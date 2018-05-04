Global
Alonso inherits Spa WEC pole as sister Toyota excluded

By: Jamie Klein, News Editor
04/05/2018 06:49

Fernando Alonso's Toyota has been promoted to pole position for the FIA World Endurance Championship season opener at Spa after the sister car was excluded from qualifying.

Mike Conway and Kamui Kobayashi had set the fastest average time in the #7 TS0S0 Hybrid in qualifying on Friday, 0.379 seconds ahead of Alonso and teammate Kazuki Nakajima in the #8 machine.

However, the #7 car subsequently had its times deleted due to an "incorrect declaration of Fuel Flow Meter", according to a stewards' bulletin.

The exclusion is understood to be for administrative, rather than technical reasons.

It means the car Alonso shares with Nakajima and Sebastien Buemi will start from pole position ahead of the two Rebellion Racing privateer LMP1s.

The #7 car will start from the pitlane and won’t be permitted to start the race until the last car completes the opening lap.

