Previous / KCMG adopts green-and-yellow livery for 2022 Super Formula season
Super Formula News

Mugen adds second Super Formula entry, signs Sasahara

Ukyo Sasahara has been granted a last-minute reprieve to race in Super Formula this season as part of an expanded two-car Mugen team.

Jamie Klein
By:
, News Editor
Listen to this article

Sasahara had been left on the sidelines when Honda made its initial Super Formula line-up announcement back in January, having been passed over for a chance to race for Dandelion Racing in favour of Hiroki Otsu.

It was a similar story when new squad Team Goh announced its full line-up, as rookie Atsushi Miyake got the nod to join Ren Sato.

But on Friday, with mere days until the start of pre-season testing on Monday, Mugen announced that it will be reviving its second entry, the #15 car, having been originally planned to scale back to a single car in 2022.

Sasahara will therefore partner reigning champion Tomoki Nojiri as part of a two-car Mugen attack.

"First, I'd like to express my sincere thanks all of those who made it possible to compete full-time this year," said Sasahara. "Thank you very much.

"In order to show the kind of top-class performance worthy of this chance, I'll give my best every day working alongside the team and Nojiri, so I'd like to ask everyone involved and the fans to support me."

 

Sasahara previously contested a full season for Mugen in 2020 as a replacement for Red Bull junior Juri Vips, but could only manage 18th in the points with a best finish of seventh place, and was replaced by Otsu for 2021.

He then made two outings at the start of the season in place of an unwell Tadasuke Makino at Dandelion, scoring a podium at Suzuka, and spent the remainder of the season on reserve duties for the team.

Sasahara's #15 car will be engineered by Tomo Koike and sponsored by BH Auction, sporting a light blue livery.

Nojiri's #1 car meanwhile will return to a more traditional Mugen livery as used in recent years, after winning the title last year with a striking all-red paint job to pay tribute to Japan's healthcare workers during the pandemic.

 

Tomohiro Ichise continues as Nojiri's engineer following Mugen's split from Servus Japan, which will operate the all-new Goh outfit in 2022 having previously run the #15 side of the Mugen operation.

The announcement that Sasahara will race for Mugen this year effectively completes the 2022 Super Formula grid, as it's understood Mugen has leased its second car from fellow Honda team B-Max Racing.

It means that Nobuharu Matsushita will again be the sole B-Max driver on the grid this season.

2022 Super Formula grid:

Team/Engine No. Driver
Mugen/Honda 1

Japan Tomoki Nojiri
15

Japan Ukyo Sasahara
Kondo Racing/Toyota 3 Japan Kenta Yamashita
4 France Sacha Fenestraz
Dandelion Racing/Honda 5 Japan Tadasuke Makino
6 Japan Hiroki Otsu
KCMG/Toyota 7

Japan Kamui Kobayashi
18

Japan Yuji Kunimoto
Drago Corse/Honda 12 Japan Nirei Fukuzumi
Rookie Racing/Toyota 14

Japan Kazuya Oshima
Impul/Toyota 19

Japan Yuhi Sekiguchi
20

Japan Ryo Hirakawa
TOM'S/Toyota 36

France Giuliano Alesi
37

Japan Ritomo Miyata
Inging/Toyota 38

Japan Sho Tsuboi
39

Japan Sena Sakaguchi
B-Max Racing/Honda 50

Japan Nobuharu Matsushita
Goh/Honda 53

Japan Ren Sato
55

Japan Atsushi Miyake
Nakajima Racing/Honda 64

Japan Naoki Yamamoto
65

Japan Toshiki Oyu
KCMG adopts green-and-yellow livery for 2022 Super Formula season
KCMG adopts green-and-yellow livery for 2022 Super Formula season
