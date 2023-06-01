Suzuka 450km SUPER GT – schedule, how to watch, entry list

A total of 42 cars, 15 in GT500 and 27 in GT300, are entered for the second of five 450km races on this year's schedule.

With two races down, Nissan and Toyota have taken a win apiece so far in the GT500 class, leaving Honda as the only manufacturer still searching for a first victory of 2023 at its home circuit.

Nissan has remarkably won the last five races to be held at Suzuka dating back to 2020, so the pressure will be on to keep up that streak. But the success ballast being carried by the points-leading #23 NISMO and the #3 NDDP Racing Z cars, now carrying an extra 50kg and 42kg respectively, means making it six on the trot could be a tall order.

On the other hand, some of the lighter cars in the field will be eyeing an opportunity to make up for a disappointing start to the season. Chief among these is the #16 ARTA Honda NSX-GT of Nirei Fukuzumi and Hiroki Otsu (2kg), who have shown eye-catching speed but have just one point to show for their efforts after another penalty last time out at Fuji.

Similarly, the Kondo Racing Nissan of Kohei Hirate and Daiki Sasaki is ballast-free, while the #37 TOM'S car of Ukyo Sasahara and Giuliano Alesi is the lightest car in the Toyota camp on 10kg. Suzuka is also a happy hunting ground for the only Dunlop squad in GT500, Nakajima Racing, so look for Takuya Izawa and Kakunoshin Ota to make an impact in qualifying.

In the GT300 class, the LEON Racing Mercedes of Naoya Gamou and Takuro Shinohara leads the championship on 24 points after finishing fourth last time out at Fuji, while victory for Kondo Racing Nissan pair Joao Paulo de Oliveira and Teppei Natori has put them second overall on 22 points.

With those two cars laden with success ballast, attention will be on some of the lighter cars in the field, including the works R&D Sport Subaru BRZ and the Goodsmile Racing Mercedes. The new apr Lexus LC500h also showed a good turn of pace at Fuji and has been tipped to do well at Suzuka.

One driver who is absent this time is ex-Formula 1 driver Roberto Merhi, who is participating in the clashing Jakarta Formula E round. Taking Merhi's place aboard the Team LeMans Audi R8 LMS GT3 is Seiya Jin, who is set to make his SUPER GT debut alongside Yoshiaki Katayama.

SUPER GT time schedule for Suzuka Round 3

Times are Local/UK time (GMT+1)/EDT/PDT

Saturday June 3

Free practice (1h45 minutes) – 9.10am/1.10am/8.10pm (Friday)/5.10pm (Friday)

Qualifying – 3.05pm/7.05am/2.05am/11.05pm (Friday)

Sunday June 4

Warm-up – 12pm/4am/11pm (Saturday)/8pm (Saturday)

Race (77 laps) – 1.30pm/5.30am/12.30am/9.30pm (Saturday)

Don't see your timezone listed? Check out our SUPER GT schedule page to see the session times in your local timezone

How can I watch SUPER GT at Suzuka?

Motorsport.tv will once again be offering full coverage of both qualifying and the race for every round of the 2023 SUPER GT season (subscription required, available worldwide except Japan).

Commentary will be provided by Scott Woodwiss and Motorsport.com’s own expert Japanese racing analyst Jamie Klein.

Click here for further information, and to get your subscription now

SUPER GT entry list for Suzuka Round 3

GT500 class:

Manufacturer Team Tyre No. Drivers Nissan Z GT500 Team Impul Bridgestone 1 Bertrand Baguette Kazuki Hiramine NDDP Racing Michelin 3 Katsumasa Chiyo Mitsunori Takaboshi NISMO Michelin 23 Ronnie Quintarelli Tsugio Matsuda Kondo Racing Yokohama 24 Kohei Hirate Daiki Sasaki Toyota GR Supra Rookie Racing Bridgestone 14 Kazuya Oshima Kenta Yamashita Racing Project Bandoh Yokohama 19 Yuji Kunimoto Sena Sakaguchi TOM’S

