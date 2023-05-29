Subscribe
Previous / SUPER GT further postpones carbon-neutral fuel for GT300
Super GT / Suzuka Preview

SUPER GT preview show: De Oliveira on what to expect at Suzuka

Motorsport.tv looks ahead to this week's third round of the SUPER GT season at Suzuka with the help of special guest and reigning GT300 champion Joao Paulo de Oliveira.

The first two rounds of the 2023 season could not have been any more different: after a hectic weather-affected Okayama opener halted by red flags no fewer than three times, the traditional Golden Week race at Fuji was a comparatively sedate affair, with sunny skies and nary a caution period.

After a disappointing start to the season, it was TOM'S Toyota pair Sho Tsuboi and Ritomo Miyata that stamped their authority on the GT500 field at Fuji, and in the GT300 class it was the Kondo Nissan of de Oliveira and his new team-mate Teppei Natori that won out in a thrilling duel.

 

De Oliveira joins lead commentator Jake Sanson and expert analyst Jamie Klein to dissect the events at Fuji, including the nailbiting conclusion to he and Natori's battle with the Inging Toyota squad, and look ahead to the challenges posed by this week's 450km race at Suzuka.

The trio also discuss the bombshell news that Michelin will pull out of SUPER GT's GT500 class at the end of 2023.

Read Also:
shares
comments

SUPER GT further postpones carbon-neutral fuel for GT300
Joao Paulo de Oliveira More from
Joao Paulo de Oliveira
Why de Oliveira was left 'walking tightrope' at Okayama

Why de Oliveira was left 'walking tightrope' at Okayama

Super GT
Okayama

Why de Oliveira was left 'walking tightrope' at Okayama Why de Oliveira was left 'walking tightrope' at Okayama

De Oliveira expecting GT300 “shake-up” with new pitstop rules

De Oliveira expecting GT300 “shake-up” with new pitstop rules

Super GT

De Oliveira expecting GT300 “shake-up” with new pitstop rules De Oliveira expecting GT300 “shake-up” with new pitstop rules

De Oliveira eager to escape SUPER GT "comfort zone" in 2023

De Oliveira eager to escape SUPER GT "comfort zone" in 2023

Super GT

De Oliveira eager to escape SUPER GT "comfort zone" in 2023 De Oliveira eager to escape SUPER GT "comfort zone" in 2023

Latest news

Parity issues could drive Ford out of Supercars

Parity issues could drive Ford out of Supercars

SUPC Supercars

Parity issues could drive Ford out of Supercars Parity issues could drive Ford out of Supercars

Weather forces Supercars test cancellation

Weather forces Supercars test cancellation

SUPC Supercars

Weather forces Supercars test cancellation Weather forces Supercars test cancellation

Piastri learned from following Verstappen in wet F1 Monaco GP

Piastri learned from following Verstappen in wet F1 Monaco GP

F1 Formula 1
Monaco GP

Piastri learned from following Verstappen in wet F1 Monaco GP Piastri learned from following Verstappen in wet F1 Monaco GP

Chase Elliott suspended by NASCAR after Hamlin crash

Chase Elliott suspended by NASCAR after Hamlin crash

NAS NASCAR Cup
Charlotte

Chase Elliott suspended by NASCAR after Hamlin crash Chase Elliott suspended by NASCAR after Hamlin crash

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe