Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Adelaide / Practice report

Adelaide 500: McLaughlin beats Red Bulls in Practice 2

shares
comments
Adelaide 500: McLaughlin beats Red Bulls in Practice 2
By:
1h ago

Scott McLaughlin topped the two Red Bull Holdens in the second practice session for the Supercars season opener in Adelaide.

Chaz Mostert set the pace in the first 10 minutes, part of which was interrupted by a brief red flag after Tim Slade got bogged at Turn 11.

Slade wasn't the only driver to have early dramas, Cam Waters brushing the wall at Turn7 before James Courtney gave the Turn 8 wall a decent whack moments later, which required a trip back to the garage for minor repairs.

Shortly after the restart Jamie Whincup took over top spot thanks to a 1m21.056s, Fabian Coulthard and Shane van Gisbergen also improving to move into second and third respectively.

That time held on until there was just four minutes to go, at which point McLaughlin took over top spot with a 1m20.970s.

His spell was short-lived, van Gisbergen going quicker with a 1m20.545s three minutes later. The Red Bull driver was then immediately knocked off by his teammate Whincup, who shifted the benchmark 0.003s down with a 1m20.541s.

McLaughlin had an answer, however, reclaiming P1 with a 1m20.390s right at the flag.

Whincup and van Gisbergen were second and third, while Scott Pye was 'best of the rest in fourth.

Fabian Coulthard was fifth and Mark Winterbottom sixth, followed by the man he completed an off-season seat switch with, Lee Holdsworth.

Todd Hazelwood was eighth quickest, Slade got back out to finish up ninth, while Waters rounded out the Top 10.

Mostert was never able to improve in his early time and ended up down in 13th, David Reynolds another contender to be outside the Top 10 with the 15th quickest time.

His teammate and Practice 1 pacesetter Anton De Pasquale was just 23rd fastest.

Next article
"Boy oh boy they've got grunt": Johnson on his Supercars return

Previous article

"Boy oh boy they've got grunt": Johnson on his Supercars return
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Event Adelaide
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Red zone: trending stories

Ambrose 'felt right at home' on NASCAR return
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Ambrose 'felt right at home' on NASCAR return

9h ago
Testing verdict: Why Ferrari can go even faster Article
Formula 1

Testing verdict: Why Ferrari can go even faster

Raikkonen repairs own Alfa Romeo F1 seat Article
Formula 1

Raikkonen repairs own Alfa Romeo F1 seat

Latest videos
Mustang takes to track for first time at Supercars Test 02:23
Supercars

Mustang takes to track for first time at Supercars Test

Feb 15, 2019
Important mileage for Kelly Racing in pre-season test at Phillip Island 03:39
Supercars

Important mileage for Kelly Racing in pre-season test at Phillip Island

Feb 14, 2019

News in depth
Adelaide 500: McLaughlin beats Red Bulls in Practice 2
Supercars

Adelaide 500: McLaughlin beats Red Bulls in Practice 2

Supercars

"Boy oh boy they've got grunt": Johnson on his Supercars return

Ambrose 'felt right at home' on NASCAR return
NASCAR Cup

Ambrose 'felt right at home' on NASCAR return

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.