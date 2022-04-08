Watch both Super Formula and SUPER GT live on Motorsport.tv
Both of Japan's two premier racing categories, Super Formula and SUPER GT, will be shown live this season on Motorsport.tv with English commentary.
After an intensive month of official pre-season tests, the new Japanese racing season finally kicks off this weekend as Fuji Speedway plays host to the opening two rounds of the 2022 Super Formula campaign.
One week later, the Japanese racing fraternity will decamp to Okayama International Circuit as the SUPER GT season gets underway.
As in 2021, Motorsport.tv will carry English livestreams for both categories again this season, giving fans of Japanese the racing to watch all 18 races across the two championships as part of one great value subscription.
A premium Motorsport.tv subscription is available for the low price of $4.99/month (£3.99), or $49.99/year (£39.99), giving access to a vast range of motorsport content on top of Super Formula and SUPER GT live streams.
Commentary will be provided by Jake Sanson and Motorsport.com’s own expert Japanese racing analyst Jamie Klein, who is once again primed to provide unique insight directly from the paddock.
You can watch the 41-lap opening Super Formula race at Fuji on Saturday April 9 at 2.30pm local time (GMT +9), with the second race following on Sunday April 10, likewise at 2.30pm local time.
Motorsport.tv will show qualifying for the Okayama SUPER GT opener from 2pm local time on Saturday April 16, with the 300km race set to go green for 82 laps of frenetic action on Sunday April 17 at 2pm.
Three 450km races will follow later in the season, beginning with the classic Golden Week fixture at Fuji on May 4.
2022 Super Formula broadcast schedule:
|
Round
|
Date
|
Venue
|
Laps
|
Round 1
|
April 9
|
Fuji Speedway
|
41
|
Round 2
|
April 10
|
Fuji Speedway
|
41
|
Round 3
|
April 24
|
Suzuka Circuit
|
31
|
Round 4
|
May 22
|
Autopolis
|
42
|
Round 5
|
June 19
|
Sportsland Sugo
|
53
|
Round 6
|
July 17
|
Fuji Speedway
|
41
|
Round 7
|
August 20
|
Mobility Resort Motegi
|
37
|
Round 8
|
August 21
|
Mobility Resort Motegi
|
37
|
Round 9
|
October 29
|Suzuka Circuit
|31
|
Round 10
|
October 30
|Suzuka Circuit
|31
2022 SUPER GT broadcast schedule:
|Round
|Date
|Venue
|Distance
|Round 1
|
April 16 (qualifying)
April 17 (race)
|Okayama International Circuit
|300km
|Round 2
|May 3 (qualifying)
May 4 (race)
|Fuji Speedway
|450km
|Round 3
|
May 28 (qualifying)
May 29 (race)
|Suzuka Circuit
|300km
|Round 4
|
August 6 (qualifying)
August 7 (race)
|Fuji Speedway
|450km
|Round 5
|August 27 (qualifying)
August 28 (race)
|Suzuka Circuit
|450km
|Round 6
|September 17 (qualifying)
September 18 (race)
|Sportsland Sugo
|300km
|Round 7
|
October 1 (qualifying)
October 2 (race)
|Autopolis
|300km
|Round 8
|November 5 (qualifying)
November 6 (race)
|Mobility Resort Motegi
|300km
