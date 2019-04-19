Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
WEC / Breaking news

Button withdraws from Le Mans, Vandoorne replaces him

shares
comments
Button withdraws from Le Mans, Vandoorne replaces him
By:
1h ago

Stoffel Vandoorne will contest the final two races of the 2018/19 FIA World Endurance Championship season with the SMP Racing LMP1 team, replacing Jenson Button at the Le Mans 24 Hours.

Ex-McLaren Formula 1 racer and current HWA Formula E driver Vandoorne will also take Brendon Hartley’s seat for next month’s Spa 6 Hours prior to the Le Mans season finale in June.

He’ll partner Vitaly Petrov and Mikhail Aleshin in SMP’s #11 BR Engineering BR1-AER for both races. The line-up for the sister #17 car, comprising Stephane Sarrazin, Sergey Sirotkin and Egor Orudzhev, remains unchanged.

The change stems from Button’s withdrawal from what would have been his second outing at Le Mans, partly because of a desire to spend more time with fiancée Brittny Ward and also because of the inability of the privateer LMP1s to challenge the dominant Toyotas.

Button said: "I really enjoyed driving for SMP Racing and was happy to be on the podium with this team, but I decided that now I need to spend more time at home with my fiancée during her pregnancy rather than two weeks at Le Mans.

"The decision has been made easier for me as I feel that the Toyota is currently unbeatable.”

#11 SMP Racing BR Engineering BR1: Mikhail Aleshin, Vitaly Petrov, Brendon Hartley

#11 SMP Racing BR Engineering BR1: Mikhail Aleshin, Vitaly Petrov, Brendon Hartley

Photo by: Paul Foster

SMP originally offered the Le Mans drive to Hartley, but the New Zealander refused because he has another commitment for the French classic, believed to be a reserve role for the Toyota LMP1 team

Because there is no other opportunity for Vandoorne to test the BR1 prior to Le Mans – he is unavailable for a private SMP test in Spain – Hartley agreed to step aside to allow the Belgian to race at Spa.

“I am very pleased to join SMP Racing and drive the BR1 #11 prototype in my home race in Spa-Francorchamps and in the legendary Le Mans 24 Hours," said Vandoorne.

"The LMP1 cars are really demanding and their performances are very close to Formula 1. Also, it´s great to work alongside such experienced drivers as Vitaly Petrov and Mikhail Aleshin.

"My objective is to contribute to the team’s performance and work in collaboration with all drivers to develop the BR1 prototype and to make a good impression."

Vandoorne was previously in line for the seat in the #11 line-up vacated by Button for last month’s Sebring 1000 Miles and Spa round due to the Englishman’s Super GT commitments with Honda, before the team settled on ex-Toro Rosso F1 driver Hartley as a replacement.

Button contested a further three WEC races last year after retiring from his Le Mans debut with engine problems, taking a best finish of third alongside Petrov and Aleshin at Shanghai.

Rossiter out, Ruberti in at ByKolles

One other change in the LMP1 line-up for the Spa race is the addition of Paolo Ruberti to the ByKolles squad. The Italian will share the ENSO CLM P1/01, which will be making its first outing with a Gibson power unit, with team regulars Oliver Webb and Tom Dillmann.

James Rossiter partnered Webb and Dillmann for last year's Fuji and Shanghai races but is unavailable for Spa as he is racing in Super GT at Fuji for Nissan on the same weekend.

#4 ByKolles Racing Team Enso CLM P1/01: Oliver Webb, James Rossiter, Tom Dillmann

#4 ByKolles Racing Team Enso CLM P1/01: Oliver Webb, James Rossiter, Tom Dillmann

Photo by: JEP / LAT Images

Next article
Ganassi on IndyCar, guaranteed Indy slots, sportscars, and more

Previous article

Ganassi on IndyCar, guaranteed Indy slots, sportscars, and more
Load comments

About this article

Series Le Mans , WEC
Drivers Jenson Button Shop Now , Stoffel Vandoorne
Teams SMP Racing
Author Jamie Klein
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Button withdraws from Le Mans, Vandoorne replaces him
WEC / Breaking news

Button withdraws from Le Mans, Vandoorne replaces him

1h ago
Horner denies being "suspicious" about Ferrari fuel Article
Formula 1

Horner denies being "suspicious" about Ferrari fuel

Ferrari hopes Alfa will take control electronics soon Article
Formula 1

Ferrari hopes Alfa will take control electronics soon

Latest videos
Jan Lammers breakthrough at WSC Norisring 1987 02:02
WEC

Jan Lammers breakthrough at WSC Norisring 1987

Apr 12, 2019
Peugeot 905 first appearance at Le Mans 01:24
WEC

Peugeot 905 first appearance at Le Mans

Apr 5, 2019

Shop Our Store

Jenson Button

Shop Now

News in depth
Button withdraws from Le Mans, Vandoorne replaces him
WEC

Button withdraws from Le Mans, Vandoorne replaces him

Ganassi on IndyCar, guaranteed Indy slots, sportscars, and more
IndyCar

Ganassi on IndyCar, guaranteed Indy slots, sportscars, and more

McLaren wary of "chicken-and-egg" scenario with WEC
WEC

McLaren wary of "chicken-and-egg" scenario with WEC

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.