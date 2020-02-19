WEC
WEC
R
WEC
COTA
Tickets
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Sebring
Tickets
18 Mar
-
20 Mar
Next event in
27 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Tickets
23 Apr
-
25 Apr
Next event in
63 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
WEC / Breaking news

WEC: Aston hypercar postponement "not unexpected"

shares
comments
WEC: Aston hypercar postponement "not unexpected"
By:
Feb 19, 2020, 9:36 AM

The FIA World Endurance Championship has described Aston Martin's decision to indefinitely postpone its Valkyrie hypercar programme as "not unexpected" in a statement.

An hour after the arrival of the confirmation that Aston will not participate in the 2020/21 WEC season with its Valkyrie-based contender, the Automobile Club de l'Ouest, which jointly promotes the series with the FIA, issued its response to the news.

Its statement described the development as "very regrettable but perhaps not unexpected in light of the persistent rumours over the last six months concerning the fragility of the brand’s exposure in the rapidly evolving automotive market".

It also cited Aston's decision to have a works presence in Formula 1 from 2021 following its recent agreement with Racing Point as a factor that put its hypercar project in doubt.

However, the statement went on to express hope that Multimatic, the company charged with building the race versions of the Valkyrie, and Red Bull Advanced Technologies, Aston's partner in the creation of the road car, "will find a solution to bring this programme to fruition".

Furthermore, it made it clear that the WEC's strategy regarding the introduction of the hypercar rules for 2020/21 and the decision to open up the top category to the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship's next-gen LMDh cars in 2021/22 remains unchanged.

“This is not good news for the WEC in the short term, but it doesn’t change our mid and long-term plans," commented WEC CEO Gerard Neveu.

"We still have Toyota and Peugeot plus other entrants who have expressed an interest for Le Mans Hypercar and, with the arrival of LMDh, we will welcome many new manufacturers.

"Of course, it would be better if Aston Martin was present as well, but it’s important that we have as wide a range of manufacturers as possible and that is the strategic plan we are working on for the future.”

Following Aston Martin's announcement, the WEC faces the prospect of another season with Toyota as its only major manufacturer in the top class, with the Japanese marque's competition likely to be limited to efforts from Glickenhaus and ByKolles.

Peugeot's programme is not due to begin until some time in 2022, meaning the first full season the French marque will contest will be the 2022/23 campaign.

Next article
Aston Martin won't race WEC hypercar in 2020/21

Previous article

Aston Martin won't race WEC hypercar in 2020/21
Load comments

About this article

Series WEC
Author Jamie Klein

Race hub

COTA

COTA

22 Feb - 23 Feb
FP1 Starts in
3 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Sat 22 Feb
Sat 22 Feb
09:00
08:00
FP2
Sat 22 Feb
Sat 22 Feb
13:45
12:45
Q1
Sat 22 Feb
Sat 22 Feb
18:40
17:40
Q2
Sat 22 Feb
Sat 22 Feb
19:10
18:10
Race
Sun 23 Feb
Sun 23 Feb
13:00
12:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Live: Follow Barcelona F1 testing as it happens

2h
2
Formula 1

Renault's new F1 car makes public debut

1h
3
Formula 1

Gallery: The best photos from the Barcelona F1 test

1h
4
Formula 1

Racing Point reveals 2020 F1 car in Barcelona

1h
5
Formula 1

Alfa Romeo unveils livery for 2020 F1 season

3h

Latest videos

Daniel Serra is looking forward to returning to Le Mans as a champion 02:23
WEC

Daniel Serra is looking forward to returning to Le Mans as a champion

Gérard Neveu celebrates Ferrari in motorsport 05:07
WEC

Gérard Neveu celebrates Ferrari in motorsport

WEC: COTA - Onboard with Porsche 911 RSR 02:12
WEC

WEC: COTA - Onboard with Porsche 911 RSR

WEC: Lone Star Le Mans returns to Motorsport.tv 01:05
WEC

WEC: Lone Star Le Mans returns to Motorsport.tv

FIA WEC: 8 Hours of Bahrain - race highlights 03:05
WEC

FIA WEC: 8 Hours of Bahrain - race highlights

Latest news

WEC: Aston hypercar postponement "not unexpected"
WEC

WEC: Aston hypercar postponement "not unexpected"

Aston Martin won't race WEC hypercar in 2020/21
WEC

Aston Martin won't race WEC hypercar in 2020/21

Aston Martin set to postpone hypercar programme
WEC

Aston Martin set to postpone hypercar programme

Why motorsport will miss WEC's quirky underdog
WEC

Why motorsport will miss WEC's quirky underdog

Peugeot: Rebellion exit won't hinder hypercar project
WEC

Peugeot: Rebellion exit won't hinder hypercar project

Schedule

WEC
  • WEC
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
22 Feb
Tickets
18 Mar
Tickets
23 Apr
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.