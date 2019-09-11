Supercars
R
Latest ever Bathurst 1000 start time confirmed

By:
Sep 11, 2019, 7:13 AM

The schedule for the 2019 Bathurst 1000 has been released, including the latest ever start to the Great Race.

Supercars has confirmed that the 1000-kilometre enduro will kick off at 11:30am local time.

It's the latest start time in the history of the Bathurst 1000, 20 minutes later than in recent years.

According to a report on the Supercars official website, the decision was taken to maximise evening sunlight at Mount Panorama, as well as push the finish close to prime time TV windows.

There is no time certain finish for the Bathurst 1000, with both broadcasters, Fox Sports and Network 10, committed to showing the race in its entirety.

The Sunday morning warm-up has also been moved back 20 minutes, from 8:05am to 8:25am, while the 60-minute Saturday practice has been split into two 30-minute sessions, one for primary drivers and one for co-drivers.

2019 Bathurst 1000 schedule

All times local (AEDT)

Thursday October 10

07:20-07:40 Toyota 86 – Practice 1
07:50-08:10 Touring Car Masters – Practice
08:20-08:40 SuperUtes – Practice 1
08:50-09:40 Carrera Cup – Practice
09:55-10:55 Supercars – Practice 1
11:05-11:25 Toyota 86 – Practice 2
12:45-13:45 Supercars – Practice 2 (co-drivers only)
13:55-14:15 SuperUtes – Practice 2
14:25-15:05 Super2 – Practice 1
15:15-15:35 Touring Car Masters – Qualifying
15:50-16:50 Supercars – Practice 3
17:05-17:35 Carrera Cup – Qualifying

Friday October 11

07:20-07:40 SuperUtes – Qualifying
07:50-08:10 Touring Car Masters – Trophy Race
08:25-09:25 Supercars – Practice 4 (co-drivers only)
09:40-10:00 Toyota 86 – Qualifying
10:10-10:50 Super2 – Practice 2
11:05-12:05 Supercars – Practice 5
13:40-14:25 Carrera Cup – Race 1
14:40-15:10 Super2 – Qualifying
15:25-15:45 SuperUtes – Race 1
16:00-16:40 Supercars – Qualifying
16:55-17:15 Touring Car Masters – Race 1

Saturday October 12

08:00-08:20 Toyota 86 – Race 1
08:30-08:55 SuperUtes – Race 2
09:05-09:20 Super2 – Warm-up
09:35-10:05 Supercars – Practice 6
10:15-10:40 Toyota 86 – Race 2
12:10-12:30 SuperUtes – Race 3
12:45-13:15 Practice 7 – Practice 7 (co-drivers only)
13:25-13:45 Touring Car Masters – Race 2
13:55-14:20 Carrera Cup – Race 2
15:00-16:42 Super2 – Race
17:05-17:50 Supercars – Top 10 Shootout

Sunday October 13

07:45-08:05 Toyota 86 – Race 3
08:20-08:40 Supercars – Warm-up
08:55-09:15 Touring Car Masters – Race 3
10:05-10:30 Carrera Cup – Race 3
11:30 Supercars – 2019 Bathurst 1000

About this article

Series Supercars
Event Bathurst
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

