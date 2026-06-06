Why MotoGP’s Hungarian GP sprint turned out to be a procession

The sprint race for the MotoGP Hungarian Grand Prix was devoid of action, with the order at the front essentially set after the opening lap.

Ducati’s Marc Marquez led all 13 laps from pole position, with KTM rider Pedro Acosta not putting on much of a challenge. While Marco Bezzecchi came under pressure from Raul Fernandez and Fermin Aldeguer in the fight for the final podium spot, the trio finished the race nose-to-tail, with neither Fernandez nor Aldeguer attempting a pass.

A combination of factors turned the 13-lap contest at Balaton Park into a procession. The start-stop nature of the circuit was never going to be conducive to overtaking, as attested by the inaugural edition in 2025. But a sudden spike in temperature on Saturday afternoon added to the complications, especially after Practice took place in cooler conditions on Friday - even with the threat of rain.

This explained the drop in lap time compared to Friday, but more significantly the 2025 Hungarian GP weekend, despite the bikes becoming faster through natural evolution.

Further, Michelin again adopted a safe approach with its tyre selection, with several riders admitting that it could have brought softer rubber this weekend. As such, the entire field started the sprint on the soft tyre, and reported little degradation.

Instead, overheating became the biggest issue, which only made it harder for riders to follow each other on track.

There was some action in the midfield, particularly in the first half, due to several riders starting out of position.

Aprilia’s Jorge Martin started the race in eighth place and had to go straight through the chicane while chasing LCR Honda rookie Diogo Moreira. He had to cede any advantage he gained by taking the shortcut, and eventually finished the sprint in sixth.

Martin summed up why overtaking was a premium around the Balaton Park Circuit.

“It's really easy to make mistakes and each mistake costs you a lot of time,” he said. “So when you do an overtake, you must be sure that it's going to happen. Because if not, it's better to stay behind.”

Most riders were also overly cautious at the start of the race, with the newly-resurfaced Turn 1 offering little in terms of grip. The same corner had already caught out both Marquez and Fabio di Giannantonio in qualifying earlier on Saturday.

“It doesn't help that the new asphalt they laid is made of oil or something, because it's f****g slippery,” said Brad Binder. "It [oil] is still seeping through, so clearly not working too great as soon as you go off the line.”

Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing Team Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images

Johann Zarco’s stand-in Cal Crutchlow also pointed out how MotoGP riders always control the pace on the opening lap, with a lack of overtaking opportunities at Balaton Park contributing to the “blockade effect”.

“At the start, I thought, ‘why are they all going so slow?'," said Crutchlow. "Also, in Mugello, I felt exactly the same. In the first lap, it's like a blockade. So you're blocked in the back.

“You wonder why they're going so slow, but the reality is, they can't really pass each other, because - I'm not saying it is dangerous - but it's difficult to pass.

"In the back, you're like half throttle everywhere, thinking, ‘why are they going so slow?’ But then you try and pass someone and you say, ‘oh no, I can't do it, it's impossible'.”

Several riders had their own individual issues that contributed to a poor show at Balaton Park.

Trackhouse’s Fernandez, who spent much of the race chasing Bezzecchi for third, said: “On this track, it is quite difficult to be close, especially because I had overheating in the front tyre.

“When you have overheating, it is quite difficult to try to attack because you cannot stop the bike.”

Honda’s Joan Mir, who struggled to 15th, added: “Here, if you are not able to stop the bike, you cannot overtake.

“We saw a very boring race. I've also been bored while riding. Because when I don't have the chance to attack, I just stay behind because I cannot ride how I want.“

VR46’s Di Giannantonio slipped down the order on the opening lap after qualifying fourth, and he could only recover to 10th at the finish.

Asked about the lack of overtaking in Hungary, he said: “All the tracks are different, all the conditions are different.

“In Barcelona, there is zero grip, in Mugello there is more grip, you go fast. Here you go slower, everything is slower, it is more difficult to overtake.”