Super GT gives green light for FCY to be used at Fuji

Motorsport.com reported earlier this month that bringing in the FCY (as used in Formula 1 and the FIA World Endurance Championship) was back on the agenda in the wake of another race where the conventional safety car procedure had a major bearing on the result.

That was a consequence of a narrow pitlane at Okayama and almost every car pitting on the same lap to avoid being caught out by the safety car, resulting in some cars losing considerable time.

SUPER GT organisers had originally planned to introduce the FCY for the start of the 2020 season following the controversy in the summer Fuji race in 2019, but these plans were abandoned due to difficulties in transmitting in-car instructions via internet without a time lag in testing.

Now Motorsport.com understands that the FCY - with marshal flags and signboards being the primary method of communication, and electronic systems playing only an auxiliary role - will be used in Tuesday's Fuji Golden Week race pending a final test on Monday.

It also appears likely the system will be used in this year's races at Motegi and Suzuka, where tests have already been conducted, but questions remain over the Autopolis and Sugo rounds, where tests are yet to take place.

Tests are planned for those tracks on their respective race weekends, and a decision whether to use the system will be taken accordingly.

As previously noted, the 'Indy-style' race start will not be implemented at Fuji following negative feedback from teams and drivers after it was trialled during pre-season testing at the track last month.

Motorsport.tv will show the entire 2021 SUPER GT season live. Available worldwide except Japan. Click here for more information.

shares