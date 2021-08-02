Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Supercars working on direct Bathurst flights
Supercars News

DJR confident McLaughlin will return for the Bathurst 1000

By:

Dick Johnson Racing boss Ryan Story is confident Scott McLaughlin will race for the team at this year's Bathurst 1000.

DJR confident McLaughlin will return for the Bathurst 1000

Despite agreeing on a Great Race deal with DJR as part of his full-time IndyCar switch late last year, McLaughlin was set to miss out on his Bathurst drive due to a tweak to the 2021 IndyCar schedule.

The revised date for the IndyCar finale on the streets of Long Beach meant he wasn't going to have time to complete the two weeks of mandatory hotel quarantine needed to get through's Australia's closed border ahead of the original Bathurst 1000 date.

Alex Davison, brother of full-time DJR driver Will, swiftly emerged as the back-up plan in the four-driver enduro line-up, along with Tony D'Alberto.

However, with the Bathurst 1000 now pushed back to early November, McLaughlin now has the opportunity to fly down under, complete his fortnight in managed isolation and be out in time for the Great Race.

The Kiwi wasted little time telling the world that Bathurst is back on his radar, tweeting as much immediately after the revised Supercars schedule was announced.

DJR is equally forward about the renewed hopes of having McLaughlin in one of its Shell-backed Mustangs come the first weekend of October.

"Absolutely," DJR chairman and CEO Story told Motorsport.com when asked if the team is already working on getting McLaughlin back into Australia.

"We never stopped. We're fortunate to have Alex Davison as our sub, but any opportunity to get the three-time reigning champ back to play second fiddle as a co-driver at Bathurst, you'd be mad not to take it.

"When we did the deal after Bathurst last year for Dick and myself to take over ownership, a key part of that discussion between Roger Penske, Tim Cindric and myself was that Scott would come back to do Bathurst.

"The only thing that could potentially jeopardise it is no different to before, and that's the COVID situation here locally. As we've seen over the course of there last month, or even more now, in New South Wales in particular it doesn't seem to be abating as quickly as we hoped.

"But save for that condition in New South Wales not improving the way that we desperately hope that it does, I think there's every likelihood that we'll be able to get him out here."

It's not an entirely straightforward process, with recently-introduced caps on international arrivals meaning McLaughlin will have to fight for a spot in the hotel quarantine programme.

Seats on international flights to Australia have also proved hard to come by during the pandemic.

"We'll go through all the right processes, go through the right channels and do everything the right way to ensure that we get the right approvals," addd Story.

"We want to respect all of those processes. But it would be an absolute pleasure to have him there and I know that he's champing at the bit to do it."

What isn't entirely clear is how DJR will pair its drivers should McLaughlin be able to make the trip.

An Anton De Pasquale/D'Alberto and Davison/Davison line-up was all but a lock without McLaughlin, but with him the picture is more complicated.

It could well be that the three-time series champion is paired with De Pasquale in the #11, with D'Alberto then partnering Will Davison in the #17.

According to Story the combinations are yet to be determined.

"That hasn't been decided yet," he added.

"There's a couple of interesting pieces to that puzzle; [McLaughlin] has a close affinity to the #17 and as carryover champion he kept that number in the Dick Johnson tradition.

"But Anton in the #11 has Ludo [Lacroix] as his engineer and he was Scott's engineer.

"So it's an interesting one. Either way, we'll be very well served no matter what ultimate combination we decide on."

shares
comments
Supercars working on direct Bathurst flights

Previous article

Supercars working on direct Bathurst flights
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Vettel's fuel sample DQ: Why it happened and what comes next

