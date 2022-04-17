Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Bathurst TCR: Cameron, Sweeny split Saturday wins
TCR Australia / Bathurst Race report

Bathurst TCR: Cameron dominates final race

Aaron Cameron dominated the third and final TCR Australia race of the Bathurst 6 Hour weekend.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Bathurst TCR: Cameron dominates final race
Listen to this article

The Race 1 winner was untouchable in the 10-lap finale, setting up victory by bolting to the front at the start.

Once in front there was no stopping the Garry Rogers Motorsport Peugeot, Cameron pulling more than three seconds on the chasing field on the opening lap alone.

From there he could manage the gap back to rest of the field, the final margin a very comfortable 6.6s.

"Everything went to plan," said Cameron. "The Peugeots were really fast, all of us. To get another race win is great and it's good to get our championship back on track."

Race 2 winner Bailey Sweeny (HMO Hyundai) made a quiet start to the race before putting on a charge to clear the likes of Ben Bargwanna, Dylan O'Keeffe (both GRM Peugeot) and James Moffat (GRM Renault) to grab second place.

Moffat, who ran second before being passed by Sweeny at The Chase on Lap 5, dropped well out of contention on the following lap when he had a big lose at Griffins Bend and dropped back to seventh.

That handed O'Keeffe a third place he would hold until the finish.

Will Brown (Melbourne Performance Centre Audi) finished fourth on the road but was shuffled back to eighth due to a five-second penalty for a bump and run on Josh Buchan (HMO Hyundai).

That elevated Buchan to fourth ahead of Moffat, Bargwanna, Brad Shiels (Royal Purple Hyundai), Tony D'Alberto (Wall Racing Honda) and Jordan Cox (GRM Peugeot), who came from the very back of the grid.

D'Alberto continues to lead the standings by 28 points over O'Keeffe, Brown and Cameron.

