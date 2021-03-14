Triple Eight to star in third Inside Line season

The behind-the-scenes series, inspired by Formula 1's Drive to Survive, hit screens last year after following Erebus Motorsport through its 2019 campaign.

It prompted a mixed reception from the Holden squad, however, outspoken team boss Barry Ryan left feeling that he'd been portrayed as a villain by the show's producers.

The second season, centred around Walkinshaw Andretti United and the 2020 season, will be broadcast later this year.

Motorsport.com has learnt that Triple Eight will be the subject for Season 3, with cameras already following the powerhouse squad.

The third season is being produced for the first time by Neil Crompton's AirTime Media production house and will air in 2022.

T8 is facing a busy year, with its Supercars race programme running alongside a two-car Super2 programme, a GT World Challenge Australia entry, and the design and development of the Gen3-spec Camaro for the 2022 Supercars season.

The team's season has got off to a dramatic start, too, with Shane van Gisbergen clean-sweeping the Mount Panorama 500 before breaking his collarbone last week in a mountain bike crash.

He's since undergone surgery and it's yet to be confirmed if he'll be fit to race at Sandown this weekend or if he'll be replaced by enduro co-driver Garth Tander.

There have been a number of documentary projects focusing on Supercars teams in recent years, with Erebus still working on an in-house series of documentaries that were filmed across the 2020 season.

WAU released a precursor to its Inside Line season through its social channels last year, while 'More than a 1000', a documentary covering Tickford Racing's 2020 season, will air on Fox Sports on March 20.