Bridgestone 36 Sho Tsuboi Ritomo Miyata 37 Ukyo Sasahara Giuliano Alesi Cerumo Bridgestone 38 Hiroaki Ishiura Yuji Tachikawa SARD Bridgestone 39 Yuhi Sekiguchi Yuichi Nakayama Honda NSX-GT (Type S) ARTA Bridgestone 8 Tomoki Nojiri Toshiki Oyu 16 Nirei Fukuzumi Hiroki Otsu Real Racing Bridgestone 17 Koudai Tsukakoshi Nobuharu Matsushita Nakajima Racing Dunlop 64 Takuya Izawa Kakunoshin Ota Team Kunimitsu Bridgestone 100 Naoki Yamamoto Tadasuke Makino GT300 class: No. Team Car Tyre Drivers 2 Muta Racing Inging Toyota GR86 GT Bridgestone Yuui Tsutsumi Hibiki Taira Hiroki Katoh 4 Goodsmile Racing & Team Ukyo Mercedes-AMG GT3 Yokohama Nobuteru Taniguchi Tatsuya Kataoka 5 Team Mach Toyota 86 MC Yokohama Yusuke Tomibayashi Takamitsu Matsui 6 Team LeMans Audi R8 LMS GT3 Yokohama Yoshiaki Katayama Seiya Jin 7 BMW Team Studie BMW M4 GT3 Michelin Seiji Ara Masataka Yanagida 9 Pacific Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 Yokohama Ryohei Sakaguchi Liang Jiatong Shintaro Kawabata 10 Gainer Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 Dunlop Hironobu Yasuda Riki Okusa 11 Gainer Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 Dunlop Ryuichiro Tomita Keishi Ishikawa Yusuke Shiotsu 18 Team UpGarage Honda NSX GT3 Yokohama Takashi Kobayashi Shun Koide 20 Shade Racing Toyota GR86 GT Dunlop Katsuyuki Hiranaka Eijiro Shimizu Shinnosuke Yamada 22 R'Qs Motor Sports Mercedes-AMG GT3 Yokohama Hisashi Wada Masaki Jyonai Masaki Kano 25 Hoppy Team Tsuchiya Toyota GR Supra GT300 Yokohama Togo Suganami Seita Nonaka 27 Yogibo Racing Honda NSX GT3 Yokohama Reimei Ito Yugo Iwasawa 30 apr Toyota GR86 GT Yokohama Yuta Kamimura Manabu Orido Hiroaki Nagai 31 apr Lexus LC500h GT Bridgestone Koki Saga Kazuto Kotaka Yuki Nemuto 48 NILZZ Racing Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 Yokohama Taiyou Ida Masaya Kohno Takumi Sanada 50 Anest Iwata Racing with Arnage Lexus RC F GT3 Yokohama Igor Fraga Yuga Furutani Miki Koyama 52 Saitama Toyopet Green Brave Toyota GR Supra GT300 Bridgestone Hiroki Yoshida Kohta Kawaai 56 Kondo Racing Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 Yokohama JP de Oliveira Teppei Natori 60 LM Corsa Toyota GR Supra GT300 Dunlop Hiroki Yoshimoto Shunsuke Kohno 61 R&D Sport Subaru BRZ Dunlop Takuto Iguchi Hideki Yamauchi 65 K2 R&D LEON Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 Bridgestone Naoya Gamou Takuro Shinohara 87 JLOC Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Yokohama Kosuke Matsuura Natsu Sakaguchi 88 JLOC Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Yokohama Takashi Kogure Yuya Motojima 96 K-tunes Racing Lexus RC F GT3 Dunlop Morio Nitta Shinichi Takagi 244 Max Racing Toyota GR Supra GT300 Yokohama Kimiya Sato Atsushi Miyake 360 Tomei Sports Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 Yokohama Takayuki Aoki Atsushi Tanaka Takuya Otaki