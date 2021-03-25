Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
28 Mar
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
24 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
28 Mar
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
04 Apr
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Rome ePrix
10 Apr
Next event in
15 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
21 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
28 Mar
Race in
3 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
21 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
28 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
01 May
Race in
37 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Algarve
13 Jun
Race in
80 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sandown
20 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Symmons Plains
10 Apr
Next event in
15 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Super Formula doubles OTS allowance for all races
Super Formula / Breaking news

Makino waiting to be in "perfect condition" for comeback

By:
, News Editor

Honda driver Tadasuke Makino will not return to the cockpit until he is in “perfect condition” following his illness, according to his Super Formula team boss.

Makino waiting to be in "perfect condition" for comeback

Makino, who won last year’s SUPER GT title alongside Naoki Yamamoto, was struck down by meningitis last December shortly after the penultimate round of the Super Formula season at Suzuka, and was forced to miss the final race of the season at Fuji Speedway.

The ex-Formula 2 racer has yet to make an appearance in a test session in either of Japan’s top two domestic series since leaving hospital in January.

His place alongside Yamamoto in the Team Kunimitsu Honda squad was taken in this month’s Okayama SUPER GT pre-season test by Hideki Mutoh, while Ukyo Sasahara has filled in for Makino in both of the Super Formula tests at Dandelion Racing.

Dandelion team boss Kiyoshi Muraoka provided a rare update on Makino’s condition to Motorsport.com during this week’s Super Formula test at Fuji, but wouldn’t be drawn on exactly when the 23-year-old is likely to return.

“He is training and preparing,” Muraoka said of Makino. “He left hospital some time ago and now he’s training. But when he will return depends on how his recovery is going.

“Of course it would be great if he could make it for the opening round, but there’s no use in rushing. He is waiting until he is in perfect condition.

“It depends on his training situation. It would be pointless for him to come back in a hurry if it meant his condition became worse again.

"And besides, he is a full-time driver, so he can return to the cockpit any time he is feeling well enough.”

Ukyo Sasahara（DOCOMO TEAM DANDELION RACING）

Ukyo Sasahara（DOCOMO TEAM DANDELION RACING）

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Although not confirmed, it appears likely Sasahara will deputise for Makino in the opening race of the season at Fuji on April 3-4, and potentially in the following race at Suzuka.

Sasahara ended up contesting the full Super Formula season last year as a replacement for Red Bull junior driver Juri Vips at Team Mugen, but lost the seat for 2021 to rookie Hiroki Otsu.

In SUPER GT, Mutoh looks set to take Makino’s place in at least the Okayama curtain-raiser, on April 10-11, sharing the #1 Honda NSX-GT with Yamamoto.

Mutoh, who was replaced at Team Mugen by Toshiki Oyu for 2021, has been confirmed to drive alongside Yamamoto again in this weekend’s official SUPER GT test at Fuji.

Interview by Kenichiro Ebii

Motorsport.tv will continue to broadcast every race of the Super Formula season live in 2021 for free. Available worldwide except Japan. Click here for further information.

shares
comments
Super Formula doubles OTS allowance for all races

Previous article

Super Formula doubles OTS allowance for all races
Load comments

About this article

Series Super GT , Super Formula
Drivers Tadasuke Makino
Teams Team Kunimitsu , Dandelion Racing
Author Jamie Klein

Trending

1
Supercars

Larkham against paddle shift in Supercars

6h
2
Formula 1

F1 2021 season guide: drivers, teams, calendar, rules explained

12h
3
DTM

Jenson Button's team withdraws McLaren entry from DTM

13h
4
Formula 1

Williams plays down talk of Renault B-team future

12h
5
Formula 1

Hamilton: Man on a mission or a last hurrah?

