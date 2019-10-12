The 2019 Bathurst 1000 grid
Check out the full starting grid for the 2019 Bathurst 1000.
|Pos
|#
|Team
|Drivers
|Car
|1
|17
|DJR Team Penske
|Scott McLaughlin/Alexandre Premat
|Ford Mustang GT
|2
|55
|Tickford Racing
|Chaz Mostert/James Moffat
|Ford Mustang GT
|3
|6
|Tickford Racing
|Cameron Waters/Michael Caruso
|Ford Mustang GT
|4
|888
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|Jamie Whincup/Craig Lowndes
|Holden Commodore ZB
|5
|97
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|Shane van Gisbergen/Garth Tander
|Holden Commodore ZB
|6
|23
|Tickford Racing
|Will Davison/Alex Davison
|Ford Mustang GT
|7
|99
|Erebus Motorsport
|Anton De Pasquale/Will Brown
|Holden Commodore ZB
|8
|8
|Brad Jones Racing
|Nick Percat/Tim Blanchard
|Holden Commodore ZB
|9
|14
|Brad Jones Racing
|Tim Slade/Ash Walsh
|Holden Commodore ZB
|10
|18
|Team 18
|Mark Winterbottom/Steven Richards
|Holden Commodore ZB
|11
|15
|Kelly Racing
|Rick Kelly/Dale Wood
|Nissan Altima
|12
|33
|Garry Rogers Motorsport
|Richie Stanaway/Chris Pither
|Holden Commodore ZB
|13
|7
|Kelly Racing
|Andre Heimgartner/Bryce Fullwood
|Nissan Altima
|14
|2
|Walkinshaw Andretti United
|Scott Pye/Warren Luff
|Holden Commodore ZB
|15
|35
|Matt Stone Racing
|Todd Hazelwood/Jack Smith
|Holden Commodore ZB
|16
|12
|DJR Team Penske
|Fabian Coulthard/Tony D’Alberto
|Ford Mustang GT
|17
|78
|Kelly Racing
|Simona De Silvestro/Alex Rullo
|Nissan Altima
|18
|22
|Walkinshaw Andretti United
|James Courtney/Jack Perkins
|Holden Commodore ZB
|19
|34
|Garry Rogers Motorsport
|James Golding/Richard Muscat
|Holden Commodore ZB
|20
|5
|Tickford Racing
|Lee Holdsworth/Thomas Randle
|Ford Mustang GT
|21
|3
|Kelly Racing
|Garry Jacobson/Dean Fiore
|Nissan Altima
|22
|9
|Erebus Motorsport
|David Reynolds/Luke Youlden
|Holden Commodore ZB
|23
|21
|Brad Jones Racing
|Macauley Jones/Dean Canto
|Holden Commodore ZB
|24
|56
|Kostecki Brothers Racing
|Brodie Kostecki/Jake Kostecki
|Holden Commodore ZB
|25
|27
|Walkinshaw Andretti United
|Alexander Rossi/James Hinchcliffe
|Holden Commodore ZB
|26
|19
|Tekno
|Jack Le Brocq/Jonathon Webb
|Holden Commodore ZB
The 2019 Bathurst 1000 grid
