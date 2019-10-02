Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
First Practice in
2 days
See full schedule
Kart
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship OK/OKJ - Finland
07 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship KZ - Lonato
21 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Fuji
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Practice 1 in
7 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
50 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
106 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Super GT / Breaking news

Button: Super GT wildcard competitiveness hard to predict

shares
comments
Button: Super GT wildcard competitiveness hard to predict
By:
Co-author: Tomohiro Yoshita
Oct 2, 2019, 10:48 AM

Jenson Button is unsure how competitive the SUPER GT cars will be when they join the DTM grid as wildcard entrants at Hockenheim this weekend.

Ahead of a first-of-its kind crossover race between the two series, GT500 manufacturers Honda, Nissan and Lexus will send one car each to Germany to compete in the DTM finale.

Ex-Formula 1 driver Button will represent Honda at the event, driving the Kunimitsu NSX-GT with which he won the 2018 GT500 title with Naoki Yamamoto.

Although both series share several common parts ahead ahead of a full unification to Class One rules next year, Button is unsure how closely matched the two types of cars will be after BoP adjustments are put in place.

The Englishman pointed out that SUPER GT drivers will have to make a number of changes to adapt themselves to DTM-style of racing, with Hankook tyres, tyre change-only pitstops and standing starts some of the major pressing points in his opinion.

“It’s very difficult to know what to expect because I think Super GT has a bit more power and a bit more downforce,” Button told Motorsport.com.

“But the benefits the DTM has, they have DRS, push to pass and they know the tyres, we don’t the tyres. I have never driven the Hankooks. It’s all going to be new. So there are many different variables. 

“Also pit stops on the Hankooks. For us they take 30-40 seconds because we refuel, driver change, tyres, for them it’s 7 seconds. 

“Also the starts - they have standing starts, we have rolling starts. So something else to learn. Hopefully the cars are close enough so we can race, have fun.”

Button’s uncertainty over the competitiveness of SUPER GT cars was echoed by Nick Cassidy, who will share the TOM’S Lexus car with Ryo Hirakawa.

The race will mark Cassidy’s second European outing of 2019, after his Spa 24 Hours appearance at the wheel of a HubAuto Corsa Ferrari 488 GT3.

“Yeah, I’m not sure,” Cassidy told Motorsport.com. “I’m really excited I must say about going to the race. I’ve always been a huge fan of DTM. 

“I think it’s a great championship, really strong drivers, strong and amazing manufacturers. So it’s really exciting thing to be part of that. 

“In terms of performance and things, in the end I think the series, both SUPER GT and DTM, have a fairly big control on that. It’s more up to them and how they decide for us to perform.”

“We are the only Lexus so same situation for Jenson and I guess Ronnie [Quintarelli and Tsugoi Matsuda of Nissan]. Our cars won’t be matched I think too closely because it will be the first race event. 

“The focus should not be on the driver, but more the focus I think on the combination of the two series and trying to develop that for the future, which I think is the main thing and quite important.”

Button, however, remains excited by the prospect of the SUPER GT and DTM sharing the same track - especially as the two events at Hockenheim and Fuji mark the culmination of a collaboration that began several years ago.

“It should be fun,” he said. “I really like Hockenheim, it’s a good circuit for racing. Also to race against the Audis and BMWs, it should be a good experience

“It’s very unusual for cars from one category to go and race in another category. So I think it’s very cool. 

“Whether that actually leads to anything in the future, I don’t know. You know maybe there will be one or two races every year but I still think that SUPER GT and DTM will have their own individual championships. 

“But this is a fun experience. while I’m racing in SUPER GT, it’s nice to go and race with DTM and against DTM.”

#1 Team Kunimitsu Honda NSX-GT: Jenson Button, Naoki Yamamoto

#1 Team Kunimitsu Honda NSX-GT: Jenson Button, Naoki Yamamoto

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Next article
Kobayashi joins DTM/Super GT Fuji field with BMW

Previous article

Kobayashi joins DTM/Super GT Fuji field with BMW
Load comments

About this article

Series DTM , Super GT
Author Rachit Thukral

Super GT Next session

Motegi

Motegi

2 Nov - 3 Nov

Trending

1
Formula 1

Verstappen explains why Red Bull couldn't carry Friday form

1h
2
Formula 1

Ferrari: Engine advantage "not as huge as Mercedes had"

3h
3
MotoGP

Pedrosa "so much better" than KTM expected

4
MotoGP

Crutchlow defends Honda boss Puig's outspoken style

1h
5
Formula 1

Wolff: Recent Ferrari engine gains "an outlier"

Latest videos

SUPER GT Sugo: Race highlights 00:58
Super GT

SUPER GT Sugo: Race highlights

SUPER GT returns for round 7 - Sugo 00:35
Super GT

SUPER GT returns for round 7 - Sugo

Live: Sugo Race 00:00
Super GT

Live: Sugo Race

SUPER GT Autopolis: Race highlights 01:43
Super GT

SUPER GT Autopolis: Race highlights

SUPER GT Autopolis: Restart breeds havoc 03:19
Super GT

SUPER GT Autopolis: Restart breeds havoc

Latest news

Button: Super GT wildcard competitiveness hard to predict
SGT

Button: Super GT wildcard competitiveness hard to predict

Kobayashi joins DTM/Super GT Fuji field with BMW
DTM

Kobayashi joins DTM/Super GT Fuji field with BMW

Super GT could introduce full-course yellows
SGT

Super GT could introduce full-course yellows

Audi reveals drivers for DTM-Super GT joint race
DTM

Audi reveals drivers for DTM-Super GT joint race

Zanardi joins BMW for DTM/Super GT joint race
DTM

Zanardi joins BMW for DTM/Super GT joint race

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.