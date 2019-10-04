Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP3 in
14 Hours
:
33 Minutes
:
16 Seconds
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
First Practice in
05 Hours
:
13 Minutes
:
16 Seconds
See full schedule
Kart
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship OK/OKJ - Finland
07 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship KZ - Lonato
21 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Fuji
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP3 in
11 Hours
:
58 Minutes
:
16 Seconds
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Practice 1 in
5 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
48 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
104 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Super GT / Breaking news

Super GT drivers fear "huge disadvantage" after DTM running

shares
comments
Super GT drivers fear "huge disadvantage" after DTM running
By:
Oct 4, 2019, 11:45 AM

SUPER GT drivers fear they could face a "huge disadvantage" to their DTM counterparts after hitting the track for the first time ahead of this weekend's Hockenheim DTM finale.

The three wildcard entries from Nissan, Honda and Lexus completed two hours of running at the German track on Thursday, marking their first real opportunity to test the Hankook tyres they will run in the race.

Both Jenson Button and Nick Cassidy had previously raised their apprehensions about parity between the two series, and the two drivers are adamant that it may take more track time before they can develop a full understanding of DTM’s spec tyre.

Unlike DTM, SUPER GT’s top class features four different tyres manufacturers, each of which develops bespoke tyres for different tracks and weather conditions.

“It’s going to be tough because it’s wet,'' said reigning GT500 champion Button, who will pilot the Kunimitsu Honda in both races. “We tested yesterday and the circuit was very green. 

“I think the laptimes were OK, I mean way off of qualifying lap times earlier this year at Hockenheim, but we don’t know the improvement of a race weekend with the circuit gripping up. There’s only three cars running.” 

“We’re trying to get the tyres working which is a big thing, I don’t think any of us are there yet with the tyres. 

“I wouldn’t say we’re quicker than a DTM car, we do have, when you look at the car, more technically advanced in terms of the aerodynamics and what we are allowed to and that’s not showing on the track. 

"I think the inexperience with the tyres outweighs the downforce benefits of a Super GT cars, which is great because it makes the racing good and I feel if we were out with the DTM cars yesterday, we wouldn’t have been quicker than them and maybe today we could have caught up.”

Cassidy, who will share the TOM’S Lexus with Ryo Hirakawa, added: “I think the disadvantage is huge and they should help us out! 

“Look, I don’t know. You don’t know anything until we run together in the same track conditions but as Jenson said, with today and the weekend being wet it makes it difficult to judge the performance. That’s always going to be a difficult situation. “

Button, who thrived in the wet conditions at the previous race at Okayama, believes rainfall in Friday practice will make it even trickier for the SUPER GT drivers to acclimatise them with Hankook tyres.

“It’s a tricky one because we want to do as well as we can but we don’t know these tyres so I’m going to be cautious on the first few laps with wet tyres to get a feel for them because it looks like the lap times on the wet tyres are really slow,” he explained.

“For us, in Japan, we are 8-10s slower in the wet than the dry, here it seems 20s-plus, so that’s a big difference for us and mechanical grip will come into play. We really need to work on the cars.”

None of the three SUPER GT cars will feature push-to-pass or DRS at Hockenheim, but both boosts will be outlawed when the two series hosts their first pair of joint races at Fuji next month.

Group picture SUPER GT meets DTM

Group picture SUPER GT meets DTM

Photo by: ITR eV

 

Next article
Button: Super GT wildcard competitiveness hard to predict

Previous article

Button: Super GT wildcard competitiveness hard to predict
Load comments

About this article

Series DTM , Super GT
Drivers Jenson Button Shop Now , Nick Cassidy
Author Rachit Thukral

Super GT Next session

Motegi

Motegi

2 Nov - 3 Nov

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 teams back open-source designs proposal

2h
2
MotoGP

Marquez taken to hospital after FP1 crash

3
MotoGP

Marquez escapes injury after Thailand crash

4
Formula 1

Ferrari form boosted by bringing forward 2020 upgrades

3h
5
MotoGP

Marquez "couldn't breathe" for five seconds after crash

1h

Latest videos

SUPER GT Sugo: Race highlights 00:58
Super GT

SUPER GT Sugo: Race highlights

SUPER GT returns for round 7 - Sugo 00:35
Super GT

SUPER GT returns for round 7 - Sugo

Live: Sugo Race 00:00
Super GT

Live: Sugo Race

SUPER GT Autopolis: Race highlights 01:43
Super GT

SUPER GT Autopolis: Race highlights

SUPER GT Autopolis: Restart breeds havoc 03:19
Super GT

SUPER GT Autopolis: Restart breeds havoc

Latest news

Super GT drivers fear "huge disadvantage" after DTM running
SGT

Super GT drivers fear "huge disadvantage" after DTM running

Button: Super GT wildcard competitiveness hard to predict
SGT

Button: Super GT wildcard competitiveness hard to predict

Kobayashi joins DTM/Super GT Fuji field with BMW
DTM

Kobayashi joins DTM/Super GT Fuji field with BMW

Super GT could introduce full-course yellows
SGT

Super GT could introduce full-course yellows

Audi reveals drivers for DTM-Super GT joint race
DTM

Audi reveals drivers for DTM-Super GT joint race

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.