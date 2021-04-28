Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / The Super GT champion shaped by two Toyota rejections
Super GT / Fuji / News

Super GT gives green light for FCY to be used at Fuji

By:
, News Editor
Co-author:
Ken Tanaka

SUPER GT organisers have given the green light for the Full Course Yellow system to be introduced for next week's Fuji 500km ground following discussions with teams and drivers.

Super GT gives green light for FCY to be used at Fuji

Motorsport.com reported earlier this month that bringing in the FCY (as used in Formula 1 and the FIA World Endurance Championship) was back on the agenda in the wake of another race where the conventional safety car procedure had a major bearing on the result.

That was a consequence of a narrow pitlane at Okayama and almost every car pitting on the same lap to avoid being caught out by the safety car, resulting in some cars losing considerable time.

SUPER GT organisers had originally planned to introduce the FCY for the start of the 2020 season following the controversy in the summer Fuji race in 2019, but these plans were abandoned due to difficulties in transmitting in-car instructions via internet without a time lag in testing.

Now Motorsport.com understands that the FCY - with marshal flags and signboards being the primary method of communication, and electronic systems playing only an auxiliary role - will be used in Tuesday's Fuji Golden Week race pending a final test on Monday.

It also appears likely the system will be used in this year's races at Motegi and Suzuka, where tests have already been conducted, but questions remain over the Autopolis and Sugo rounds, where tests are yet to take place.

Tests are planned for those tracks on their respective race weekends, and a decision whether to use the system will be taken accordingly.

As previously noted, the 'Indy-style' race start will not be implemented at Fuji following negative feedback from teams and drivers after it was trialled during pre-season testing at the track last month.

Read Also:

Motorsport.tv will show the entire 2021 SUPER GT season live. Available worldwide except Japan. Click here for more information.

shares
comments

Related video

The Super GT champion shaped by two Toyota rejections

Previous article

The Super GT champion shaped by two Toyota rejections
Load comments

About this article

Series Super GT
Event Fuji
Author Jamie Klein

Trending

1
Formula 1

Seidl backs Ricciardo over F1 social media comments

11h
2
Formula 1

Inside story of the epic Alesi Ferrari F1 Monaco video

10h
3
MotoGP

Valentino Rossi was “first modern MotoGP rider”

15h
4
Formula 1

Steiner finds it "difficult" to say right things to Haas F1 duo

14h
5
Formula 1

How Aston Martin is fighting back from its low-rake deficit

6h
Latest news
Super GT gives green light for FCY to be used at Fuji
SGT

Super GT gives green light for FCY to be used at Fuji

15m
The Super GT champion shaped by two Toyota rejections Prime
SGT

The Super GT champion shaped by two Toyota rejections

Apr 24, 2021
How Toyota's Sekiguchi rediscovered his motivation
SGT

How Toyota's Sekiguchi rediscovered his motivation

Apr 22, 2021
The change that enabled Toyota to dominate at Okayama
SGT

The change that enabled Toyota to dominate at Okayama

Apr 20, 2021
Fenestraz facing prolonged wait to return to Japan
SGT

Fenestraz facing prolonged wait to return to Japan

Apr 19, 2021
Latest videos
SUPER GT: Okayama - Full race highlights 02:48
Super GT
Apr 11, 2021

SUPER GT: Okayama - Full race highlights

SUPER GT: Okayama - GT500 Tsuboi attacks for the lead 01:07
Super GT
Apr 11, 2021

SUPER GT: Okayama - GT500 Tsuboi attacks for the lead

SUPER GT: Okayama - Mayhem in the pits 02:11
Super GT
Apr 11, 2021

SUPER GT: Okayama - Mayhem in the pits

SUPER GT: Okayama - Race start 02:16
Super GT
Apr 11, 2021

SUPER GT: Okayama - Race start

SUPER GT: Okayama - Qualifying highlights 01:08
Super GT
Apr 10, 2021

SUPER GT: Okayama - Qualifying highlights

Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
WEC Prologue: G-Drive fastest as LMP2s stay on top Prologue
WEC / Testing report

WEC Prologue: G-Drive fastest as LMP2s stay on top

Matsushita brands return Super Formula race a "disaster" Suzuka
Super Formula / News

Matsushita brands return Super Formula race a "disaster"

The Super GT champion shaped by two Toyota rejections Prime
Super GT / Special feature

The Super GT champion shaped by two Toyota rejections

Trending Today

Seidl backs Ricciardo over F1 social media comments
Formula 1 Formula 1 / News

Seidl backs Ricciardo over F1 social media comments

Inside story of the epic Alesi Ferrari F1 Monaco video
Formula 1 Formula 1 / News

Inside story of the epic Alesi Ferrari F1 Monaco video

Valentino Rossi was “first modern MotoGP rider”
MotoGP MotoGP / News

Valentino Rossi was “first modern MotoGP rider”

Steiner finds it "difficult" to say right things to Haas F1 duo
Formula 1 Formula 1 / News

Steiner finds it "difficult" to say right things to Haas F1 duo

How Aston Martin is fighting back from its low-rake deficit
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

How Aston Martin is fighting back from its low-rake deficit

Brad Keselowski: NASCAR "can't have cars leaving the ground"
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Interview

Brad Keselowski: NASCAR "can't have cars leaving the ground"

Mario Andretti: America would "go crazy" over Herta in F1
Formula 1 Formula 1 / News

Mario Andretti: America would "go crazy" over Herta in F1

Moto3 star Acosta’s “old-school” style “not normal” for a rookie
Video Inside
Moto3 Moto3 / News

Moto3 star Acosta’s “old-school” style “not normal” for a rookie

Latest news

Super GT gives green light for FCY to be used at Fuji
SGT Super GT / News

Super GT gives green light for FCY to be used at Fuji

The Super GT champion shaped by two Toyota rejections Prime
SGT Super GT / Special feature

The Super GT champion shaped by two Toyota rejections

How Toyota's Sekiguchi rediscovered his motivation
SGT Super GT / Interview

How Toyota's Sekiguchi rediscovered his motivation

The change that enabled Toyota to dominate at Okayama
SGT Super GT / Breaking news

The change that enabled Toyota to dominate at Okayama

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.