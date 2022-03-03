KCMG adopts green-and-yellow livery for 2022 Super Formula season

Listen to this article

The Hong Kong-based squad will ditch its familiar blue-and-white colour scheme for what would be its 13th consecutive season in Japan’s top single-seater category, having first forayed into what was then known as Formula Nippon in 2010.

Both its cars will be shown to the public for the first time at this weekend’s Suzuka Fan Thanks Day event later this weekend ahead of the start of pre-season testing at the Japanese Grand Prix venue on Monday.

KCMG has retained its driver line-up for 2022, with team stalwart Kamui Kobayashi again joined by 2016 Super Formula champion Yuji Kunimoto in the squad's two Toyota-powered SF19 cars.

The outfit endured a torrid campaign last year with Kunimoto scoring just three points in total and Kobayashi just breaking into the top 10 in his only race appearance of a pandemic-affected campaign.

Kazuto Kotaka, who replaced Kobayashi for most of the races in the #7 car, could finish no higher than 14th in his maiden year in Super Formula.

However, team principal Ryuji Doi remains confident that KCMG will bounce back from 2021 to achieve its maiden victory in Super Formula - something it has previously come close to at many occasions with Kobayashi at the wheel.

"We are very happy to be back on the Super Formula stage again this season with a completely new livery and the colourful Kids.com logo, and we would like to express our sincere thanks to the Nishiyama representative of Kids.com for his strong support,” he said.

“I am looking forward to working with Kamui and Kunimoto to achieve our goals of first pole, first win and title in the series of seven events and ten rounds, and to show racing fans a hot race that will be etched in their memories.”