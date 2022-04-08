Fuji Super Formula: Miyata leads Makino in Friday practice

Listen to this article

Miyata, who goes into his second season at TOM’S, set the best time of 1m21.822s at the tail end of the 90-minute session with around a minute left on the clock, outpacing nearest rival Tadasuke Makino by 0.157 seconds.

That time was around ninth tenths off the pace set by Sacha Fenestraz in last month’s pre-season test at Fuji, albeit the test was held in much cooler conditions.

Kondo Racing man Fenestraz was third-fastest on this occasion, joining Miyata and Dandelion driver Makino in breaching the 1m22s barrier at the end of the session but falling short of Miyata’s benchmark by 0.174s.

Hiroki Otsu made it two Dandelion cars in the top four, ahead of reigning champion Tomoki Nojiri (Team Mugen) in fifth place and Yuhi Sekiguchi (Impul).

Fenestraz’s Kondo teammate Kenta Yamashita was in a minority of drivers not to improve on his laptime in the closing stages of the session, returning to the pits early and ending up eighth behind Nojiri’s new Mugen teammate Ukyo Sasahara.

Toyota’s new FIA World Endurance Championship driver Ryo Hirakawa (Impul) and Toshiki Oyu (Nakajima Racing) rounded out a top 10 split by less than four tenths.

Inging’s Sho Tsuboi, who topped both days of the opening pre-season test at Suzuka and was second to Fenestraz in the Fuji test, was only 11th-fastest, 0.459s off the pace.

However, Tsuboi was one of several drivers to be caught out by a yellow flag at the very end of the session caused by a spin for Kazuya Oshima (Rookie Racing).

Top rookie was Team Goh’s newly-recruited Red Bull junior driver Ren Sato in 12th place, just ahead of teammate Atsushi Miyake.

Giuliano Alesi ended up 16th and 0.772s behind TOM’S teammate Miyata, albeit he was another driver not to improve on his best lap at the end of the session.

Fuji Super Formula - Practice results:

Pos. No. Driver Team Time Gap 1 37 Ritomo Miyata Kuo VANTELIN TEAM TOM’S 1'21.822 2 5 Tadasuke Makino DOCOMO TEAM DANDELION 1'21.979 0.157 3 4 Sacha Fenestraz Kondo Racing 1'21.996 0.174 4 6 Hiroki Otsu DOCOMO TEAM DANDELION 1'22.077 0.255 5 1 Tomoki Nojiri Team Mugen 1'22.136 0.314 6 19 Yuhi Sekiguchi Team Impul 1'22.139 0.317 7 15 Ukyo Sasahara Team Mugen 1'22.151 0.329 8 3 Kenta Yamashita Kondo Racing 1'22.164 0.342 9 20 Ryo Hirakawa Team Impul 1'22.194 0.372 10 65 Toshiki Oyu TCS Nakajima Racing 1'22.201 0.379 11 38 Sho Tsuboi P.MU/CERUMO･INGING 1'22.281 0.459 12 53 Ren Sato Team Goh 1'22.440 0.618 13 55 Atsushi Miyake Team Goh 1'22.450 0.628 14 64 Naoki Yamamoto TCS Nakajima Racing 1'22.543 0.721 15 12 Nirei Fukuzumi ThreeBond Drago CORSE 1'22.589 0.767 16 36 Giuliano Alesi Kuo VANTELIN TEAM TOM’S 1'22.594 0.772 17 18 Yuji Kunimoto KCMG 1'22.600 0.778 18 50 Nobuharu Matsushita B-Max Racing Team 1'22.790 0.968 19 7 Kamui Kobayashi KCMG 1'22.896 1.074 20 14 Kazuya Oshima docomo business ROOKIE 1'22.904 1.082 21 39 Sena Sakaguchi P.MU/CERUMO･INGING 1'22.997 1.175