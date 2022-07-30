Brown, Kostecki re-sign with Erebus

Listen to this article

The squad has locked in its driver line-up until at least the end of the 2024 season courtesy of new deals for both Brown and Kostecki.

The Brown deal in particular ends speculation that the second-year driver could defect to Dick Johnson Racing.

Brown was touted as a potential replacement for Will Davison at DJR earlier this year, however as reported by Motorsport.com recently, that speculation had cooled significantly and Davison was expected to keep his seat.

“There’s a lot of great people in the team, and we’ve seen throughout the last year that we can run right up the front,” said one-time race winner Brown.

“I’ve got a great teammate in Brodie, and I wouldn’t want anyone else in the seat next to me. We’re both young, hungry drivers that want to do the best we can.

“Moving forward into Gen3 it’s going to be really important to have two solid drivers with a good team around you trying to push each other forward. I think we’ll be able to show what we can do and what we’re capable of.”

Kostecki added: “Erebus is my family so it’s very exciting for me to be able to re-sign and look forward to the next two years together.

“We had a great start together last year in my rookie season and a great start to this year, and we continue to strive to be better.”

Erebus CEO Barry Ryan said Brown and Kostecki was always his first choice line-up heading into the Gen3 era.

“After bringing Brodie and Will into the main game as rookies last season, they are still both the only drivers we want to lead our team into Gen3 and what will be a critical first two seasons,” Ryan said.

“They have been unquestionably loyal to Erebus and have committed to being here long term, and that’s something we’re very proud of.

“Great teams are hard to create and having our two drivers signed for our next journey together compliments the commitment and loyalty of the rest of our team and our goal to get to the top of Supercars.

“We still have a lot we are targeting for 2022 and we will be giving our all to win races and really target being the final team to win Bathurst in the current cars.”

Confirmation of the driver line-up comes on the same day that naming rights backer Boost Mobile announced an impending exit from the sport.

Boost boss Peter Adderton took to social media earlier today to announce that all of his Supercars commitments will end at the conclusion of the current campaign.