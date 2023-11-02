Subscribe
Super GT Motegi
Motegi SUPER GT – schedule, how to watch, entry list

The final round of the SUPER GT season takes place this weekend at Mobility Resort Motegi, with both GT500 and GT300 titles on the line. Here's how you can follow all the action.

Updated
A total of 40 cars, 15 in GT500 and 25 in GT300, are entered for the grand finale, which begins at 1pm local time on Sunday (GMT +9).

After last month's thrilling Autopolis round, just three cars are left in contention for the GT500 title, with each of three marques, Toyota, Nissan and Honda, fittingly having one crew each in the running.

Leading the standings heading into the finale is the #36 TOM'S Toyota GR Supra of Sho Tsuboi and Ritomo Miyata after a blistering charge from 12th to grab the victory at Autopolis. Miyata is arriving at Motegi this weekend fresh from being crowned the Super Formula champion, and as such has a huge opportunity to become only the fifth driver in history to achieve the coveted 'double' in Japan's top two categories.

Their closest pursuers are the NDDP Racing Nissan pairing of Katsumasa Chiyo and Mitsunori Takaboshi, who head to Motegi seven points down on their main rivals. After the frustration of losing last year's championship at the final race, both Chiyo and Takaboshi will be utterly determined to make it back-to-back titles for the Nissan Z, especially in tyre supplier Michelin's final outing in the GT500 category.

And then there's the #16 ARTA Honda of Nirei Fukuzumi and Hiroki Otsu, who are 16 points down on the leaders with 21 points left on offer. Nothing less than a win would be good enough, but Fukuzumi and Otsu can take heart in the fact that two years ago, the TOM'S Toyota team overturned a similar margin to snatch an unlikely title from Honda. Could it be payback time for the Sakura marque?

There's an additional incentive for the ARTA crew as the iconic NSX-GT makes its final race appearance before it is replaced by the new Civic Type R-GT for 2024. Adding to the 'end of an era' feeling is the fact that SUPER GT legend Yuji Tachikawa is set for his final race before retirement. Tachikawa will be determined to bag a podium finish alongside Cerumo Toyota team-mate Hiroaki Ishiura before he hangs up his helmet.

In the GT300 class, the Saitama Toyopet Toyota squad is within touching distance of the title following victory last time out at Autopolis for Hiroki Yoshida and Kohta Kawaai, who are a commanding 20 points clear in the title race and need just a single point from the Motegi weekend to guarantee themselves championship honours.

Only Inging Toyota pairing Yuui Tsutsumi and Hibiki Taira can deny Yoshida and Kawaai, but the duo have to score the point on offer for pole position on Saturday and go on to win the race, while hoping their rivals don't score. If they don't manage to get the pole, then Saitama Toyopet will be crowned champions on Saturday afternoon.

SUPER GT time schedule for Motegi Round 8

Times are Local/UK time (GMT)/EDT/PDT 

Saturday November 4

Free practice (1h45 minutes) – 9.25am/0.25am/8.25pm (Friday)/5.25pm (Friday)

Qualifying – 2.20pm/5.20am/1.20am/10.20pm (Friday)

Sunday November 5

Warm-up – 11.30am/2.30am/10.30pm (Saturday)/7.30pm (Saturday)

Race (63 laps) – 1pm/4am/12am/9pm (Saturday)

Don't see your timezone listed? Check out our SUPER GT schedule page to see the session times in your local timezone

How can I watch SUPER GT at Motegi?

Motorsport.tv will once again be offering full coverage of both qualifying and the race for every round of the 2023 SUPER GT season (subscription required, available worldwide except Japan).

Commentary will be provided by Jake Sanson and Motorsport.com’s own expert Japanese racing analyst Jamie Klein.

Click here for further information, and to get your subscription now

SUPER GT entry list for Motegi Round 8

GT500 class: 

Manufacturer

Team

Tyre

No.

