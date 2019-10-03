Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
18 Hours
:
03 Minutes
:
28 Seconds
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
First Practice in
1 day
See full schedule
Kart
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship OK/OKJ - Finland
07 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship KZ - Lonato
21 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Fuji
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
17 Hours
:
08 Minutes
:
28 Seconds
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Practice 1 in
6 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
49 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
105 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Super Formula / Okayama / Breaking news

Newey: Okayama podium makes up for ‘bad luck'

shares
comments
Newey: Okayama podium makes up for ‘bad luck'
By:
Co-author: Tomohiro Yoshita
Oct 3, 2019, 7:29 AM

Harrison Newey believes his Okayama podium finish was payback for the bad luck that has marred his maiden campaign in Super Formula.

Newey rose from 12th on the grid to take third at the former Formula 1 venue, finishing less than four seconds shy of race winner Kenta Yamashita of Kondo Racing, and within two seconds of second-placed Kazuki Nakajima (TOM’S).

The result marked Newey’s first points finish of the year and the second podium for the new B-Max/Motopark partnership following Lucas Auer’s third-place finish at Sugo.

Newey has been hit by a spate of issues this season, with his car infamously catching fire in the pits while he was running in the points at Sugo.

Speaking after Okayama, the 21-year-old said he could have scored a podium earlier in the season had it not been for a series of misfortunes.

“I’m very happy, we’ve had a lot of bad luck this year, had some reliability problems that have cost us points,” he said. 

“For my first points finish of the season to be on the podium I feel like we’ve paid them a lot of hard work the guys have put in and gained it back by putting the car on the podium.

“Massively thankfully to them, they’ve been working flat out all the time, long nights, early mornings. And we’ve delivered a very good package that put us on the podium.”

Speaking to Motorsport.com, he added: “I think we deserved a top result, maybe a podium before, but with issues happening, we didn’t get one. But now we’ve got it, so very happy.”

Following his visits to Suzuka in December 2018 and April, Formula 1 design guru Adrian Newey was also present at Okayama to follow his son’s exploits in Super Formula.

Asked about his father’s presence at the circuit, Harrison Newey said: “He is still available to Red Bull but he doesn’t go to all the [F1] races now. 

“He came for the first round at Suzuka and he came here. And I’m really happy for him to come and really happy to give him a present of podium finish and make it worth for him coming over.

“I saw him down there [from the podium], he was really happy, gave him a big hug and [he] said “well done’.”

Harrison Newey, B-Max Racing Team

Harrison Newey, B-Max Racing Team

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Next article
Kobayashi blames Palou for race-ending crash

Previous article

Kobayashi blames Palou for race-ending crash
Load comments

About this article

Series Super Formula
Event Okayama
Drivers Harrison Newey
Teams B-Max Racing Team
Author Rachit Thukral

Super Formula Next session

Suzuka II

Suzuka II

26 Oct - 27 Oct

Trending

1
Formula 1

McLaren didn't consider Ferrari or own engine for 2021

38m
2
Formula 1

Mercedes accounts reveal cost of 2018 F1 title

3
Formula 1

Multi 21 revisited - and what Webber thinks of it now

4
Formula 1

Williams plans front wing 'experiment' in Suzuka

5
Formula 1

Vettel expands on "Bring back f***ing V12s" remark

Latest videos

Super Formula Round 6 - Okayama: race highlights 01:54
Super Formula

Super Formula Round 6 - Okayama: race highlights

Super Formula Round 6 - Okayama: Cassidy and Kobayashi collide 01:14
Super Formula

Super Formula Round 6 - Okayama: Cassidy and Kobayashi collide

Super Formula Round 6 - Okayama: Fukuzumi spins off 03:07
Super Formula

Super Formula Round 6 - Okayama: Fukuzumi spins off

Round 6: Okayama Race 00:00
Super Formula

Round 6: Okayama Race

Super Formula returns to Motorsport .tv at Okayama 00:31
Super Formula

Super Formula returns to Motorsport .tv at Okayama

Latest news

Newey: Okayama podium makes up for ‘bad luck'
SF

Newey: Okayama podium makes up for ‘bad luck'

Kobayashi blames Palou for race-ending crash
SF

Kobayashi blames Palou for race-ending crash

O'Ward "scratching off the boxes" with Okayama points
SF

O'Ward "scratching off the boxes" with Okayama points

Yamamoto: 'I can't win the title with my current driving'
SF

Yamamoto: 'I can't win the title with my current driving'

Okayama Super Formula: Yamashita scores maiden win
SF

Okayama Super Formula: Yamashita scores maiden win

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.