque hails "dream week" for United at Spa WEC

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.