Drivers

Nissan

Z GT500

 

 

 

Team Impul

Bridgestone

1

Belgium Bertrand Baguette

Japan Kazuki Hiramine

NDDP Racing

Michelin

3

Japan Katsumasa Chiyo

Japan Mitsunori Takaboshi

NISMO

Michelin

23

Italy Ronnie Quintarelli

Japan Tsugio Matsuda

Kondo Racing

Yokohama

24

Japan Kohei Hirate

Japan Daiki Sasaki

Toyota

GR Supra

 

 

 

 

 

Rookie Racing

Bridgestone

14

Japan Kazuya Oshima

Japan Kenta Yamashita

Racing Project Bandoh

Yokohama

19

Japan Yuji Kunimoto

Japan Sena Sakaguchi

TOM’S


 

 

Bridgestone

 

36

 

Japan Sho Tsuboi

Japan Ritomo Miyata

37

Japan Ukyo Sasahara

France Giuliano Alesi

Cerumo

Bridgestone

38

Japan Hiroaki Ishiura

Japan Yuji Tachikawa

SARD

 Bridgestone

39

Japan Yuhi Sekiguchi

Japan Yuichi Nakayama

Honda

NSX-GT (Type S)

 

 

 

 

ARTA

 

Bridgestone

 

8

Japan Tomoki Nojiri

Japan Toshiki Oyu

16

Japan Nirei Fukuzumi

Japan Hiroki Otsu

Real Racing

Bridgestone

17

Japan Koudai Tsukakoshi

Japan Nobuharu Matsushita

Nakajima Racing

Dunlop

64

Japan Takuya Izawa

Japan Kakunoshin Ota

Team Kunimitsu

Bridgestone

100

Japan Tadasuke Makino

Japan Iori Kimura

GT300 class:

No. Team Car Tyre Drivers
2 Muta Racing Inging Toyota GR86 GT Bridgestone

Japan Yuui Tsutsumi

Japan Hibiki Taira
4 Goodsmile Racing & Team Ukyo Mercedes-AMG GT3 Yokohama

Japan Nobuteru Taniguchi

Japan Tatsuya Kataoka
5 Team Mach Toyota 86 MC Yokohama

Japan Yusuke Tomibayashi

Japan Takamitsu Matsui
6 Team LeMans Audi R8 LMS GT3 Yokohama

Spain Roberto Merhi

Japan Yoshiaki Katayama
7 BMW Team Studie BMW M4 GT3 Michelin

Japan Seiji Ara

Canada Bruno Spengler
9

Pacific Racing

 

 Mercedes-AMG GT3 Yokohama

Japan Ryohei Sakaguchi

China Liang Jiatong
10 Gainer Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 Dunlop

Japan Hironobu Yasuda

Japan Riki Okusa
11 Gainer Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 Dunlop

Japan Ryuichiro Tomita

Japan Keishi Ishikawa
18 Team UpGarage Honda NSX GT3 Yokohama

Japan Takashi Kobayashi

Japan Shun Koide
20 Shade Racing Toyota GR86 GT Dunlop

Japan Katsuyuki Hiranaka

Japan Eijiro Shimizu
22 R'Qs Motor Sports Mercedes-AMG GT3 Yokohama

Japan Hisashi Wada

Japan Masaki Jyonai
27 Yogibo Racing Honda NSX GT3 Yokohama

Japan Reimei Ito

Japan Yugo Iwasawa
30 apr Toyota GR86 GT Yokohama

Japan Manabu Orido

Japan Hiroaki Nagai
31 apr Lexus LC500h GT Bridgestone

Japan Kazuto Kotaka

Japan Yuki Nemoto
48 NILZZ Racing Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 Yokohama

Japan Taiyou Ida

Japan Yuki Tanaka
50 Anest Iwata Racing with Arnage Lexus RC F GT3 Yokohama

Brazil Igor Fraga

Japan Yuga Furutani
52 Saitama Toyopet Green Brave Toyota GR Supra GT300 Bridgestone

Japan Hiroki Yoshida

Japan Kohta Kawaai
56 Kondo Racing Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 Yokohama

Brazil JP de Oliveira

Japan Teppei Natori
60 LM Corsa Toyota GR Supra GT300 Dunlop

Japan Hiroki Yoshimoto

Japan Shunsuke Kohno
61 R&D Sport Subaru BRZ Dunlop

Japan Takuto Iguchi

Japan Hideki Yamauchi
65 K2 R&D LEON Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 Bridgestone

Japan Naoya Gamou

Japan Takuro Shinohara
87 JLOC Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Yokohama

Japan Kosuke Matsuura

Japan Natsu Sakaguchi
88 JLOC Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Yokohama

Japan Takashi Kogure

Japan Yuya Motojima
96 K-tunes Racing Lexus RC F GT3 Dunlop

Japan Morio Nitta

Japan Shinichi Takagi
360 Tomei Sports Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 Yokohama

Japan Takayuki Aoki

Japan Yusaku Shibata
