Aitken joins second Ganassi-run Cadillac line-up for Spa
Cadillac Racing announced today an expansion of its driver roster for the upcoming Six Hours of Spa in the FIA World Endurance Championship.
Jack Aitken, part of the lineup that delivered the first victory with Cadllac’s V-Series.R last month in the 12 Hours of Sebring driving for Action Express Racing, will join Sebastien Bourdais and Renger van der Zande in the #3 Cadillac for next week’s third round of the WEC at Spa-Francorchamps.
The trio will race in the 13-car Hypercar category alongside the full-time #2 Cadillac V-Series.R driven by Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn and Richard Westbrook.
“Chip Ganassi Racing is excited to have Jack join Sebastien and Renger in sharing driver duties for the No. 3 Cadillac V-Series.R at the Spa WEC race next week,” said Mike O’Gara, director of operations for Chip Ganassi Racing that runs the Cadillac Racing entry. “This is just another example of the ‘One Team’ concept that Cadillac Racing is all about.
“We value Jack’s feedback in the car, and hope that this strengthens the preparation for Cadillac Racing’s assault on the 24 Hours of Le Mans this June.”
#2 Cadillac Racing Cadillac V-Series.R: Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn, Richard Westbrook
Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images
Cadillac is preparing a three-car lineup for its Le Mans return after two decades, two run by Ganassi and one by AXR, which will be driven by the Sebring-winning line-up of Aitken, Pipo Derani and Alexander Sims.
“We are grateful for all the entities in this program collaborating and increasing our strengths and capabilities,” said GM sportscar racing program manager Laura Wontrop Klauser.
Former F1 test driver Aitken declared: “Driving at such an incredible circuit with the Cadillac V.Series R will be an invaluable addition to our prep for Le Mans.
“It will be a pleasure to integrate with Chip Ganassi Racing and work together to push the Cadillac program forward, as we have a great deal of respect between us. Partnering up with Seb and Renger will be great for me personally, as I'll be learning off two great guys.”
The #2 Cadillac V-Series.R has started the WEC season with two consecutive fourth-place finishes.
Latest news
