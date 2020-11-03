Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
Tickets
13 Nov
FP1 in
9 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
01 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
Race in
5 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
01 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
24 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
FP1 in
9 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Super GT / Breaking news

Ex-LMP1 driver Beche sees long term future in Super GT

shares
comments
Ex-LMP1 driver Beche sees long term future in Super GT
By:

Former Rebellion LMP1 driver Mathias Beche says he sees his long term future in SUPER GT after making his belated debut in the Japanese series.

Beche, 34, joined Sean Walkinshaw in the Team Thailand Lexus RC F GT3 for last month's Suzuka round, the pair finishing 19th in the 29-car GT300 field.

He and Walkinshaw were forced to sit out the opening five races of the 2020 season before loosening travel restrictions in Japan finally allowed them to take up their seats for the final three races of the year at Suzuka, Motegi and Fuji Speedway.

The Swiss driver hopes his debut is the start of a long spell racing in SUPER GT, during which time he hopes to progress to the senior GT500 division.

“I’d been looking at it for many years,” Beche told Motorsport.com on how the opportunity came up to race in SUPER GT. “Last year I came to the last event [at Motegi] and discussed with a few teams, we kept in contact and the best offer I got was here.

“GT500 is the target, but it’s such a special championship, you have to start from the basics, which is GT300. I’m really happy the team gave me the confidence to do it.

“There is a lot of learning to do, I don’t know the tracks, I only drove the car once [before Suzuka, in the Okayama pre-season test], I’m not a GT3 specialist either. But if I’m here and if I have this kind of involvement, it’s for the long term.

“It’s a big pleasure and an honour to be here. At the moment in Europe the situation is complicated, everyone is bringing budget. But here if you are competitive, there is space.”

#20 High Class Racing Oreca 07 Gibson: Mathias Beche

#20 High Class Racing Oreca 07 Gibson: Mathias Beche

Photo by: Nikolaz Godet

Beche has spent most of the past decade racing prototype machinery, winning the LMP2 European Le Mans Series crown in 2012 and graduating to the LMP1 ranks with Rebellion Racing in the FIA World Endurance Championship the following year.

Barring a 2016 season in which he returned to the ELMS, he stayed with Rebellion until early 2019, and took an overall podium in the Le Mans 24 Hours with the team in 2018.

“I know I would be more competitive in a GT500, because it’s more like a prototype to drive,” said Beche. “GT3 is very different, but it’s good to learn the tracks, about the tyres and a lot of things specific to this championship. By being here I’m learning a lot.”

Team Thailand has yet to score a point in the GT300 category so far this year, missing the opening round of the season at Fuji and then picking up a best finish of 15th at the August Suzuka race with replacement drivers Masahiro Sasaki and Yuui Tsutsumi.

“Points would be a good thing, but we have to be realistic,” said Beche when asked about his targets for the remaining races of the season. “The team has not been so competitive this year, so it’s hard to predict.

“We have to give our best and just see what the result is. It’s a bit basic but it’s the reality.”

#35 arto RC F GT3

#35 arto RC F GT3

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Yamashita replaces Cassidy for final Super GT races

Previous article

Yamashita replaces Cassidy for final Super GT races
Load comments

About this article

Series Super GT
Drivers Mathias Beche
Teams Arto Panther Team Thailand
Author Jamie Klein

Trending Today

Mercedes didn't believe sensors over Bottas's debris strike
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes didn't believe sensors over Bottas's debris strike

Jimmie Johnson “shaving seconds off at a time” in IndyCar
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Jimmie Johnson “shaving seconds off at a time” in IndyCar

Why America's latest MotoGP export could be a game changer Prime
MotoGP MotoGP / Special feature

Why America's latest MotoGP export could be a game changer

Hamilton: Champagne "tasted worse" from Ricciardo's boot
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton: Champagne "tasted worse" from Ricciardo's boot

Weld failure triggered Gasly's retirement at Imola
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Weld failure triggered Gasly's retirement at Imola

Non-elite UK racing cancelled, BTCC & British GT finales go ahead
BTCC BTCC / Breaking news

Non-elite UK racing cancelled, BTCC & British GT finales go ahead

VeeKay leads 21-car IndyCar test at Barber
IndyCar IndyCar / Testing report

VeeKay leads 21-car IndyCar test at Barber

Horner: Verstappen's F1 tyre failure "totally instantaneous"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Horner: Verstappen's F1 tyre failure "totally instantaneous"

Latest news

Ex-LMP1 driver Beche sees long term future in Super GT
SGT Super GT / Breaking news

Ex-LMP1 driver Beche sees long term future in Super GT

Yamashita replaces Cassidy for final Super GT races
SGT Super GT / Breaking news

Yamashita replaces Cassidy for final Super GT races

The vital lesson the 'new' DTM can learn from Super GT
SGT Super GT / Opinion

The vital lesson the 'new' DTM can learn from Super GT

Nakajima keen on 2021 Toyota Super GT return
SGT Super GT / Breaking news

Nakajima keen on 2021 Toyota Super GT return

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes didn't believe sensors over Bottas's debris strike

2
IndyCar

Jimmie Johnson “shaving seconds off at a time” in IndyCar

3
MotoGP

Why America's latest MotoGP export could be a game changer

4
Formula 1

Hamilton: Champagne "tasted worse" from Ricciardo's boot

5
Formula 1

Weld failure triggered Gasly's retirement at Imola

Latest news

Ex-LMP1 driver Beche sees long term future in Super GT
SGT

Ex-LMP1 driver Beche sees long term future in Super GT

Yamashita replaces Cassidy for final Super GT races
SGT

Yamashita replaces Cassidy for final Super GT races

The vital lesson the 'new' DTM can learn from Super GT
SGT

The vital lesson the 'new' DTM can learn from Super GT

Nakajima keen on 2021 Toyota Super GT return
SGT

Nakajima keen on 2021 Toyota Super GT return

Nissan downplays title chances despite shock Suzuka win
SGT

Nissan downplays title chances despite shock Suzuka win

Latest videos

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 highlights 01:16
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 highlights

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: late race mayhem 01:06
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: late race mayhem

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: Loic Duval puncture 00:25
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: Loic Duval puncture

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 start 01:13
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 start

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 1 highlights 01:12
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 1 highlights

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.