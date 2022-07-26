Robotham joins Bathurst 1000 wildcard tilt

Listen to this article

MCM will field a one-off entry for this year's Great Race, initially only confirming that Chahda himself would spearhead the campaign.

Second-year Super2 driver Robotham, who was a race winner in Sydney earlier this season, has now been named as the second driver for the MCM car.

The pair will share a Holden Commodore leased from Walkinshaw Andretti United for the Bathurst race.

“We are delighted that Jaylyn will fulfil his dream of racing at the Great Race, the Bathurst 1000, later this year, as part of the MCM wildcard team," said his father and manager David Robotham.

“Jay has worked so hard for this and we are working closely with the team at MCM to make his debut a success.”

MCM team principal Amin Chahda welcomed Robotham to the team.

“We are excited to have a young dynamic driver like Jaylyn partnering with Matt, as they both make their debut on the Mountain," he said.

“We have followed Jay’s progress for some time and believe he will deliver on the day.”

The MCM entry will be one of up to four wildcards for this year's Bathurst 1000.

Supercheap Auto will once again back a third Triple Eight entry which this year will be driven by Craig Lowndes and Declan Fraser.

The Boost Mobile wildcard for Richie Stanaway and Greg Murphy, meanwhile, will make its long-awaited appearance at Mount Panorama after border restrictions got in the way last year.

Anderson Motorsport has entered another wildcard with an ex-Dick Johnson Racing Mustang, however there continues to be a cloud of uncertainty over whether that will go ahead due to a licensing issues for driver Michael Anderson.

Confirmation of Robotham in the Chahda entry means there are between five and seven seats left on the Bathurst 1000 grid, depending on what happens with the Anderson Motorsport entry.

PremiAir Racing still has two seats up for grabs while there is one each at Brad Jones Racing, Matt Stone Racing and Team 18.

The Bathurst 1000 will take place between October 6-9.