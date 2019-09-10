Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Queensland
26 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Practice 1 in
2 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Bathurst
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Next event in
29 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Next event in
44 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Next event in
58 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Newcastle
22 Nov
-
24 Nov
Next event in
72 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Tander reminisces about Holden parity go-slow order

shares
comments
Tander reminisces about Holden parity go-slow order
By:
Sep 10, 2019, 1:59 AM

Garth Tander says Holden's top Supercars drivers were ordered 'not win by too much' during the 2007 season in order to keep parity claims at bay.

The brand new VE Commodore made a blinding start to the 2007 season, cars from the Walkinshaw garage winning the first eight races on the trot.

It wasn't until the opening race at Winton that Jamie Whincup racked up the revised BF Falcon's first win, which was followed by another six-race winning streak for the Holden.

Holden drivers would go on to win 25 of the 37 races that year.

According to Tander, won that year's title by two points over Whincup, the new Commodore could have been even more dominant in the early part of the season.

However he says the Holden Racing Team and HSV Dealer Team drivers were given a go-slow order by management, to avoid adding weight to parity claims coming from the Ford camp.

"It's funny, this current world of parity and chat that we have, we were actually told in the first half of that year that we weren't allowed to win by too much, by management at Clayton," Tander revealed on the V8 Sleuth podcast.

"There was one of the races at Perth, Skaifey was second and I was leading. Mark and I were battling pretty hard, because he wasn't happy that 'Toro Rosso' (HSVDT) was beating the main team (HRT). 

"There was a Safety Car restart with about 10 laps to go, and Skaife was giving me plenty. So I was like 'righto, hammer down, we're going here'. 

"We took off, and from 10 laps to go we finished the race first and second by about 15 or 16 seconds. So we got into trouble after that one...

"I know the Ford guys were blueing. It's funny how it just continues on 10 years later, it's just the other way around..."

Tander was the primary contributor to the VE's fast start to the season, claiming five consecutive wins as part of that initial block of eight straight. 

Reflecting on that purple patch, he says it was a combination of some inside knowledge from engineer Mathew Nilsson, and a desire to capitalise on his own form.

"In the 18 months prior to the VE racing, Matty Nilsson, who was my engineer, was the project manager of the VE build for Clayton," Tander explained. "So he understood the car very, very well. 

"When we hit the ground with it, we felt like Matty had a really good understanding of what we needed to do with the car. I was driving pretty well, I was pretty motivated after 2006, winning a lot of races but not the championship. 

"So that year sort of came together."

Next article
Walkinshaw Supercars squad reveals new look

Previous article

Walkinshaw Supercars squad reveals new look
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Drivers Garth Tander
Teams HSV Dealer Team
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Race hub

Auckland

Auckland

13 Sep - 15 Sep
Practice 1 Starts in
2 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Practice 1 Fri 13 Sep
10:05
12:05
Practice 2 Fri 13 Sep
13:20
15:20
Practice 3 Fri 13 Sep
09:20
11:20
Qualifying 1 Sat 14 Sep
11:55
13:55
Race 1 Sat 14 Sep
14:10
16:10
Qualifying 2 Sat 14 Sep
09:20
11:20
Shootout Sun 15 Sep
11:40
13:40
Race 2 Sun 15 Sep
14:10
16:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Binotto explains why Leclerc was "forgiven" after Italian GP

2
Formula 1

Why Vettel is closer to an F1 ban than you may think

3
Formula 1

Le Parisien claims Schumacher receiving secret treatment in Paris

4
Formula 1

Verstappen's Rosberg comments made Hamilton "crack up"

5
Formula 1

Haas splits with F1 title sponsor Rich Energy

Latest videos

Supercars 2020 calendar revealed 05:40
Supercars

Supercars 2020 calendar revealed

Supercars Mustang hits Virginia International Raceway 01:29
Supercars

Supercars Mustang hits Virginia International Raceway

Bottle-O Tech Talk - Ballast Changes 01:32
Supercars

Bottle-O Tech Talk - Ballast Changes

Supercars Holden rookies set to take on Tasmania 01:33
Supercars

Supercars Holden rookies set to take on Tasmania

Onboard Daniel Ricciardo and Rick Kelly's Hot Lap 01:11
Supercars

Onboard Daniel Ricciardo and Rick Kelly's Hot Lap

Latest news

Tander reminisces about Holden parity go-slow order
VASC

Tander reminisces about Holden parity go-slow order

Walkinshaw Supercars squad reveals new look
VASC

Walkinshaw Supercars squad reveals new look

Mobil 1 to replace Mega on Walkinshaw Holdens
VASC

Mobil 1 to replace Mega on Walkinshaw Holdens

BJR unveils Jason Richards tribute livery for Pukekohe
VASC

BJR unveils Jason Richards tribute livery for Pukekohe

Walkinshaw Andretti United terminates Mega sponsorship
VASC

Walkinshaw Andretti United terminates Mega sponsorship

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.