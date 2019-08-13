Top events
TCR Australia / Breaking news

TCR Australia invites new drivers for test at Winton

shares
comments
TCR Australia invites new drivers for test at Winton
By:
Aug 13, 2019, 4:40 AM

TCR Australia will host a test exclusively for new drivers in September in a bid to spur up participation in the new-for-2019 series.

The one-day test will take place on September 2, a day after the Winton TCR round, and will be open to all drivers who have not raced in the series before.

All TCR Australia teams have been invited to stay at the track for the purpose of the test, with Wall Racing, HMO Customer Racing and Garry Rogers Motorsport having already confirmed their participation.

The test will run from 9am to 4:30pm, offering seven hours of running excluding the mandatory 30-minute lunch break.

Read Also:

Series manager Liam Curkpatrick says the aim behind the test is to offer prospective TCR Australia drivers a chance to test the two-litre, turbocharged machines before making their race debut.

“The series has created strong interest, the close racing result in a great opportunity for drivers to hone their racecraft and potentially race internationally in the exact same machinery,” said Curkpatrick. 

“Having the opportunity to compete on the world stage at the Australian F1 GP, coupled with the market place relevance of these cars makes this an exciting category that provides genuine opportunity – both commercially and for the driver.  

“The test day is all about providing a chance to those that are considering racing in the category to sample it first hand.”

The Winton round will be held on August 30-September 1.

