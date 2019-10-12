Supercars
Previous
Supercars / Bathurst / Breaking news

The 2019 Bathurst 1000 grid

shares
comments
The 2019 Bathurst 1000 grid
By:
Oct 12, 2019, 8:58 PM

Check out the full starting grid for the 2019 Bathurst 1000.

Pos # Team Drivers Car
1 17 DJR Team Penske Scott McLaughlin/Alexandre Premat Ford Mustang GT
2 55 Tickford Racing Chaz Mostert/James Moffat Ford Mustang GT
3 6 Tickford Racing Cameron Waters/Michael Caruso Ford Mustang GT
4 888 Triple Eight Race Engineering Jamie Whincup/Craig Lowndes Holden Commodore ZB
5 97 Triple Eight Race Engineering Shane van Gisbergen/Garth Tander Holden Commodore ZB
6 23 Tickford Racing Will Davison/Alex Davison Ford Mustang GT
7 99 Erebus Motorsport Anton De Pasquale/Will Brown Holden Commodore ZB
8 8 Brad Jones Racing Nick Percat/Tim Blanchard Holden Commodore ZB
9 14 Brad Jones Racing Tim Slade/Ash Walsh Holden Commodore ZB
10 18 Team 18 Mark Winterbottom/Steven Richards Holden Commodore ZB
11 15 Kelly Racing Rick Kelly/Dale Wood Nissan Altima
12 33 Garry Rogers Motorsport Richie Stanaway/Chris Pither Holden Commodore ZB
13 7 Kelly Racing Andre Heimgartner/Bryce Fullwood Nissan Altima
14 2 Walkinshaw Andretti United Scott Pye/Warren Luff Holden Commodore ZB
15 35 Matt Stone Racing Todd Hazelwood/Jack Smith Holden Commodore ZB
16 12 DJR Team Penske Fabian Coulthard/Tony D’Alberto Ford Mustang GT
17 78 Kelly Racing Simona De Silvestro/Alex Rullo Nissan Altima
18 22 Walkinshaw Andretti United James Courtney/Jack Perkins Holden Commodore ZB
19 34 Garry Rogers Motorsport James Golding/Richard Muscat Holden Commodore ZB
20 5 Tickford Racing Lee Holdsworth/Thomas Randle Ford Mustang GT
21 3 Kelly Racing Garry Jacobson/Dean Fiore Nissan Altima
22 9 Erebus Motorsport David Reynolds/Luke Youlden Holden Commodore ZB
23 21 Brad Jones Racing Macauley Jones/Dean Canto Holden Commodore ZB
24 56 Kostecki Brothers Racing Brodie Kostecki/Jake Kostecki Holden Commodore ZB
25 27 Walkinshaw Andretti United Alexander Rossi/James Hinchcliffe Holden Commodore ZB
26 19 Tekno Jack Le Brocq/Jonathon Webb Holden Commodore ZB
Series Supercars
Event Bathurst
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Practice 1 Wed 9 Oct
18:55
09:55
Practice 2 Thu 10 Oct
21:45
12:45
Practice 3 Thu 10 Oct
00:50
15:50
Practice 4 Fri 11 Oct
20:05
11:05
Qualifying Fri 11 Oct
01:00
16:00
Shootout Sat 12 Oct
02:05
17:05
Race Sun 13 Oct
20:30
11:30
