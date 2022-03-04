Listen to this article

Sasahara had been left on the sidelines when Honda made its initial Super Formula line-up announcement back in January, having been passed over for a chance to race for Dandelion Racing in favour of Hiroki Otsu.

It was a similar story when new squad Team Goh announced its full line-up, as rookie Atsushi Miyake got the nod to join Ren Sato.

Read Also: Team Goh gets Red Bull backing for first Super Formula season

But on Friday, with mere days until the start of pre-season testing on Monday, Mugen announced that it will be reviving its second entry, the #15 car, having been originally planned to scale back to a single car in 2022.

Sasahara will therefore partner reigning champion Tomoki Nojiri as part of a two-car Mugen attack.

"First, I'd like to express my sincere thanks all of those who made it possible to compete full-time this year," said Sasahara. "Thank you very much.

"In order to show the kind of top-class performance worthy of this chance, I'll give my best every day working alongside the team and Nojiri, so I'd like to ask everyone involved and the fans to support me."

Sasahara previously contested a full season for Mugen in 2020 as a replacement for Red Bull junior Juri Vips, but could only manage 18th in the points with a best finish of seventh place, and was replaced by Otsu for 2021.

He then made two outings at the start of the season in place of an unwell Tadasuke Makino at Dandelion, scoring a podium at Suzuka, and spent the remainder of the season on reserve duties for the team.

Sasahara's #15 car will be engineered by Tomo Koike and sponsored by BH Auction, sporting a light blue livery.

Nojiri's #1 car meanwhile will return to a more traditional Mugen livery as used in recent years, after winning the title last year with a striking all-red paint job to pay tribute to Japan's healthcare workers during the pandemic.

Tomohiro Ichise continues as Nojiri's engineer following Mugen's split from Servus Japan, which will operate the all-new Goh outfit in 2022 having previously run the #15 side of the Mugen operation.

The announcement that Sasahara will race for Mugen this year effectively completes the 2022 Super Formula grid, as it's understood Mugen has leased its second car from fellow Honda team B-Max Racing.

It means that Nobuharu Matsushita will again be the sole B-Max driver on the grid this season.

2022 Super Formula grid:

Team/Engine No. Driver Mugen/Honda 1 Tomoki Nojiri 15 Ukyo Sasahara Kondo Racing/Toyota 3 Kenta Yamashita Kenta Yamashita 4 Sacha Fenestraz Dandelion Racing/Honda 5 Tadasuke Makino 6 Hiroki Otsu KCMG/Toyota 7 Kamui Kobayashi 18 Yuji Kunimoto Drago Corse/Honda 12 Nirei Fukuzumi Rookie Racing/Toyota 14 Kazuya Oshima Impul/Toyota 19 Yuhi Sekiguchi 20 Ryo Hirakawa TOM'S/Toyota 36 Giuliano Alesi 37 Ritomo Miyata Inging/Toyota 38 Sho Tsuboi 39 Sena Sakaguchi B-Max Racing/Honda 50 Nobuharu Matsushita Goh/Honda 53 Ren Sato 55 Atsushi Miyake Nakajima Racing/Honda 64 Naoki Yamamoto 65 Toshiki Oyu