4000 spectator limit for 2020 Bathurst 1000
Supercars has confirmed that up to 4000 spectators per day will be allowed through the gates for the 2020 Bathurst 1000 weekend, while the popular camp sites will be closed.
As part of a COVID-19 safe plan approved by NSW Health, the spectator allowance will only include reserved seating from Murray's Corner to Hell Corner.
There will be no camping and no spectator access at the top of Mount Panorama.
More to follow.
