Third-generation Johnson to race Trans Am

Johnson is the grandson of Aussie touring car legend Dick Johnson and son of Steve Johnson, another Supercars stalwart.

After competing at state level in a Trans Am car last year, the 16-year-old is set to tackle the national series this season, starting at this weekend's Race Tasmania event at Symmons Plains.

“The goal for me in Trans Am this year is to just get experience at the tracks I’ve never been to and get used to racing that is going a little more hip and shoulder,” said Johnson.

“I just want to get through the weekend cleanly, learn as much as I can and, obviously, have some fun.

“I’m not looking to go out and win every race. If I get in the top three, I’d be happy. But I need to learn the race craft and think about what I’m doing when setting up passing moves. It will be a whole new thing for me to be in a pack of good cars racing against each other.

“It will be interesting because you have a lot of people who are aggressive, pushing hard. The other Trans Am racing I’ve done is pretty cruisy, so it will be a good weekend of learning.”

As well as being his national Trans Am debut, this will also be Johnson's first time at the Symmons Plains circuit.

“I’ve never been to Symmons Plains. In fact, I’ve never been to Tasmania before," he said.

“I’m going to the track on Wednesday for a track walk and then help the team unload and get ready.

“If you look at the layout of Symmons, you’d think it’s simple, but it’s actually a pretty technical track, and then you are adding a whole bunch of other cars on the track, it will make for an interesting weekend.

“I’ve done some running on the sim which has helped me get my head around it, so I’m really looking forward to it.”

Johnson will join fellow sons of guns Ben Grice and Nash Morris in the 26-car field for the Trans Am season opener.

Nathan Herne returns to defend his 2021 title, while front-runners Kyle Gurton, Tim Brook and Owen Kelly have also signed on for the new campaign.

Trans Am entry list – Race Tasmania

Car # CLASS SPONSOR DRIVER STATE MAKE MODEL 1 Outright Team Valvoline GRM Nathan Herne NSW Ford Mustang 2 Outright Micale Cabinets/Nuveau Group Kyle Gurton QLD Ford Mustang 03 Outright All American Driveline Ben Grice VIC Ford Mustang 4 Masters Cup Crutcher Devlopments Mark Crutcher NSW Ford Mustang 6 Hoosier Cup McAlister Motors Hugh McAlister NSW Ford Mustang 8 Hoosier Cup Wealth Rite Racing Chris Pappas QLD Ford Mustang 12 Hoosier Cup Road Rage Industries/RTC Group Shaun Richardson QLD Dodge Challenger 15 Hoosier Cup Pacific Petroleum/Carroll Tyres Michael Rowell QLD Ford Mustang 23 Masters Cup Holinger Racing John Holinger VIC Chevrolet Camaro 27 Outright Dream Racing Australia Elliot Barbour VIC Chevrolet Camaro 31 Outright Bruce Lynton Service Dalton Ellery QLD Ford Mustang 36 Outright Cody Burcher Racing Cody Burcher NSW Ford Mustang 37 Outright Dream Racing Australia Jackson Rice VIC Dodge Challenger 38 Outright Tim Brook Motorsport Tim Brook NSW Ford Mustang 45 Outright Up2/11 Motorsport/GRM Lochie Dalton TAS Ford Mustang 48 Outright Nic Carroll Motorsport Nic Carroll VIC Dodge Challenger 66 Masters Cup Shaw Motorsport Tim Shaw TAS Chevrolet Camaro 67 Outright Supercheap Auto Nash Morris QLD Ford Mustang 69 Outright Dial Before You Dig Jon McCorkindale NSW Ford Mustang 73 Outright Owen Kelly Motorsport Owen Kelly TAS Ford Mustang 88 Hoosier Cup Ownit Homes/Superior Jetties John Harris QLD Ford Mustang 99 Outright TPS Group/Breeze Holiday Parks Brett Holdsworth VIC Chevrolet Camaro 116 Outright Sydney Property Care Edan Thornburrow NSW Ford Mustang 117 Hoosier Cup Team Johnson / Full Throttle BBQ Jett Johnson QLD Ford Mustang 321 Masters Cup 321 Motofit Chris Sutton NSW Ford Mustang 777 Masters Cup Dream Racing Australia Craig Scutella NSW Chevrolet Camaro