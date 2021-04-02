MotoGP
Previous / Marquez “worried” about Honda’s MotoGP qualifying pace
MotoGP / Doha GP / News

MotoGP Doha Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

By:

Following the season-opening Qatar Grand Prix last weekend, MotoGP remains at the Losail International Circuit for the second round of the 2021 season. Here's how you can watch qualifying for the Doha Grand Prix in your country.

MotoGP Doha Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Newly-promoted factory Ducati rider Francesco Bagnaia took pole position in Qatar last time out, leading a trio of Yamaha riders (Fabio Quartararo, Maverick Vinales and Valentino Rossi) and teammate Jack Miller.

Johann Zarco qualified sixth on the Pramac Ducati, half a second off the pace of Bagnaia, ahead of Franco Morbidelli on the Petronas Yamaa.

Aprilia's improved pace was evident in Qatar qualifying, with Aleix Espargaro an excellent eight on the RS-GP, while the Suzukis of Alex Rins and reigning champion Joan Mir could only qualify ninth and 10th respectively.

Ducatis are once again the favourite for pole position at Losail, thanks to having the most powerful engine in the premier class. But the Yamahas won't be too far back, and could again have the upper edge on their Italian rivals come race day.

What time does qualifying for the Doha MotoGP start? 

Q1 will begin at 20:00 local time, followed by the pole-deciding Q2 at 20:15. Each session will last 15 minutes. 

  • Date: Saturday, April 3, 2021 
  • Start time: 20:00 local time / 17:00 GMT /  18:00 BST / 19:00 CEST / 13:00 ET / 10:00 PT / 22:30 IST / 02:00 JST (Sunday) / 03:00 AEST (Sunday)

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2021 MotoGP Doha Grand Prix session timings

Session

Local

time

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEDT/

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

15:40

12:40

13:40

14:40

8:40

5:40

23:40

21:40

18:10

FP2

20:00

17:00

18:00

19:00

13:00

10:00

4:00

2:00

22:30

FP3

15:15

12:15

13:15

14:15

8:15

5:15

23:15

21:15

17:45

FP4

19:20

16:20

17:20

18:20

12:20

9:20

2:20

1:20

21:50

Qualifying

20:00

17:00

18:00

19:00

13:00

10:00

3:00

2:00

22:30

Warm up

15:40

12:40

13:40

14:40

8:40

5:40

22:40

21:40

18:10

Race 

20:00

17:00

18:00

19:00

13:00

10:00

3:00

2:00

22:30

How can I watch Doha MotoGP qualifying?

Europe:

  • Spain: DAZN
  • UK: BT Sport
  • France: Canal+
  • Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN
  • Italy: Sky Sport
  • Hungary: Spiler TV
  • Netherlands: Eurosport
  • Portugal: Sport TV

Asia:

  • Japan: G+/Hulu
  • Thailand: PPTV
  • India: Eurosport
  • Indonesia: Trans 7
  • Malaysia and Singapore: Fox Sports
  • China: Star Sports / Guangdong Television 
  • South Korea: Star Sports

Americas

  • USA: NBCSN
  • Canada: DAZN
  • Brazil: Fox Sports
  • Argentina: ESPN+

Oceania

  • Australia: Fox Sports
  • New Zealand: Spark Sport (new for 2021)

Can I stream qualifying?

MotoGP offers its own on-demand streaming service that includes live coverage of all qualifying and races. The MotoGP Video Pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Users also can subscribe to the service on a monthly basis for 29.99 euros.

