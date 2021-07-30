Hungaroring F3: Leclerc leads Prema 1-2 in qualifying
Arthur Leclerc took pole position in the FIA Formula 3 qualifying at the Hungaroring on Friday, leading teammate Dennis Hauger to a Prema Racing 1-2 for Sunday’s feature race.
The Monagesque rookie set a 1m33.164s to take his first feature pole of the series, less than one-tenth ahead of championship leader Hauger.
He has previously started on the front row in a reverse-grid sprint race at Paul Ricard, which he went on to win, but never for the feature race.
Jack Doohan and his teammates David Schumacher and Clement Novalak completed a Trident 3-4-5.
ART Grand Prix’s Alexander Smolyar, who took pole here last year, finished in sixth, with his teammate Frederik Vesti in seventh.
The three Tridents led by Doohan were first out on track for the 30-minute session, as track temperatures soared at the Hungaroring, hitting 64C by the start of qualifying.
Doohan set an early fast lap of 1m33.830, the first driver to break into the 1m33s after just five minutes of qualifying, quickly followed by Hauger with a 1m33.995s.
As the times tumbled, Lorenzo Colombo briefly went fastest for Campos Racing, with a 1m33.805s, continuing the quick pace he showed in this morning’s practice session despite having never finished in the top 10.
Leclerc took pole on his second run before decreasing track temperatures made it impossible for anyone to beat his time, despite a last-dash effort from Hauger which he started seconds before the chequered flag.
Doohan had also looked in contention to take pole, but was thwarted on his last attempt by heavy traffic in the middle sector.
The top 12 is reversed for tomorrow’s sprint race, with Jonny Edgar (Carlin) on pole, Colombo in second and Ayuma Iwasa of Hitech Grand Prix in third.
Olli Caldwell of Prema will start in fourth, with Logan Sargeant behind him in fifth for Charouz Racing System.
Leclerc will serve a three-place grid drop after he was involved in a collision with Novalak at the Red Bull Ring, meaning he will line up in P15.
Hungaroring F3 - Qualifying results:
|Cla
|#
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|Gap
|1
|2
|Arthur Leclerc
|Prema Powerteam
|1'33.164
|2
|1
|Dennis Hauger
|Prema Powerteam
|1'33.253
|0.089
|3
|4
|Jack Doohan
|Trident
|1'33.260
|0.096
|4
|6
|David Schumacher
|Trident
|1'33.284
|0.120
|5
|5
|Clement Novalak
|Trident
|1'33.331
|0.167
|6
|8
|Alexander Smolyar
|ART Grand Prix
|1'33.429
|0.265
|7
|7
|Frederik Vesti
|ART Grand Prix
|1'33.449
|0.285
|8
|29
|Logan Sargeant
|Charouz Racing System
|1'33.632
|0.468
|9
|3
|Olli Caldwell
|Prema Powerteam
|1'33.704
|0.540
|10
|11
|Ayumu Iwasa
|HitechGP
|1'33.777
|0.613
|11
|21
|Lorenzo Colombo
|Campos Racing
|1'33.805
|0.641
|12
|25
|Jonny Edgar
|Carlin
|1'33.878
|0.714
|13
|14
|Matteo Nannini
|HWA AG
|1'34.004
|0.840
|14
|9
|Juan Manuel Correa
|ART Grand Prix
|1'34.022
|0.858
|15
|12
|Roman Staněk
|HitechGP
|1'34.025
|0.861
|16
|26
|Calan Williams
|Jenzer Motorsport
|1'34.037
|0.873
|17
|30
|Enzo Fittipaldi
|Charouz Racing System
|1'34.071
|0.907
|18
|24
|Jake Hughes
|Carlin
|1'34.113
|0.949
|19
|22
|Amaury Cordeel
|Campos Racing
|1'34.124
|0.960
|20
|19
|Tijmen van
|MP Motorsport
|1'34.242
|1.078
|21
|15
|Oliver Rasmussen
|HWA AG
|1'34.250
|1.086
|22
|10
|Jak Crawford
|HitechGP
|1'34.256
|1.092
|23
|27
|Johnathan Hoggard
|Jenzer Motorsport
|1'34.385
|1.221
|24
|17
|Victor Martins
|MP Motorsport
|1'34.518
|1.354
|25
|18
|Caio Collet
|MP Motorsport
|1'34.585
|1.421
|26
|23
|Ido Cohen
|Carlin
|1'34.614
|1.450
|27
|31
|Reshad de
|Charouz Racing System
|1'34.787
|1.623
|28
|16
|Rafael Villagómez
|HWA AG
|1'34.887
|1.723
|29
|20
|László Tóth
|Campos Racing
|1'34.916
|1.752
|30
|28
|Filip Ugran
|Jenzer Motorsport
|1'35.068
|1.904
|View full results