Trans Am crash prompts investigation

The second race of the National Trans Am Series opener was cut short thanks to a nasty rollover on the front straight.

The incident happened when leader Ben Grice slowed with a mechanical failure coming around the final corner complex, before being collected at speed by an unsighted James Simpson.

The contact sent Simpson's car into a spectacular roll, both drivers emerging from the incident unscathed despite both cars being badly damaged.

While the incident itself isn't subject to any action from the governing body, the immediate aftermath will be investigated by a dedicated tribunal.

The issue appears to be the timing of the declaration of the shortened race.

The race technically finished under safety car with James Moffat declared the winner having taken over the lead from Grice.

However there have since been reports from competitors that red flags were shown at some flag points, despite there never being an instruction to do so from race control.

Should that be proven, the result could feasibly be overturned and Grice declared the winner on a count back.

"Motorsport Australia has confirmed it will set up an investigatory tribunal to consider the circumstances surrounding the finish of the National Trans Am Series’ second race at the Shannons SpeedSeries as part of the AWC Race Tasmania event," read a Motorsport Australia statement.

"The category’s race was cut short due to an incident on the main straight, with the race officially finishing under safety car.

"However, since the result was made official, evidence has been presented indicating that red flags were shown at multiple flag points erroneously and seen by a number of drivers.

"The tribunal will now look into why the red flags were shown and if the race should have been declared earlier.

"Motorsport Australia will advise of the outcome of the tribunal in due course."