Motorsport.com reported last month that Kvyat was investigating the chance to add a Super Formula programme to his already-announced commitments with Lamborghini in the World Endurance Championship.

While the former Red Bull and AlphaTauri driver has held talks with teams, he is still waiting to know if he will be able to participate in the three-day post-season test at Suzuka on December 6-8.

Speaking to Motorsport.com, Kvyat revealed his interest in Super Formula was piqued by his involvement in testing a modified version of the SF23 for the Abu Dhabi Autonomous Racing League, a series for AI-driven cars that is launching in April 2024.

“They needed a driver to set a benchmark, which gave me a bit of a taste of the car,” said Kvyat. “I had an extremely good feeling with this car, and it made me think doing the real championship could be interesting.

“I have a seat in the WEC with Lamborghini, but it’s not a lot of races and it means I have space to add a second championship. I had the chance to test Formula E, but there are clashes with WEC, and Super Formula doesn’t have any clashes.

“The championship looks very competitive, the level is high, the tracks look great. There are some good junior drivers and some experienced guys as well, so I am very interested in it.

“I feel I’m in the best shape of my life, physically and mentally, and I am sure I can fight for high positions straight away out of the box.”

Kvyat was specifically linked with a potential opportunity to drive for Nakajima Racing, but with the team still yet to confirm its plans for the rookie test, the 29-year-old says he is open to opportunities from any team willing to accommodate him.

“I had a few very positive meetings, I had a verbal agreement with one team, but sometimes things don’t go as easily as you think they will at the start,” he said.

“It’s getting a bit tight in terms of time, but I am still open to any proposal from any team.

“I had a good relationship with Honda when I was doing F1, and when I had a stint of doing NASCAR I was driving Toyota-branded cars.

“I don’t have a particular preference, I just want a fighting chance and I can do the rest.”

Kvyat added that he would be happy to use his profile to help Super Formula grow as a championship, in the event he lands a seat for 2024.

“That’s something I would be very happy to be part of,” he said. “The championship has a lot of potential.

“In the same way that IndyCar has its own identity separate from F1, I think Super Formula can become similar to that.

“My main goal is to come and be competitive straight away, and then if my participation sparks interest from other international drivers, it can be good for the championship.”