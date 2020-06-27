Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Race 1 in progress . . .
R
Supercars
Winton
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
19 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
40 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Townsville
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
61 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
82 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Bathurst
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
102 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Wanneroo
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
124 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Symmons Plains
20 Nov
-
22 Nov
Next event in
145 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sydney II
11 Dec
-
13 Dec
Next event in
166 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Supercars / Sydney / Qualifying report

Sydney Supercars: McLaughlin storms to pole

shares
comments
Sydney Supercars: McLaughlin storms to pole
By:
Jun 27, 2020, 4:43 AM

Scott McLaughlin stormed to the first pole position of the post-lockdown Supercars season with an impressive Top 15 Shootout effort in Sydney.

Having been pipped by Triple Eight drivers in both practice sessions, McLaughlin wasted little time showing his hand when qualifying kicked off.

He got into the 1m28.3s on his first run in Q1, before improving the benchmark to a 1m28.157s to top Q2.

He then smashed through the 1m28s barrier in the Top 15 Shootout, a 1m27.965s leaving him on pole by a handy 0.2s.

"To get the first pole after being back is pretty tough and I’m pretty pumped for it,” said McLaughlin.

“The track rolled out probably not as fast as we thought and then as the rubber has gone down it’s gotten quicker and quicker.

“So I was fully expecting that was going to be a quick lap for everyone, so I just had to have a crack and see what happened.”

Shane van Gisbergen will share the front row with McLaughlin after making up four spots in the Shootout compared to Q2.

That was nothing compared to Cam Waters' improvement, though, the Tickford driver making up 11 spots to qualify third.

Chaz Mostert made up five spots to qualify fourth, while Whincup dropped three positions in the single-lap dash as he fell back to fifth.

Nick Percat and Lee Holdsworth made up five spots each to qualify sixth and seventh respectively, followed by Scott Pye, Anton De Pasquale and Fabian Coulthard, the latter half a second behind his Penske teammate.

Bryce Fullwood, Todd Hazelwood, Mark Winterbottom and Macauley Jones will start from positions 11-14. 

Rick Kelly will start 15th after picking up a kerb strike on his Shootout lap.

The biggest name missing from the Shootout was David Reynolds. 

The Erebus driver triggered a kerb strike on the first lap of his first Q2 run, the second lap on the same set of rubber only good enough for 14th.

However instead of going for a second Q2 run he rolled the dice on saving a set of tyres, the gamble not paying off as he was dumped down to 18th.

"We rolled the dice because if you make the Shootout you've got to have green tyres around here, otherwise there is no point partaking in it," he explained.

"Unfortunately we're starting 18th, which is dismal, but today is all about getting back into the rhythm. It's good to actually be back racing again, I'm just happy to be here."

James Courtney, meanwhile, didn't even make it out of Q1 on his Tickford debut. 

He'll start 21st after being bumped out by a late lap from Alex Davison – the man who replaced him at Team Sydney, and brother of Will Davison, the driver Courtney replaced at Tickford.

Qualifying results:

Cla Driver Car Time Gap
1 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin Ford Mustang GT 1'27.965  
2 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen Holden Commodore ZB 1'28.176 0.210
3 Australia Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 1'28.260 0.294
4 Australia Chaz Mostert Holden Commodore ZB 1'28.285 0.319
5 Australia Jamie Whincup Holden Commodore ZB 1'28.292 0.327
6 Australia Nick Percat Holden Commodore ZB 1'28.345 0.379
7 Australia Lee Holdsworth Ford Mustang GT 1'28.385 0.420
8 Australia Scott Pye Holden Commodore ZB 1'28.395 0.429
9 Australia Anton De Pasquale Holden Commodore ZB 1'28.466 0.500
10 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard Ford Mustang GT 1'28.497 0.532
11 Australia Bryce Fullwood Holden Commodore ZB 1'28.715 0.749
12 Australia Todd Hazelwood Holden Commodore ZB 1'29.132 1.166
13 Australia Mark Winterbottom Holden Commodore ZB 1'29.230 1.265
14 Australia Macauley Jones Holden Commodore ZB 1'29.359 1.393
15 Australia Rick Kelly Ford Mustang GT    
View full results
Next article
Supercars Sydney SuperSprint Qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Previous article

Supercars Sydney SuperSprint Qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Next article

Supercars inks five-year Sky NZ TV deal

Supercars inks five-year Sky NZ TV deal

trending Today

F1 distances itself from Bernie Ecclestone’s comments on racism
Formula 1 / Formula 1

F1 distances itself from Bernie Ecclestone’s comments on racism

Xfinity Series crew chief indefinitely suspended following arrest
NASCAR XFINITY / NASCAR XFINITY

Xfinity Series crew chief indefinitely suspended following arrest

The Red Bull upgrades revealed at its filming day
Formula 1 / Formula 1

The Red Bull upgrades revealed at its filming day

Gavin: Le Mans was never detrimental to Corvette's IMSA program
IMSA / IMSA

Gavin: Le Mans was never detrimental to Corvette's IMSA program

Renault: McLaren token burn allows openness with Ricciardo
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Renault: McLaren token burn allows openness with Ricciardo

Williams unveils new livery for 2020 F1 season
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Williams unveils new livery for 2020 F1 season

Supercars Sydney SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Supercars / Supercars

Supercars Sydney SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Supercars inks five-year Sky NZ TV deal
Supercars / Supercars
19m

Supercars inks five-year Sky NZ TV deal

Latest news

Supercars inks five-year Sky NZ TV deal
Supercars / Supercars
19m

Supercars inks five-year Sky NZ TV deal

Sydney Supercars: McLaughlin storms to pole
Supercars / Supercars
1h

Sydney Supercars: McLaughlin storms to pole

Supercars Sydney SuperSprint Qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Supercars / Supercars
2h

Supercars Sydney SuperSprint Qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Sydney Supercars: Whincup fastest in second practice
Supercars / Supercars
2h

Sydney Supercars: Whincup fastest in second practice

Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Event Sydney
Drivers Scott McLaughlin
Teams DJR Team Penske
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 distances itself from Bernie Ecclestone’s comments on racism

2
NASCAR XFINITY

Xfinity Series crew chief indefinitely suspended following arrest

3
Formula 1

The Red Bull upgrades revealed at its filming day

4
IMSA

Gavin: Le Mans was never detrimental to Corvette's IMSA program

5
Formula 1

Renault: McLaren token burn allows openness with Ricciardo

Latest videos

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty for a good story with Scott Mclaughlin 02:24
Supercars

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty for a good story with Scott Mclaughlin

Home Base Enhanced: Tickford Racing's upgraded workshop 03:43
Supercars

Home Base Enhanced: Tickford Racing's upgraded workshop

Kelly Racing: Simulators Part 2 07:26
Supercars

Kelly Racing: Simulators Part 2

Erebus begins production of protective equipment for Australian hospitals 23:14
Supercars

Erebus begins production of protective equipment for Australian hospitals

Jamie Whincup's new steering wheel explained 02:05
Supercars

Jamie Whincup's new steering wheel explained

Latest news

Supercars inks five-year Sky NZ TV deal
Supercars

Supercars inks five-year Sky NZ TV deal

Sydney Supercars: McLaughlin storms to pole
Supercars

Sydney Supercars: McLaughlin storms to pole

Supercars Sydney SuperSprint Qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Supercars

Supercars Sydney SuperSprint Qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Sydney Supercars: Whincup fastest in second practice
Supercars

Sydney Supercars: Whincup fastest in second practice

Sydney Supercars: Van Gisbergen tops first practice
Supercars

Sydney Supercars: Van Gisbergen tops first practice

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.