20h
Latest news
Makino waiting to be in "perfect condition" for comeback
SF

Makino waiting to be in "perfect condition" for comeback

7m
Super Formula doubles OTS allowance for all races
SF

Super Formula doubles OTS allowance for all races

5h
Fukuzumi fastest as Super Formula testing concludes
SF

Fukuzumi fastest as Super Formula testing concludes

22h
Yamamoto puzzled by lacklustre test form after team switch
SF

Yamamoto puzzled by lacklustre test form after team switch

Mar 23, 2021
Oyu tops opening day of Fuji Super Formula test
SF

Oyu tops opening day of Fuji Super Formula test

Mar 23, 2021
Latest videos
Super Formula: Fuji - Highlights 02:35
Super Formula
Dec 20, 2020

Super Formula: Fuji - Highlights

Super Formula: Fuji - Hirakawa v Yamamoto 00:39
Super Formula
Dec 20, 2020

Super Formula: Fuji - Hirakawa v Yamamoto

Super Formula: Fuji - Race start 01:42
Super Formula
Dec 20, 2020

Super Formula: Fuji - Race start

Live: Super Formula - Fuji Race 00:00
Super Formula
Dec 17, 2020

Live: Super Formula - Fuji Race

Super Formula: Suzuka II - Race Highlights 02:06
Super Formula
Dec 6, 2020

Super Formula: Suzuka II - Race Highlights

Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Super Formula doubles OTS allowance for all races
Super Formula / Breaking news

Super Formula doubles OTS allowance for all races

How Japan's first F1 racer accelerated Tsunoda's rise
Formula 1 / Analysis

How Japan's first F1 racer accelerated Tsunoda's rise

How an Indy 500 'nearly man' found a home in Japan Prime
Super GT / Interview

How an Indy 500 'nearly man' found a home in Japan

More from
Tadasuke Makino
Sasahara replaces unwell Makino for Suzuka test
Super Formula / Breaking news

Sasahara replaces unwell Makino for Suzuka test

Makino sits out Okayama Super GT pre-season test Okayama March testing
Super GT / Breaking news

Makino sits out Okayama Super GT pre-season test

Kunimitsu Honda reveals new Super GT sponsor for 2021
Super GT / Breaking news

Kunimitsu Honda reveals new Super GT sponsor for 2021

More from
Team Kunimitsu
Kunimitsu Honda fastest overall in Suzuka testing Suzuka March testing
Super GT / Testing report

Kunimitsu Honda fastest overall in Suzuka testing

How Honda's youngest-ever Super GT champion was forged
Super GT / Interview

How Honda's youngest-ever Super GT champion was forged

Why Button's DTM success chances are out of his hands Prime
Super GT / Analysis

Why Button's DTM success chances are out of his hands

Trending Today

Larkham against paddle shift in Supercars
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Larkham against paddle shift in Supercars

F1 2021 season guide: drivers, teams, calendar, rules explained
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

F1 2021 season guide: drivers, teams, calendar, rules explained

Jenson Button's team withdraws McLaren entry from DTM
DTM DTM / Breaking news

Jenson Button's team withdraws McLaren entry from DTM

Williams plays down talk of Renault B-team future
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams plays down talk of Renault B-team future

Hamilton: Man on a mission or a last hurrah?
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Hamilton: Man on a mission or a last hurrah?

Alonso: ‘Good sign’ Enstone has changed a lot since last F1 stint
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alonso: ‘Good sign’ Enstone has changed a lot since last F1 stint

Foyt hiring Bourdais was the clincher for ROKiT boss
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Foyt hiring Bourdais was the clincher for ROKiT boss

Schumacher Jr ‘very similar’ to Michael, say Haas' Ferrari staff
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Schumacher Jr ‘very similar’ to Michael, say Haas' Ferrari staff

Latest news

Makino waiting to be in "perfect condition" for comeback
SF Super Formula / Breaking news

Makino waiting to be in "perfect condition" for comeback

Super Formula doubles OTS allowance for all races
SF Super Formula / Breaking news

Super Formula doubles OTS allowance for all races

Fukuzumi fastest as Super Formula testing concludes
SF Super Formula / Testing report

Fukuzumi fastest as Super Formula testing concludes

Yamamoto puzzled by lacklustre test form after team switch
SF Super Formula / Breaking news

Yamamoto puzzled by lacklustre test form after team switch

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.