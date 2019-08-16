Motegi Super Formula: Hirakawa leads Palou in practice

Hirakawa’s blistering time of 1m31.925s came in the dying minutes of the session, and he ended up 0.376s clear of his nearest challenger Palou.

Palou (Nakajima Racing) managed to successfully return on track towards the end of practice after getting beached in the gravel at the 20-minute mark.

The Spaniard’s off-track excursion necessitated a red flag that lasted nearly 15 minutes, and forced race control to extend the session by five minutes.

Watch's this Sunday's Super Formula race at Motegi live on Motorsport.tv from 5:00 am GMT.

When the red flag was deployed, Kazuki Nakajima held the top spot for TOM’S with a time of 1m33.467s.

That lap remained unbeaten until the final quarter of the session, when Red Bull junior Patricio O’Ward climbed to the top with his 1m33.338s flyer.

Hirakawa deposed him during the five-minute extension to end quickest in practice, while a flurry of quick times from others left O’Ward seventh.

Kondo Racing’s Kenta Yamashita jumped up to third behind Hirakawa and Palou, but ahead of the second Impul car of Yuhi Sekiguchi.

Nakajima Racing driver Tadasuke Makino was classified fifth ahead of reigning Japanese F3 champion Sho Tsuboi (Inging) and the aforementioned O’Ward.

Nakajima slipped to eighth in the final classification, while the top 10 was completed by Formula 2 convert Artem Markelov (LeMans) and Tomoki Nojiri (Mugen).

Championship leaders Naoki Yamamoto and Nick Cassidy wound up 17th and 18th respectively after both elected not to run the faster soft tyre.

