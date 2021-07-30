Tickets Subscribe
Hungaroring F3: Smolyar tops practice ahead of Hauger
FIA F3 / Hungaroring News

Hungaroring F3: Leclerc leads Prema 1-2 in qualifying

By:

Arthur Leclerc took pole position in the FIA Formula 3 qualifying at the Hungaroring on Friday, leading teammate Dennis Hauger to a Prema Racing 1-2 for Sunday’s feature race.

Hungaroring F3: Leclerc leads Prema 1-2 in qualifying

The Monagesque rookie set a 1m33.164s to take his first feature pole of the series, less than one-tenth ahead of championship leader Hauger.

He has previously started on the front row in a reverse-grid sprint race at Paul Ricard, which he went on to win, but never for the feature race.

Jack Doohan and his teammates David Schumacher and Clement Novalak completed a Trident 3-4-5.

ART Grand Prix’s Alexander Smolyar, who took pole here last year, finished in sixth, with his teammate Frederik Vesti in seventh.

The three Tridents led by Doohan were first out on track for the 30-minute session, as track temperatures soared at the Hungaroring, hitting 64C by the start of qualifying.

Doohan set an early fast lap of 1m33.830, the first driver to break into the 1m33s after just five minutes of qualifying, quickly followed by Hauger with a 1m33.995s.

As the times tumbled, Lorenzo Colombo briefly went fastest for Campos Racing, with a 1m33.805s, continuing the quick pace he showed in this morning’s practice session despite having never finished in the top 10.

Leclerc took pole on his second run before decreasing track temperatures made it impossible for anyone to beat his time, despite a last-dash effort from Hauger which he started seconds before the chequered flag.

Doohan had also looked in contention to take pole, but was thwarted on his last attempt by heavy traffic in the middle sector.

The top 12 is reversed for tomorrow’s sprint race, with Jonny Edgar (Carlin) on pole, Colombo in second and Ayuma Iwasa of Hitech Grand Prix in third.

Olli Caldwell of Prema will start in fourth, with Logan Sargeant behind him in fifth for Charouz Racing System.

Leclerc will serve a three-place grid drop after he was involved in a collision with Novalak at the Red Bull Ring, meaning he will line up in P15.

Hungaroring F3 - Qualifying results:

Cla # Driver Team Time Gap
1 2 Arthur Leclerc Italy Prema Powerteam 1'33.164  
2 1 Norway Dennis Hauger Italy Prema Powerteam 1'33.253 0.089
3 4 Australia Jack Doohan Italy Trident 1'33.260 0.096
4 6 Germany David Schumacher Italy Trident 1'33.284 0.120
5 5 United Kingdom Clement Novalak Italy Trident 1'33.331 0.167
6 8 Russian Federation Alexander Smolyar France ART Grand Prix 1'33.429 0.265
7 7 Denmark Frederik Vesti France ART Grand Prix 1'33.449 0.285
8 29 United States Logan Sargeant Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'33.632 0.468
9 3 United Kingdom Olli Caldwell Italy Prema Powerteam 1'33.704 0.540
10 11 Ayumu Iwasa United Kingdom HitechGP 1'33.777 0.613
11 21 Italy Lorenzo Colombo Spain Campos Racing 1'33.805 0.641
12 25 United Kingdom Jonny Edgar United Kingdom Carlin 1'33.878 0.714
13 14 Italy Matteo Nannini Germany HWA AG 1'34.004 0.840
14 9 United States Juan Manuel Correa France ART Grand Prix 1'34.022 0.858
15 12 Czech Republic Roman Staněk United Kingdom HitechGP 1'34.025 0.861
16 26 Australia Calan Williams Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 1'34.037 0.873
17 30 Brazil Enzo Fittipaldi Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'34.071 0.907
18 24 United Kingdom Jake Hughes United Kingdom Carlin 1'34.113 0.949
19 22 Amaury Cordeel Spain Campos Racing 1'34.124 0.960
20 19 Tijmen van Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'34.242 1.078
21 15 Oliver Rasmussen Germany HWA AG 1'34.250 1.086
22 10 Jak Crawford United Kingdom HitechGP 1'34.256 1.092
23 27 United Kingdom Johnathan Hoggard Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 1'34.385 1.221
24 17 France Victor Martins Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'34.518 1.354
25 18 Caio Collet Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'34.585 1.421
26 23 Ido Cohen United Kingdom Carlin 1'34.614 1.450
27 31 Reshad de Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'34.787 1.623
28 16 Rafael Villagómez Germany HWA AG 1'34.887 1.723
29 20 László Tóth Spain Campos Racing 1'34.916 1.752
30 28 Filip Ugran Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 1'35.068 1.904
