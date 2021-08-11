Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Bathurst 1000 date drama for Supercars
Supercars News

Bathurst council responds to date debacle

By:

The Bathurst Regional Council has responded to the battle over the Bathurst 1000 date currently taking place between Supercars and Challenge Bathurst.

Bathurst council responds to date debacle

Organisers of the Challenge Bathurst event are arguing that the revised Bathurst 1000 date encroaches on a two-week exclusion period in its contract with the Bathurst Regional Council.

The revised Bathurst 1000 date is November 4-7, while Challenge Bathurst is set to run from November 11-17.

Supercars issued a formal response to the matter this morning, highlighting that an agreement – including compensation – was in place with the Bathurst Regional Council and Challenge Bathurst over the new date.

It also put the onus back on the council, which it says has agreed to both dates, to sort out the issue.

The council has now issued its own response, general manager David Sherley acknowledging the exclusion period on the Challenge Bathurst contract but claiming work to resolve the matter is ongoing.

"Council continues to hold discussions with our event partners for events staged at the Mount Panorama Motor Racing Circuit including Supercars and the operators of Challenge Bathurst," said Sherley.

"We will continue to honour its existing contractual agreements for motorsport events at the Mount Panorama Motor racing circuit.

"The weekend of 4 -7 November falls within the exclusive use period for the Challenge Bathurst event, however we continue to work with our partners in a bid to resolve issues surrounding the running of these events.

"The current COVID-19 outbreak is posing many difficulties for all sporting categories in scheduling events, not just motor racing. We look forward to a return of motor racing to Mount Panorama later this year. It provides a huge economic stimulus to the community."

Challenge Bathurst has offered the October 28-31 date as a compromise for Supercars, however that is just a week after the Phillip Island SuperSprint event.

That's unlikely to be considered adequate time for teams to prepare for the biggest race of the season.

Holding the event any earlier is also not possible, given the aim of shifting the event back is to boost chances of the New South Wales COVID-19 outbreak subsiding and crowds being allowed through the gate.

shares
comments
Bathurst 1000 date drama for Supercars

Previous article

Bathurst 1000 date drama for Supercars
Load comments

Trending

1
NASCAR XFINITY

NASCAR suspends Xfinity Series car chief, issues fines

2 h
2
Formula 1

Ferrari to unleash ‘significant’ F1 engine upgrade

1 d
3
Supercars

Bathurst 1000 date drama for Supercars

49 min
4
IndyCar

Nashville was most watched IndyCar race on cable in 23 years

3 h
5
Formula 1

Alpine explains why it has burned through F1 exhaust allocation

1 d
Latest news
Bathurst council responds to date debacle
SUPC

Bathurst council responds to date debacle

7m
Bathurst 1000 date drama for Supercars
SUPC

Bathurst 1000 date drama for Supercars

49m
Supercars Wildcards shift to Phillip Island
SUPC

Supercars Wildcards shift to Phillip Island

5 h
Rugby league team linked to Supercars bid
SUPC

Rugby league team linked to Supercars bid

16 h
Red Bull signs new Triple Eight Supercars deal
SUPC

Red Bull signs new Triple Eight Supercars deal

Aug 9, 2021
Latest videos
Triple Eight Race Engineering Bathurst 1000 wildcard test day 02:16
Supercars
13 h

Triple Eight Race Engineering Bathurst 1000 wildcard test day

Supercars: Ten teams now in lockdown 00:34
Supercars
Aug 6, 2021

Supercars: Ten teams now in lockdown

Supercars: DJR confident McLaughlin will return for the Bathurst 1000 00:51
Supercars
Aug 3, 2021

Supercars: DJR confident McLaughlin will return for the Bathurst 1000

Supercars: Bathurst back on McLaughlin's radar 00:40
Supercars
Jul 30, 2021

Supercars: Bathurst back on McLaughlin's radar

Supercars: Bathurst 1000 postponed to November 00:42
Supercars
Jul 30, 2021

Supercars: Bathurst 1000 postponed to November

Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Bathurst 1000 date drama for Supercars
Supercars

Bathurst 1000 date drama for Supercars

Supercars Wildcards shift to Phillip Island
Supercars

Supercars Wildcards shift to Phillip Island

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime
Supercars

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

Trending Today

NASCAR suspends Xfinity Series car chief, issues fines
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY

NASCAR suspends Xfinity Series car chief, issues fines

Ferrari to unleash ‘significant’ F1 engine upgrade
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari to unleash ‘significant’ F1 engine upgrade

Bathurst 1000 date drama for Supercars
Supercars Supercars

Bathurst 1000 date drama for Supercars

Nashville was most watched IndyCar race on cable in 23 years
IndyCar IndyCar

Nashville was most watched IndyCar race on cable in 23 years

Alpine explains why it has burned through F1 exhaust allocation
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alpine explains why it has burned through F1 exhaust allocation

The numbers that are the true judge of Ferrari’s 2021 F1 progress
Formula 1 Formula 1

The numbers that are the true judge of Ferrari’s 2021 F1 progress

The rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for MotoGP 2022 Prime
MotoGP MotoGP

The rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for MotoGP 2022

Renault's F1 engine chief Taffin departs company
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Renault's F1 engine chief Taffin departs company

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020
Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title Prime

Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title

Scott McLaughlin was quick to describe his third Supercars title as his best yet. But even though it didn't match the dramatic backstory of his 2018 triumph, there's a good reason for him wanting to control the narrative this time around.

Supercars
Oct 2, 2020
Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars Prime

Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars

The Bathurst Grand Final may provide Supercars its greatest spectacle yet – but there's a risk it will force the series to face a hard truth.

Supercars
Sep 4, 2020

Latest news

Bathurst council responds to date debacle
Supercars Supercars

Bathurst council responds to date debacle

Bathurst 1000 date drama for Supercars
Supercars Supercars

Bathurst 1000 date drama for Supercars

Supercars Wildcards shift to Phillip Island
Supercars Supercars

Supercars Wildcards shift to Phillip Island

Rugby league team linked to Supercars bid
Supercars Supercars

Rugby league team linked to Supercars bid

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.