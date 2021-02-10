Top events
Previous
Super GT / Breaking news

Super GT cancels Thailand, Malaysia races for 2021

shares
comments
Super GT cancels Thailand, Malaysia races for 2021
By:

SUPER GT has cancelled its planned overseas visits to Thailand and Malaysia for the 2021 season, revealing a revised schedule featuring eight races across six circuits.

For a second year in a row, the series will only race within Japan, with both Thailand's Buriram Circuit and Sepang in Malaysia dropping off the schedule owing to continued travel restrictions due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Read Also:

These races have been replaced by an extra round at Motegi in the summer and an additional race at Fuji Speedway, which will act as the season finale on November 27-28.

The extra Motegi race - the first of two visits to the Tochigi track - will take place on July 17-18, making it the fourth round on the '21 schedule.

Okayama is still scheduled to hold the season opener on April 10-11, while Sugo and Autopolis are both still due to return to the series after having their races cancelled last year.

Pre-season testing, while not yet formally announced, is set to commence on March 6-7 at Okayama, with a further test pencilled in at Fuji before the season opener.

Revised 2021 SUPER GT calendar:

Round Date Venue
Round 1 April 10-11 Okayama International Circuit
Round 2 May 3-4 Fuji Speedway
Round 3 May 29-30 Suzuka Circuit　
Round 4 July 17-18 Twin Ring Motegi
Round 5 September 11-12 Sportsland Sugo
Round 6 October 23-24 Autopolis
Round 7 November 6-7 Twin Ring Motegi
Round 8 November 27-28 Fuji Speedway
Tsuchiya team no longer ‘flapping about’ with new Porsche
About this article

Series Super GT
Author Jamie Klein

