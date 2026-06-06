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Toto Wolff explains George Russell's F1 Monaco GP qualifying struggles

Toto Wolff has explained that George Russell’s lack of confidence in the Mercedes car was behind his disappointing sixth-place qualifying result at the Monaco GP

Lydia Mee
Published:
George Russell, Mercedes

George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images

Mercedes Formula 1 team principal Toto Wolff has revealed that a loss of confidence in his machinery was the primary catalyst for George Russell's underwhelming performance during qualifying for the Monaco Grand Prix. 

Despite showing flashes of promise during the final practice session around Monte Carlo, the British driver struggled to replicate that form in qualifying. While his team-mate Kimi Antonelli went on to secure pole position, Russell found himself down in sixth. 

Speaking to Sky Sports F1 following the tense qualifying session, Wolff shared: "We tend to look a lot on the psychological side, but George is very robust and resilient. There were a few races that went against him because luck wasn't on his side, or he wasn't there at the right moment. And here, I don't think it's so much as a psychological side.
 
"He just never had the confidence in the car. Qualifying started on a back foot. FP3 was still very OK.

George Russell, Mercedes

George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images

"And once you start to run behind the performance and you lose the confidence, it's super difficult to catch up again. And I think it would have been one session more, he would have been there or thereabouts, but he didn't have any grip. Monaco, no grip means you can't push it."

After starting the season on a high note with wins at the Australian Grand Prix and Chinese sprint race, Russell suffered car issues during qualifying for the Chinese Grand Prix, had his strategy hampered by a safety car at the Japanese Grand Prix and faced more car issues at the Canadian Grand Prix. 

Antonelli became the youngest driver to lead the championship after back-to-back wins at the Chinese and Japanese Grands Prix, before continuing to win the Miami and Canadian Grands Prix. He has now extended his lead to 43 points over Russell.

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