How Powell is making the most of a second chance in W Series
W Series / Budapest Practice report

Hungaroring W Series: Chadwick dominant in Friday practice

By:

Jamie Chadwick dominated W Series practice in Hungary, leading the field by over seven tenths from 2019 championship rival Beitske Visser.

Hungaroring W Series: Chadwick dominant in Friday practice

The reigning champion, driving for Veloce Racing, set her quickest time in the first half of the session, with a 1m43.317s making her the only driver to break into the 1m43s.

Visser, driving for M Forbes Motorsport, was second quickest in the half-hour session, with Fabienne Wohlwend, who took second in the last race at Silverstone, in third, almost a second behind Chadwick.

Marta Garcia was fourth-quickest in her Puma-sponsored car, 1.2 seconds off the pace, with current championship leader Alice Powell in fifth.

Both W Series Academy drivers impressed, with Irina Sidorkova and Nerea Marti in sixth and seventh respectively.

Emma Kimilainen, who finished fourth at Silverstone, only managed 10th, while Sarah Moore, who currently sits third in the standings, finished in 16th with a 1m45.499s.

Marti was first out on track at the Hungaroring for the only practice session of the weekend, followed by the two Veloce cars of Chadwick and Bruna Tomaselli.

Moore, Eaton and Sidorkova all ran wide at Turn 4 – an area which also caused trouble in the earlier FIA Formula 3 practice session.

Halfway through the session, Chadwick was leading from Visser in a battle reminiscent of 2019.

There was a yellow flag in the final sector in the last seconds of practice when Belen Garcia, driving for Scuderia W, spun off the track and ended up in the run-off, but she managed to get the car going again to finish the session.

Chadwick will be hoping to regain the championship from fellow Brit Powell this weekend, with the latter having taken two wins to Chadwick’s one so far this season.

Qualifying for Saturday’s race will take place this afternoon.

Practice results:

Cla   Nº   Driver   Entrant   Time   Delay 
55 Jamie Chadwick Veloce Racing 1'43.317  
95 Beitske Visser M. Forbes Motorsport 1'44.089 0.772
5 F.Wohlwend Bunker Racing 1'44.424 1.107
19 Marta Garcia Puma W Series Team 1'44.515 1.198
27 Alice Powell Racing X 1'44.613 1.296
51 Irina Sidorkova W Series Academy 1'44.842 1.525
32 Nerea Martí W Series Academy 1'44.959 1.642
20 Caitlin Wood Puma W Series Team 1'45.031 1.714
44 Abbie Eaton Ecurie W 1'45.065 1.748
10  17 Ayla Agren M. Forbes Motorsport 1'45.260 1.943
11  7 Emma Kimiläinen Ecurie W 1'45.267 1.950
12  21 Jessica Hawkins Racing X 1'45.372 2.055
13  54 Miki Koyama Sirin Racing 1'45.402 2.085
14  22 Belén García Scuderia W 1'45.485 2.168
15  97 Bruna Tomaselli Veloce Racing 1'45.487 2.170
16  26 Sarah Moore Scuderia W 1'45.499 2.182
17  37 Sabré Cook Bunker Racing 1'46.013 2.696
18  11 Vicky Piria Sirin Racing 1'46.764 3.447