9 h
2
Formula 1

FIA tweaks Hungarian GP final classification amid Vettel F1 appeal

5 h
3
Formula 1

Guilty rivals should pay for F1 crash damage, says Ferrari

4 h
4
Formula 1

Alonso taught Hamilton the F1 racing line in Hungarian GP

4 h
5
National

British F3 forced into name change after FIA decision

3 h
Latest news
DJR confident McLaughlin will return for the Bathurst 1000
SUPC

DJR confident McLaughlin will return for the Bathurst 1000

1 h
Supercars working on direct Bathurst flights
SUPC

Supercars working on direct Bathurst flights

16 h
Supercars powerhouse backs cancer charity
SUPC

Supercars powerhouse backs cancer charity

17 h
Circuit boss killed in Perth crash
Misc

Circuit boss killed in Perth crash

Aug 1, 2021
Bathurst back on McLaughlin's radar
Video Inside
SUPC

Bathurst back on McLaughlin's radar

Jul 30, 2021
Latest videos
Supercars: Bathurst back on McLaughlin's radar 00:40
Supercars
Jul 30, 2021

Supercars: Bathurst back on McLaughlin's radar

Supercars: Bathurst 1000 postponed to November 00:42
Supercars
Jul 30, 2021

Supercars: Bathurst 1000 postponed to November

Supercars: Chevrolet V8 makes testing debut 00:45
Supercars
Jul 29, 2021

Supercars: Chevrolet V8 makes testing debut

Supercars confirms new manufacturer talks 00:39
Supercars
Jul 28, 2021

Supercars confirms new manufacturer talks

Supercars won't rule out Bathurst 1000 postponement 00:44
Supercars
Jul 28, 2021

Supercars won't rule out Bathurst 1000 postponement

Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Supercars working on direct Bathurst flights
Supercars

Supercars working on direct Bathurst flights

Supercars powerhouse backs cancer charity
Supercars

Supercars powerhouse backs cancer charity

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime
Supercars

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

Scott McLaughlin More from
Scott McLaughlin
Bathurst back on McLaughlin's radar
Video Inside
Supercars

Bathurst back on McLaughlin's radar

Penske IndyCar aces are options for Porsche drives in 2023
Video Inside
IMSA

Penske IndyCar aces are options for Porsche drives in 2023

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime
Supercars

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Dick Johnson Racing More from
Dick Johnson Racing
Dick Johnson Racing unveils Indigenous livery for Darwin
Supercars

Dick Johnson Racing unveils Indigenous livery for Darwin

Davison: Dick Johnson Racing getting stronger
Supercars

Davison: Dick Johnson Racing getting stronger

Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title Prime
Supercars

Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title

Trending Today

Vettel's fuel sample DQ: Why it happened and what comes next
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel's fuel sample DQ: Why it happened and what comes next

FIA tweaks Hungarian GP final classification amid Vettel F1 appeal
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA tweaks Hungarian GP final classification amid Vettel F1 appeal

Guilty rivals should pay for F1 crash damage, says Ferrari
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Guilty rivals should pay for F1 crash damage, says Ferrari

Alonso taught Hamilton the F1 racing line in Hungarian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso taught Hamilton the F1 racing line in Hungarian GP

British F3 forced into name change after FIA decision
National National

British F3 forced into name change after FIA decision

Hamilton suspects he may have long COVID after Hungary fatigue
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton suspects he may have long COVID after Hungary fatigue

10 things we learned from the F1's 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

10 things we learned from the F1's 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix

Red Bull parts company with F1 employee after racist messages emerge
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull parts company with F1 employee after racist messages emerge

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020
Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title Prime

Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title

Scott McLaughlin was quick to describe his third Supercars title as his best yet. But even though it didn't match the dramatic backstory of his 2018 triumph, there's a good reason for him wanting to control the narrative this time around.

Supercars
Oct 2, 2020
Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars Prime

Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars

The Bathurst Grand Final may provide Supercars its greatest spectacle yet – but there's a risk it will force the series to face a hard truth.

Supercars
Sep 4, 2020

Latest news

DJR confident McLaughlin will return for the Bathurst 1000
Supercars Supercars

DJR confident McLaughlin will return for the Bathurst 1000

Supercars working on direct Bathurst flights
Supercars Supercars

Supercars working on direct Bathurst flights

Supercars powerhouse backs cancer charity
Supercars Supercars

Supercars powerhouse backs cancer charity

Circuit boss killed in Perth crash
General General

Circuit boss killed in Perth crash

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.