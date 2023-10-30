Subscribe
Super Formula Suzuka II
News

Miyata felt Super Formula title was “hopeless” against Mugen duo

Newly-crowned Super Formula champion Ritomo Miyata admits he felt in a “hopeless” situation against Team Mugen rivals Liam Lawson and Tomoki Nojiri prior to last weekend’s Suzuka finale.

Jamie Klein
Author Jamie Klein
Updated

Miyata went into the double-header at the Honda-owned Japanese Grand Prix venue as Toyota’s only genuine title contender, with Lawson and Nojiri eight and 10 points back respectively.

Second behind Nojiri in a crash-shortened opening race of the weekend on Saturday meant Miyata’s lead was cut to just 4.5 points over the reigning champion after qualifying for Sunday’s decider.

After qualifying fourth, TOM’S man Miyata crucially passed Nojiri for third off the line and held position to finish in the same positions behind first-time Kakunoshin Ota and Lawson to guarantee himself the crown, a first for Toyota since 2019.

Read Also:

Looking back on the events of Sunday, Miyata said he feared Mugen could even deploy team orders in a bid to ensure the team’s third consecutive drivers’ title, and was not expecting the final showdown to go his way.

“For the past month or so, I’ve been restless and not sleeping well,” said the 24-year-old. “I was nervous. The main thing I was worried about was qualifying.

“Also, I haven’t been strong at starts, so [after qualifying] I was just thinking about how to get through the opening lap without dropping any positions. There’s a video that I watch when I am stressed, and after watching it I thought, ‘It’s better not to think at all!’ 

“I really didn’t think I would become champion. I thought it would be impossible. This time [in qualifying] it was a Honda 1-2-3, and I thought Team Mugen would use team orders. They are such a strong team, and fighting them alone felt almost hopeless. 

“Before the last race, I told the team, ‘We are the only ones who can win the title of the Toyota engine users, we’ve led Toyota’s championship charge, and even though it would be great to win it, if we lose, we shouldn’t think about what went wrong’.

“Instead, I told them, ‘Let’s finish the season with a race that allows us to think we did everything we could.’ All we had to do was our best.”

 

Miyata wants to use success to raise Super Formula’s profile

Miyata’s breakthrough Super Formula title success follows him becoming an official junior driver within Toyota’s World Endurance Championship squad earlier this year, and his first WEC race outing at Fuji in September in a Ferrari GTE Am car.

It’s understood the Japanese driver will combine a Super Formula title defence with a full WEC programme in 2024 as part of the Toyota-backed ASP Lexus LMGT3 outfit.

Miyata made it clear that he hopes to use any future appearances in the WEC and other international categories as a way to boost the profile of Super Formula.

“When I go overseas, people tend to see me just as someone from Japan, and even though I am Super Formula champion, it’s like, ‘who are you?’,” admitted Miyata. “That’s something I want to change. 

“In the past, it was normal for Super Formula champions to get a chance in F1 or WEC, so when you consider that, the current situation is quite frustrating. 

“I’m still not sure what chances I’ll get to race overseas in the future, but in order to prove the level of Japanese drivers and of Super Formula, I want to continue with the mindset that I shouldn’t be underestimated even when I’m up against international drivers.”

Read Also:
shares
comments
Previous article Alfa Romeo targets 2024 Super Formula spot for Pourchaire
Next article How Honda rookie Ota broke SF’s ‘big three’ stranglehold
Jamie Klein
More from
Jamie Klein
Five moments that swung Super Formula battle away from Lawson

Five moments that swung Super Formula battle away from Lawson

Super Formula
Suzuka II

Five moments that swung Super Formula battle away from Lawson Five moments that swung Super Formula battle away from Lawson

How Honda rookie Ota broke SF’s ‘big three’ stranglehold

How Honda rookie Ota broke SF’s ‘big three’ stranglehold

Super Formula
Suzuka II

How Honda rookie Ota broke SF’s ‘big three’ stranglehold How Honda rookie Ota broke SF’s ‘big three’ stranglehold

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Portland

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

More from
Ritomo Miyata
Miyata: ‘I want to be able to say I’m faster than an F1 driver!’

Miyata: ‘I want to be able to say I’m faster than an F1 driver!’

Super Formula
Suzuka II

Miyata: ‘I want to be able to say I’m faster than an F1 driver!’ Miyata: ‘I want to be able to say I’m faster than an F1 driver!’

Miyata set for SUPER GT exit in favour of Lexus WEC seat

Miyata set for SUPER GT exit in favour of Lexus WEC seat

Super GT

Miyata set for SUPER GT exit in favour of Lexus WEC seat Miyata set for SUPER GT exit in favour of Lexus WEC seat

Toyota teams can’t pin hopes on common dampers, say drivers

Toyota teams can’t pin hopes on common dampers, say drivers

Super Formula

Toyota teams can’t pin hopes on common dampers, say drivers Toyota teams can’t pin hopes on common dampers, say drivers

TOM'S
More from
TOM'S
Sasahara to miss Suzuka finale due to concussion after 130R crash

Sasahara to miss Suzuka finale due to concussion after 130R crash

Super Formula
Suzuka II

Sasahara to miss Suzuka finale due to concussion after 130R crash Sasahara to miss Suzuka finale due to concussion after 130R crash

TOM'S #37 car risks making dubious piece of SUPER GT history

TOM'S #37 car risks making dubious piece of SUPER GT history

Super GT

TOM'S #37 car risks making dubious piece of SUPER GT history TOM'S #37 car risks making dubious piece of SUPER GT history

How Giuliano Alesi has reinvented himself in Japan

How Giuliano Alesi has reinvented himself in Japan

Prime
Prime
Super Formula
Autopolis

How Giuliano Alesi has reinvented himself in Japan How Giuliano Alesi has reinvented himself in Japan

Latest news

10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix

10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix

MGP MotoGP
Thailand GP

10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix 10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix

Fittipaldi aiming to retain Haas F1 test role alongside IndyCar drive

Fittipaldi aiming to retain Haas F1 test role alongside IndyCar drive

F1 Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Fittipaldi aiming to retain Haas F1 test role alongside IndyCar drive Fittipaldi aiming to retain Haas F1 test role alongside IndyCar drive

Overheating brakes triggered heavy Magnussen crash in F1 Mexico GP

Overheating brakes triggered heavy Magnussen crash in F1 Mexico GP

F1 Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Overheating brakes triggered heavy Magnussen crash in F1 Mexico GP Overheating brakes triggered heavy Magnussen crash in F1 Mexico GP

Alonso: Aston Martin "not fighting for anything" in final F1 races

Alonso: Aston Martin "not fighting for anything" in final F1 races

F1 Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Alonso: Aston Martin "not fighting for anything" in final F1 races Alonso: Aston Martin "not fighting for anything" in final F1 races

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back

Prime
Prime
Super Formula

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back

The 'skipped' Honda protege determined to make his mark

The 'skipped' Honda protege determined to make his mark

Prime
Prime
Super Formula

The 'skipped' Honda protege determined to make his mark The 'skipped' Honda protege determined to make his mark

The transformation behind Super Formula's new title favourite

The transformation behind Super Formula's new title favourite

Prime
Prime
Super Formula

The transformation behind Super Formula's new title favourite The transformation behind Super Formula's new title favourite

How Giuliano Alesi has reinvented himself in Japan

How Giuliano Alesi has reinvented himself in Japan

Prime
Prime
Super Formula
Autopolis

How Giuliano Alesi has reinvented himself in Japan How Giuliano Alesi has reinvented himself in Japan

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe