Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Race in
04 Hours
:
03 Minutes
:
34 Seconds
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Race in
04 Hours
:
53 Minutes
:
34 Seconds
See full schedule
Kart
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship OK/OKJ - Finland
07 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship KZ - Lonato
21 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Fuji
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Shanghai
Tickets
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Sandown
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Practice 1 in
4 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
18 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
74 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Super GT / Motegi / Breaking news

Cassidy: Fuji safety car cost us second Super GT title

shares
comments
Cassidy: Fuji safety car cost us second Super GT title
By:
Nov 3, 2019, 2:08 PM

Nick Cassidy believes he and TOM'S Lexus teammate Ryo Hirakawa were only denied their second SUPER GT title in three seasons by the timing of the safety car in August's Fuji race.

Victory in Sunday's Motegi finale was not enough to prevent Kenta Yamashita and Kazuya Oshima from claiming the championship for Team LeMans, as Yamashita crucially passed the sister #36 TOM'S car for second place behind Cassidy and Hirakawa.

It came after Yamashita and Oshima's back-to-back wins earlier this year at Buriram and Fuji, the latter assisted by a well-timed safety car period that gave the #6 Lexus a free stop and essentially handed it victory in a race it was carrying considerable success ballast.

"We were a safety car away from the title," lamented Cassidy, who went on to highlight that the #37 car was only beaten in a straight fight by the #6 car in one race, Buriram.

"I think we did the maximum [from Fuji onwards]," he told Motorsport.com. "They were heavy, but we were also heavy, so to then catch them back was really tough.

"From round three onwards we finished every race in the top four. We had a lot of podiums these last races, catching the gap, even in the changing weather. We beat [the #6 car] in six out of eight races, which says it all really.

"The championship is structured in such a way that if you win, you get heavy, and then you don’t usually score big points. But at that race [Fuji], we were both hugely heavy already, so it threw the whole weight system out the window."

Cassidy also acknowledged the disappointment that a number of SUPER GT drivers felt with the situation at Fuji, even suggesting that it could have contributed to Jenson Button's decision to exit the series after this season.

Button and his Kunimitsu Honda teammate Naoki Yamamoto would have won the Fuji race had the decision been made to penalise Yamashita and Oshima.

"I can’t say much, but I can say it’s probably the reason why the series is losing a high-profile driver," said Cassidy when pressed on the matter.

Cassidy blindsided by change of team strategy

Cassidy was at the wheel of the #37 Lexus for the opening stint of the Motegi race, handing over to Hirakawa having moved up from fourth on the grid to second behind Kazuki Nakajima in the #36 TOM'S car.

But the Kiwi admitted post-race that the plan had been for Nakajima to hand over to Yuhi Sekiguchi as late as lap 26, only for the #36 crew pit on lap 20, the lap after Cassidy.

"At that stage of the race, I was not worried about overtaking [Nakajima] because our pace was much better than P3 or P4," Cassidy explained. "So I was more focussed on trying to extend the gap than fight.

"I had one little look and he covered me. If I was racing him for the championship I would have attacked more, but because he’s my teammate I was a little bit gentle.

"And I knew I was coming into the pit two laps later, so I knew it was not important if I got ahead or not. Their strategy [pre-race] was to pit on lap 26, so I was really surprised to see them cover our strategy."

Asked whether he felt the team had let he and Hirakawa down by pitting the #36 car earlier than planned, Cassidy said: "I respect them, they are fighting for the win, so it was their decision. I respect that they wanted to race [us]."

Next article
Motegi Super GT: Yamashita, Oshima snatch title from TOM'S

Previous article

Motegi Super GT: Yamashita, Oshima snatch title from TOM'S
Load comments

About this article

Series Super GT
Event Motegi
Drivers Ryo Hirakawa , Nick Cassidy
Teams TOM'S
Author Jamie Klein

Super GT Next session

Motegi

Motegi

2 Nov - 3 Nov

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton: Ferrari has lost engine power in Austin

2
Formula 1

Revealed: Mercedes cooling idea that F1 rivals are looking at

1h
3
Formula 1

Vettel slams "major BS" restriction on helmet changes

2h
4
Formula 1

FIA responds to Red Bull's fuel-flow clarification request

5
Formula 1

COTA to close in winter for "extensive" repairs

Latest videos

2019 SUPER GT season highlights 02:02
Super GT

2019 SUPER GT season highlights

SUPER GT: Motegi - Sekiguchi and Yamashita battle 01:32
Super GT

SUPER GT: Motegi - Sekiguchi and Yamashita battle

SUPER GT: Motegi - race start 01:27
Super GT

SUPER GT: Motegi - race start

SUPER GT: Season Finale - Motegi 00:33
Super GT

SUPER GT: Season Finale - Motegi

Motegi Race 00:00
Super GT

Motegi Race

Latest news

Cassidy: Fuji safety car cost us second Super GT title
SGT

Cassidy: Fuji safety car cost us second Super GT title

Motegi Super GT: Yamashita, Oshima snatch title from TOM'S
SGT

Motegi Super GT: Yamashita, Oshima snatch title from TOM'S

Super GT's 2020-spec cars make public debut
SGT

Super GT's 2020-spec cars make public debut

Yamashita fears TOM'S fightback in Super GT decider
SGT

Yamashita fears TOM'S fightback in Super GT decider

Thai race saved as Super GT firms up 2020 schedule
SGT

Thai race saved as Super GT firms up 2020 schedule

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.