Watch both Super Formula and SUPER GT live on Motorsport.tv

Both of Japan's two premier racing categories, Super Formula and SUPER GT, will be shown live this season on Motorsport.tv with English commentary.

Listen to this article

After an intensive month of official pre-season tests, the new Japanese racing season finally kicks off this weekend as Fuji Speedway plays host to the opening two rounds of the 2022 Super Formula campaign.

One week later, the Japanese racing fraternity will decamp to Okayama International Circuit as the SUPER GT season gets underway.

As in 2021, Motorsport.tv will carry English livestreams for both categories again this season, giving fans of Japanese the racing to watch all 18 races across the two championships as part of one great value subscription.

A premium Motorsport.tv subscription is available for the low price of $4.99/month (£3.99), or $49.99/year (£39.99), giving access to a vast range of motorsport content on top of Super Formula and SUPER GT live streams.

 

Commentary will be provided by Jake Sanson and Motorsport.com’s own expert Japanese racing analyst Jamie Klein, who is once again primed to provide unique insight directly from the paddock.

You can watch the 41-lap opening Super Formula race at Fuji on Saturday April 9 at 2.30pm local time (GMT +9), with the second race following on Sunday April 10, likewise at 2.30pm local time.

Motorsport.tv will show qualifying for the Okayama SUPER GT opener from 2pm local time on Saturday April 16, with the 300km race set to go green for 82 laps of frenetic action on Sunday April 17 at 2pm.

Three 450km races will follow later in the season, beginning with the classic Golden Week fixture at Fuji on May 4.

Click here for further information, and to get your subscription now

2022 Super Formula broadcast schedule:

Round

Date

Venue

Laps 

Round 1

April 9 

Fuji Speedway

41

Round 2

April 10

Fuji Speedway

41

Round 3

April 24

Suzuka Circuit

31

Round 4

May 22

Autopolis

42

Round 5

June 19

Sportsland Sugo

53

Round 6

July 17

Fuji Speedway

41

Round 7

August 20

Mobility Resort Motegi

37

Round 8

August 21

Mobility Resort Motegi

37

Round 9

October 29

 Suzuka Circuit 31

Round 10

October 30

 Suzuka Circuit 31

2022 SUPER GT broadcast schedule:

Round Date Venue Distance
Round 1

April 16 (qualifying) 

April 17 (race)

 Okayama International Circuit 300km
Round 2 May 3 (qualifying)
May 4 (race)		 Fuji Speedway 450km
Round 3

May 28 (qualifying)

May 29 (race)

 Suzuka Circuit　 300km
Round 4

August 6 (qualifying)

August 7 (race)

 Fuji Speedway 450km
Round 5 August 27 (qualifying)
August 28 (race)		 Suzuka Circuit 450km
Round 6 September 17 (qualifying)
September 18 (race)		 Sportsland Sugo 300km
Round 7

October 1 (qualifying)

October 2 (race)

 Autopolis 300km
Round 8 November 5 (qualifying)
November 6 (race)		 Mobility Resort Motegi 300km
