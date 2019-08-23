Supercars
Supercars / The Bend / Practice report

The Bend Supercars: McLaughlin smashes lap record in practice two

shares
comments
The Bend Supercars: McLaughlin smashes lap record in practice two
By:
Aug 23, 2019, 6:57 AM

Scott McLaughlin broke the unofficial Tailem Bend lap record by half a second as he dominated the second Supercars practice session.

The DJR Team Penske driver wasted little time once the 30-minute session was underway, dipping straight into the 49s with a 1m49.884s on his first lap.

He was briefly displaced by Anton De Pasquale's 1m49.855s at the five-minute mark, before hitting back with a 1m48.804s that left him a second clear of the field.

With a little over 10 minutes to go McLaughlin's teammate Fabian Coulthard closed the gap down to just under a tenth, as De Pasquale and Will Davison also moved into the low 49s. 

But, with a minute to go, McLaughlin lowered the benchmark to a remarkable 1m48.104s, seven-tenths clear of the field and a half a second under the existing unofficial lap record.

Chaz Mostert did soften the blow slightly by improving on his final run, however he still fell 0.5s short of McLaughlin.

"We rolled out with a really good car," said McLaughlin. 

"Obviously it was a bogey round for us last year so it was about getting out there and getting a balance straightaway. We tried a couple of things in Practice 1, got to a nice balance, and just then it felt awesome. 

"There’s not much I can fault from it."

Waters edged Coulthard to finish the session third, with Lee Holdsworth making it an all-Mustang top five.

David Reynolds was the best of the Holdens in sixth, followed by Rick Kelly, De Pasquale and Davison.

Main game debutant Thomas Randle ended an impressive Friday in 10th, which means he'll get to sit out Q1 tomorrow.

Both Triple Eight drivers will have to go through all three segments of qualifying, Shane van Gisbergen a lowly 16th fastest, while Jamie Whincup was left stranded in 25th after running wide on his final run.

Second practice results:

Cla # Driver Car Time Gap
1 17 NZL Scott McLaughlin Ford Mustang GT 1'48.1044  
2 55 AUS Chaz Mostert Ford Mustang GT 1'48.6111 0.5067
3 6 AUS Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 1'48.8585 0.7541
4 12 NZL Fabian Coulthard Ford Mustang GT 1'48.9041 0.7997
5 5 AUS Lee Holdsworth Ford Mustang GT 1'49.0091 0.9047
6 9 AUS David Reynolds Holden Commodore ZB 1'49.0092 0.9048
7 15 AUS Rick Kelly Nissan Altima 1'49.1336 1.0292
8 99 AUS Anton de Pasquale Holden Commodore ZB 1'49.1605 1.0561
9 23 AUS Will Davison Ford Mustang GT 1'49.2005 1.0961
10 66 AUS Thomas Randle Ford Mustang GT 1'49.3223 1.2179
11 18 AUS Mark Winterbottom Holden Commodore ZB 1'49.3573 1.2529
12 7 NZL Andre Heimgartner Nissan Altima 1'49.3615 1.2571
13 21 AUS Macauley Jones Holden Commodore ZB 1'49.3690 1.2646
14 14 AUS Timothy Slade Holden Commodore ZB 1'49.3699 1.2655
15 8 AUS Nicholas Percat Holden Commodore ZB 1'49.5618 1.4574
16 97 NZL Shane van Gisbergen Holden Commodore ZB 1'49.6621 1.5577
17 78 SUI Simona de Silvestro Nissan Altima 1'49.7170 1.6126
18 34 AUS James Golding Holden Commodore ZB 1'49.7175 1.6131
19 35 AUS Todd Hazelwood Holden Commodore ZB 1'49.8398 1.7354
20 2 AUS Scott Pye Holden Commodore ZB 1'49.9063 1.8019
21 3 AUS Garry Jacobson Nissan Altima 1'50.1120 2.0076
22 4 AUS Jack Smith Holden Commodore ZB 1'50.7817 2.6773
23 33 NZL Richie Stanaway Holden Commodore ZB 1'51.0267 2.9223
24 22 AUS James Courtney Holden Commodore ZB 1'51.1077 3.0033
25 88 AUS Jamie Whincup Holden Commodore ZB 1'51.4785 3.3741
26 19 AUS Jack Le Brocq Holden Commodore ZB 1'52.0324 3.9280

 

 

About this article

Series Supercars
Event The Bend
Drivers Scott McLaughlin
Teams DJR Team Penske
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

